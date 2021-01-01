« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1082317 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19280 on: Yesterday at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:09:47 pm
Is there any evidence that gun was ever fired?


If Amorim falls over in the forest while United are playing 4-3-3, is a corner turned?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19281 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
We obviously looked at him but why wouldnt we have? Any manager managing a CL club getting results like that will have been considered, but I think it was pretty clear Hughes wanted Slot from the off. I mean, read this:

His insistence on playing his one and only formation is nuts. Imagine walking into Liverpool and thinking that you need to play 3 CBs when you've got Van Dijk, or thinking that you're not going to play with the position that Salah has scored a gazillion goals from.

I know Alonso has a similar formation at Leverkusen, but the reports at the time was that he wasn't wedded to it. He'd have still be considered because of that, but you'd imagine Amorim would have been ruled out immediately after speaking to him if we wasn't willing to adapt to the players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19282 on: Yesterday at 08:14:35 pm »
The structure is so bad that it doesnt matter who manages them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19283 on: Yesterday at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 06:48:00 pm
Been that way for a few years now in fairness. It's a long time ago now since I looked at their team and said yeah he'd improve us massively. De Gea probably the last one before we signed Allison Van Persie also but that's yonks ago now.
Some of them probably would have developed much better in a sound environment. But most of them are just not good, and often its blatantly obvious. Martinez is one of those, a slow midget playing CB in PL???
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19284 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 pm »
You can see the issue with bringing in a manager that doesnt fit the team. Amorim was always going to need 2-3 seasons and several transfers to even have a chance of making this work. Now they have to decide whether or not they back him over the next few windows, and if he still doesnt work out they make the already impossible job even harder for the next guy to move back to a back 4.

You just cant flip back and forth from different playing styles. Im sure hell get to see out the season, but if the results dont improve you have to wonder if theyll already start thinking about moving on from him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19285 on: Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 09:15:54 pm
You can see the issue with bringing in a manager that doesnt fit the team. Amorim was always going to need 2-3 seasons and several transfers to even have a chance of making this work. Now they have to decide whether or not they back him over the next few windows, and if he still doesnt work out they make the already impossible job even harder for the next guy to move back to a back 4.

You just cant flip back and forth from different playing styles. Im sure hell get to see out the season, but if the results dont improve you have to wonder if theyll already start thinking about moving on from him.

If he loses the next 3 which is entirely possible he'll be in a relegation scrap. I actually agree with the other posters that the structure is so bad it doesn't matter if you gave them a Klopp/Ancelloti hybrid manager they'd still struggle to progress. That said i don't think this guy is a particularly good manager and is just a sideways step from 7 Haag.

 There's an argument to be made they should have just stuck with Mourinho years ago and let him just do things his way yeah it would have been as dull as fcuk for the fans but they would have been competitive to some degree.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19286 on: Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19287 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 09:15:54 pm
You can see the issue with bringing in a manager that doesnt fit the team. Amorim was always going to need 2-3 seasons and several transfers to even have a chance of making this work. Now they have to decide whether or not they back him over the next few windows, and if he still doesnt work out they make the already impossible job even harder for the next guy to move back to a back 4.

You just cant flip back and forth from different playing styles. Im sure hell get to see out the season, but if the results dont improve you have to wonder if theyll already start thinking about moving on from him.

Back him with what? The days of United going out and buying whoever they wanted are gone. They have massive debts and a stadium falling apart.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19288 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm »
I'm not sure why Amorin agreed to join them at all. If you work out the sum of the outstanding contract money yet to be paid to the players that he will want to get rid of, it's several hundred million pounds.  This is the vital figure that won't go away and there's no solution to it under the current financial rules.
Very little of this several hundred million pounds will be able to be palmed off to buying/loan clubs.
It's virtually check mate.

Over to you Ruben.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Back him with what? The days of United going out and buying whoever they wanted are gone. They have massive debts and a stadium falling apart.

Plus a team that cost upwards of £600 million who, in the main, have 3/4 years left on their contracts and no-one will want to sign them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19290 on: Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 06:11:08 pm
Not a single player that would get into our match day squad after spending all that money. Astonishing waste of resources.
This isn't the Arsenal thread.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19291 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Back him with what? The days of United going out and buying whoever they wanted are gone. They have massive debts and a stadium falling apart.

Don't forget, cancelled the Christmas party. Has to help...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19292 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
It is the 12th season since Ferguson has retired, and they are only getting worse. Still no direction and no plan in place. Once again a serious amount spent in the summer (Yoro - 62 million, Ugarte - 50 million, De Light - 45 million, Zirkzee - 43 million, Mazraoui - 15 million), and they only got worse. Hired and fired a sporting director in a matter of months. A circus ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19293 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Newcastle at home then us and Arsenal away are their next three
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19294 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: 5_so_we_kept_it! on Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
I'm not sure why Amorin agreed to join them at all. If you work out the sum of the outstanding contract money yet to be paid to the players that he will want to get rid of, it's several hundred million pounds.  This is the vital figure that won't go away and there's no solution to it under the current financial rules.
Very little of this several hundred million pounds will be able to be palmed off to buying/loan clubs.
It's virtually check mate.

