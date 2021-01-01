« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1083619 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19320 on: Today at 11:19:55 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:04:24 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts funding to Man Utd charity - and fails to inform them.

https://ground.news/article/man-utd-fans-blast-jim-ratcliffe-after-he-cuts-40k-donation-to-club-charity_1281f8

I take it from that that he wasnt visited by several ghosts on Christmas Eve then?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19321 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: Ebenezer-viva on Today at 10:08:54 am
I feel nothing but contempt towards him and is surely part of the problem? He had one decent season when the grounds were empty during covid. He's not a game changer, a match winner, he's a middling midfield player who blows hot and cold, with a terrible attitude on the pitch. A showpony. Give me McTominay any day

Summed up to a T, and if youd added in snidey fucker, even more so.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19322 on: Today at 11:23:42 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:18:50 am
Cant get my head around why ex Man U players who earned hundreds of thousands of pounds need a charity ?
If they didnt invest their money wisely well tough shit
Brexit Jim is still a minge bag tight arse though
Agree with this regarding recent players (like Premier League era?). But there will still be players around from 1960s and 70s who could have been on like £50 per week or less.
Wasnt always riches, especially for the bulk of lesser known squad players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19323 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
These are in a terrible state and its difficult to see any reasonably quick way out of their predicament.  Its glorious.

Happy New year Mancs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19324 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:23:42 am
Agree with this regarding recent players (like Premier League era?). But there will still be players around from 1960s and 70s who could have been on like £50 per week or less.
Wasnt always riches, especially for the bulk of lesser known squad players.

I was thinking the same and a lot of players from that era wont have had the same medical treatment thats available now so could have poor health.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19325 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:23:42 am
Agree with this regarding recent players (like Premier League era?). But there will still be players around from 1960s and 70s who could have been on like £50 per week or less.
Wasnt always riches, especially for the bulk of lesser known squad players.
There's also far more support and awareness for modern players around things like mental health, addiction, and other things that can affect young people in the spotlight who suddenly have lots of money. Even in the highly paid PL era there's been plenty of players who've needed support from their club due to drugs, gambling, investment disasters, and other personal issues.

Cutting this sort of donation just shows how short sighted Ratcliffe is - he sees everything purely through a commercial lens, as if all people are just numbers and are not to be trusted. The weird thing is - he's trimming around the edges instead of addressing the elephant in the room which is the colossal spend on failed transfers (and wages). Getting those decisions wrong (which they do every season) costs more than any Christmas party, charity donation or staff perks ever will.

He's also cutting things that are highly emotive which is completely the wrong thing to do. Sometimes expense is not waste, as it boost morale, serves a worthy cause, or retains key staff. I worked somewhere years ago where the new finance director cut 'Cake Friday' in his first week - a staff perk where free cakes were put out in the staffroom on a Friday lunchtime. The cut made no difference to the organisational deficit (which ran into £millions), but the damage to hardworking staff morale/perception was absolutely massive.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19326 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 11:30:54 am
I was thinking the same and a lot of players from that era wont have had the same medical treatment thats available now so could have poor health.
Good point. The more you think about it Ratcliff is again pinching pennies off people who likely need it. Meanwhile their stars are getting hundreds of thousands per week above what they deserve to piss around on the pitch.
Why doesnt he stop paying some of them without informing them?
« Reply #19327 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: Ebenezer-viva on Today at 10:08:54 am
I feel nothing but contempt towards him and is surely part of the problem? He had one decent season when the grounds were empty during covid. He's not a game changer, a match winner, he's a middling midfield player who blows hot and cold, with a terrible attitude on the pitch. A showpony. Give me McTominay any day

My missus has basically said the same. She prefers players like McTominay and Amad, who actually put a shift in, to knobheads like Fernandes
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19328 on: Today at 11:52:00 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:52:39 am
Here's an updated list with this summers latest megastars added:
They've spent £80m or over four times on Pogba, Maguire, Sancho and Anthony and every one has been a miss  :o Anthony is their joint highest transfer  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19329 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:52:00 am
They've spent £80m or over four times on Pogba, Maguire, Sancho and Anthony and every one has been a miss  :o Anthony is their joint highest transfer  :o

