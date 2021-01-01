I'm not sure why Amorin agreed to join them at all. If you work out the sum of the outstanding contract money yet to be paid to the players that he will want to get rid of, it's several hundred million pounds. This is the vital figure that won't go away and there's no solution to it under the current financial rules.

Very little of this several hundred million pounds will be able to be palmed off to buying/loan clubs.

It's virtually check mate.



Over to you Ruben.



It does seem a little naive to think you can make a difference at Utd. It was common knowledge that the whole club was a basket case - with average overpaid players, managers sacked every 2-3 seasons, and a hatchet man cutting every tiny expense and sucking away what little joy is left at the club. It must be a pretty toxic place to work and train.It seems to have reached the point where nothing will ever work. I remember being slightly worried that Van Gaal or Mourinho might turn them around, but I really don't think it matters who's the manager or who they buy. What's even worse for them is they've moved from buying decent players who then turned shit (Di Maria, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku) to fading stars past their peak (Ronaldo, Casemiro, Varane), and are now just buying average players who turn shit (pretty much their current squad).The last 11 years since Fergie left has pretty much been a masterclass in how not to run a football club. There's not even anything for Amorim to work with - an identity, a philosophy, or even a player to build the team around. It's been such a scattergun approach that every new manager has to rip it up and start again. When compared to the smooth transition from Jurgen to Arne, it makes me wonder why there's so much criticism of our club on the main forum. Utd have gone from dominance to near obscurity, whilst we've gone from near bankruptcy to the best club in Europe.