Over to you Ruben.  ;D
It does seem a little naive to think you can make a difference at Utd. It was common knowledge that the whole club was a basket case - with average overpaid players, managers sacked every 2-3 seasons, and a hatchet man cutting every tiny expense and sucking away what little joy is left at the club. It must be a pretty toxic place to work and train.

It seems to have reached the point where nothing will ever work. I remember being slightly worried that Van Gaal or Mourinho might turn them around, but I really don't think it matters who's the manager or who they buy. What's even worse for them is they've moved from buying decent players who then turned shit (Di Maria, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku) to fading stars past their peak (Ronaldo, Casemiro, Varane), and are now just buying average players who turn shit (pretty much their current squad).

The last 11 years since Fergie left has pretty much been a masterclass in how not to run a football club. There's not even anything for Amorim to work with - an identity, a philosophy, or even a player to build the team around. It's been such a scattergun approach that every new manager has to rip it up and start again. When compared to the smooth transition from Jurgen to Arne, it makes me wonder why there's so much criticism of our club on the main forum. Utd have gone from dominance to near obscurity, whilst we've gone from near bankruptcy to the best club in Europe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19295 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Back him with what? The days of United going out and buying whoever they wanted are gone. They have massive debts and a stadium falling apart.
This whole trimming-exercise, is testament to that.... and they're out of the CL again this season.

They're done. They only really have Rashford to sell for a profit, and the likes of Newcastle, West Ham, Arsenal, Palace.. will pay them stupid money again.
But that's it. They're in PSR, they aren't making any real money, stadium's falling apart. They may need to pay off another manager again...

Re the stadium... United really are flirting with disaster. They better take a hit and spend the money on their infrastructure. Somebody's gunna get hurt, and then it's tickets.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Newcastle at home then us and Arsenal away are their next three

That should be 3 humiliations in a row, by the time the game after that comes along they could even be below Everton.

That next game, Southampton (h), should in theory allow them 3 easy points however the new gaffer at the Saints seems to be getting them in some sort of shape so on Thursday 16th January 8pm I'll be tuning in with a hope of seeing the Mancs reach their lowest point since relegation in 1974. An occasion to savour with a fine bottle of wine.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm »
Who thinks they are in a calm place to make sensible decisions which have long term benefit this January window
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19298 on: Today at 12:00:44 am »
The tearful whining by the Guardian sulking about Fernandes being sent off is hilarious.

According to them he's a lovely guy and doesn't dive or jump in recklessly every game.

Poor little misunderstood lamb :(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19299 on: Today at 07:35:42 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 12:00:44 am
The tearful whining by the Guardian sulking about Fernandes being sent off is hilarious.

According to them he's a lovely guy and doesn't dive or jump in recklessly every game.

Poor little misunderstood lamb :(
Agree thats a joke - just watch the video after his first booking, last game. He is spitting bile over the ref, right in his face. He actually sometimes looks like he could be a decent enough player (although he seems selfish in possession and can be lazy out of possession). His biggest issue is his attitude and demeanor, especially when United are losing. This really gets magnified because hes the captain and should be setting an example and showing leadership. Instead hes always scream crying on the deck or in the face of the ref or worse, giving it to his teammates. He even seems to be angry with himself.
We will all fondly remember him trying to self substitute during the Seven Hag slaughter (my personal favourite Fernandes sulk). Strangely somehow the cameras are always on him pulling all this shit. Maybe he is just permanently in a freaked out, rabid rat mode?
Yes, apart from all that, he's probably a lovely guy 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19300 on: Today at 07:50:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:00:32 pm
::) ;D

the official RAWK repository of Things Posters Believe They Opined On Correctly has been duly updated and the LFC Liver Bird seal has been affixed.

so now according to the protocols, one of the mods will alert the media.

we trust you have updated your CV appropriately.

Thank you. Hope you're working on the backlog. holidays schmolidays. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19301 on: Today at 07:59:21 am »
Bruno is a bit of a twat, but I can also feel for him. This team of donkeys is not what he signed up for, and I can understand his frustration. Trying to do everything yourself is stupid, but what do you do when you play with the likes of Zerkzee and Anthony? At least Bruno has spells of top quality, and he wants to win games. He cares. That puts him well ahead of most in that squad
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19302 on: Today at 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
I think its £1.43 billion since Fergie jacked it in
Amazing. Can't remember a successful transfer out of that amount.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19303 on: Today at 08:27:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:25:31 am
Amazing. Can't remember a successful transfer out of that amount.

Juventus were very successful with Operation Pogba
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19304 on: Today at 08:53:27 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 08:27:30 am
Juventus were very successful with Operation Pogba
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19305 on: Today at 09:08:20 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:25:31 am
Amazing. Can't remember a successful transfer out of that amount.


Their signings have been terrible for the last decade, but they also seem unable to improve their players at all. Who was the last player to sign for them and actually improve as a player?