It's Antony. Thy couldn't afford the 'h'.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19330 on: Today at 11:59:01 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:04:24 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts funding to Man Utd charity - and fails to inform them.

https://ground.news/article/man-utd-fans-blast-jim-ratcliffe-after-he-cuts-40k-donation-to-club-charity_1281f8
They need all the money they can get to fund their next superstar flop tbf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19331 on: Today at 12:01:48 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:55:43 am
It's Antony. Thy couldn't afford the 'h'.

Tax dodge Jim is still furious at the lost H revenues from shirts in the club shop.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19332 on: Today at 12:16:42 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:04:24 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts funding to Man Utd charity - and fails to inform them.

https://ground.news/article/man-utd-fans-blast-jim-ratcliffe-after-he-cuts-40k-donation-to-club-charity_1281f8
Disgraceful.

He'll be charging the mice rent next. 🐭
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19333 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:04:24 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe cuts funding to Man Utd charity - and fails to inform them.

https://ground.news/article/man-utd-fans-blast-jim-ratcliffe-after-he-cuts-40k-donation-to-club-charity_1281f8
40K?
What a stinge!?

For those who think it's not needed:
Quote
They had previously given a yearly sum to the Association of Former Manchester United Players, which was set up in 1985 to help footballers from past eras who, unlike the modern day stars, couldn't live their lives off of the huge wages they earned in their playing days.
That's a noble and fair ideal. Dunno why it wasn't even more than that?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19334 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:16:48 am
More nasty, badly managed penny pinching. Cant believe we dont hear more protests from their fans.
Thats Rat(cliff) poison.
Not until the rat has had enough of the other rat. They go on Neville's say-so...
So far, he's on board with Brexit Jim. Wonder why?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19335 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:33:34 pm
Not until the rat has had enough of the other rat. They go on Neville's say-so...
So far, he's on board with Brexit Jim. Wonder why?

He's got a seat at the table as far as the stadium re-development/development is concerned, there'll be no criticism while he's got his nose in that trough
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19336 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 11:59:01 am
They need all the money they can get to fund their next superstar flop tbf

Is 'pogback' Pogba still looking for a club  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19337 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 12:00:44 am
The tearful whining by the Guardian sulking about Fernandes being sent off is hilarious.

According to them he's a lovely guy and doesn't dive or jump in recklessly every game.

Poor little misunderstood lamb :(

this almost made me choke ....

Sometimes a rush of reds suggests a player is being unsporting when in fact they are just unlucky.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19338 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm »
Plastic Ronny has been talking about buying a share in United. Id be all for that.
Their story gets better and better.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19339 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:10:54 pm
Plastic Ronny has been talking about buying a share in United. Id be all for that.
Their story gets better and better.




Reeeally?

I'd like his cancerous presence associated with them,make Gareh Neville their ceo as well and they'd be set up.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19340 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm »
First Premier League club to lose 5 games in all comps in December in back to back years.

They must be catching up with Everton on their list of firsts.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19341 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19342 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
That should be 3 humiliations in a row, by the time the game after that comes along they could even be below Everton.

That next game, Southampton (h), should in theory allow them 3 easy points however the new gaffer at the Saints seems to be getting them in some sort of shape so on Thursday 16th January 8pm I'll be tuning in with a hope of seeing the Mancs reach their lowest point since relegation in 1974. An occasion to savour with a fine bottle of wine.

Juric's teams are never easy on the eye, and if he can install at least some of his defensive setup into the team by the time they play Man Utd, it could be a very frustrating night for the Mancs, especially if they get beaten by Newcastle, LFC and Arsenal before that ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19343 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Are we absolutely sure BigSurJim isn't a Liverpool fan? I mean, if I were to become head honcho over there I'm pretty sure I'd do everything exactly as he's done.

Well I'd probably offer Harry Maguire a new contract for the laugh, but they'd definitely suss me out as a Liverpool fan at that stage.
