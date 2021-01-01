Agree with this regarding recent players (like Premier League era?). But there will still be players around from 1960s and 70s who could have been on like £50 per week or less.

Wasnt always riches, especially for the bulk of lesser known squad players.



There's also far more support and awareness for modern players around things like mental health, addiction, and other things that can affect young people in the spotlight who suddenly have lots of money. Even in the highly paid PL era there's been plenty of players who've needed support from their club due to drugs, gambling, investment disasters, and other personal issues.Cutting this sort of donation just shows how short sighted Ratcliffe is - he sees everything purely through a commercial lens, as if all people are just numbers and are not to be trusted. The weird thing is - he's trimming around the edges instead of addressing the elephant in the room which is the colossal spend on failed transfers (and wages). Getting those decisions wrong (which they do every season) costs more than any Christmas party, charity donation or staff perks ever will.He's also cutting things that are highly emotive which is completely the wrong thing to do. Sometimes expense is not waste, as it boost morale, serves a worthy cause, or retains key staff. I worked somewhere years ago where the new finance director cut 'Cake Friday' in his first week - a staff perk where free cakes were put out in the staffroom on a Friday lunchtime. The cut made no difference to the organisational deficit (which ran into £millions), but the damage to hardworking staff morale/perception was absolutely massive.