Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19240 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 02:57:10 pm
Now youre being ridiculous theres no way they are worth that much
they were worth a bit, until Brexit Jim stooped ordering bog roll and told everyone to bring a newspaper in with them each day.
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19241 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:18 pm
who TF is Heaton?  don't think I've ever heard his name before.

Tom Heaton - he's their 3rd choice keeper. Was at the Mancs as a kid, ended up at Burnley after a few moves, went to Villa then rejoined the Mancs in 2021. Signed a 1 year extension in the summer
Jurgen YNWA

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19242 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:04:27 pm
Tom Heaton - he's their 3rd choice keeper. Was at the Mancs as a kid, ended up at Burnley after a few moves, went to Villa then rejoined the Mancs in 2021. Signed a 1 year extension in the summer
ah right, I recall the name now.  can't say I've ever seen him mind you.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19243 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:08:56 pm
ah right, I recall the name now.  can't say I've ever seen him mind you.

Just imagine how bad he must be if hes third in the pecking order behind Onana and Bayindir.
mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19244 on: Today at 03:18:09 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:41:03 am
Hold on a minute, I thought Neville and the rest of the media were telling us that after watching his first training session he had made a massive difference and you could see his genius at work. The players even ran for fuck's sake!

How many training sessions does a game changing genius need?

That's right. So now the media narrative is that Amorim hasn't been able to coach his players yet Simon Stone wrote an entire sycophantic thesis on how much had changed on the training pitch just days into the job.
Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19245 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
It must be hard on their fans with the leaks in the stadium and mice in the deli but for opposing fans its so much fun to watch Man U lose on the tele
Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19246 on: Today at 03:19:38 pm
"We`ve got a top 4 squad..."
mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19247 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:16:18 am
To in-funny-ty and beyond! (well, to 14th place, anyway)

As Man Utd go tumbling down the table Amorim was heard saying 'we're not flying, we're falling with style!'.
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19248 on: Today at 03:23:52 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:19:42 pm
As Man Utd go tumbling down the table Amorim was heard saying 'we're not flying, we're falling with style!'.

Alright Buzz
Jurgen YNWA

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19249 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm
That bent copper Howard Webb will be onto the ref from yesterday, screaming at him as to why he sent a Man Utd player off.
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19250 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:24:16 pm
That bent copper Howard Webb will be onto the ref from yesterday, screaming at him as to why he sent a Man Utd player off.

He won't say it directly. He'll exclude him from a few big games and he won't be invited to some boys night out, so he get's the message indirectly.
Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19251 on: Today at 03:33:06 pm
Amorim gone from excited by new opportunity to being aware job is at risk in about a week
Describes Rashford as hopeless and needing to be a leader also in a week

What a guy  ::)
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19252 on: Today at 03:34:26 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 03:33:06 pm
Amorim gone from excited by new opportunity to being aware job is at risk in about a week
Describes Rashford as hopeless and needing to be a leader also in a week

What a guy  ::)

Thank fuck we were never interested in him.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,792
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19253 on: Today at 03:36:00 pm
Getting worried that he will ve fired before his massive squad overhaul.

Its nice that a manager has an idea about how to play, but there has to be a degree of pragmatism too. Changing to a completely new system, with no preseason to work on it and a squad that is completely unfit for the system, is just stupid.

We really dodged a bullet with Amorim.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,100
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19254 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:36:00 pm


We really dodged a bullet with Amorim.
Is there any evidence that gun was ever fired?

I mean his name might have been on a Nah list, the nerds going through a list of managers and going nah, too shite, nah, plays a different style to us, nah, won't leave his current club etc

Think I read that Slot said he talked to Hughes as early as Feb.
jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19255 on: Today at 04:17:48 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Is there any evidence that gun was ever fired?

I mean his name might have been on a Nah list, the nerds going through a list of managers and going nah, too shite, nah, plays a different style to us, nah, won't leave his current club etc

Think I read that Slot said he talked to Hughes as early as Feb.

I didn't think there was anything to it. If Bayern and Liverpool want to talk to you, you don't jet in to West Ham only for them to kick you into the weeds. His agent did a decent job of catching the eye of United's analysis free recruitment team, so fair play to him.
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,514
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19256 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Is there any evidence that gun was ever fired?

I mean his name might have been on a Nah list, the nerds going through a list of managers and going nah, too shite, nah, plays a different style to us, nah, won't leave his current club etc

Think I read that Slot said he talked to Hughes as early as Feb.

I've heard that somewhere. to be honest, with the way the club works on planning for the future, I would not be surprised if Slot was earmarked for the job as far back as 2023. It was pretty much a given this should have been Klopps final season, so there is no way we hadn't identified his potential successor.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19257 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm
Wait til Brexit Jim sees Amorims shopping list.
I bet he was hoping to get him in to coach the current squad. 
When the previous DoF started talking about the cost of new analytics and evaluation systems he was binned off.
I can just hear Jimbo on the phone to Brailsford when he sees that Amorim wants a whole new squad
Tell him to put them on inhalers - you still have those ones from the cycling gig. And if he still wants players it will be cheaper to sack him and get solksjaer back.
jDJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19258 on: Today at 05:29:35 pm
The problem for Amorim and United is, he might actually be a really good coach, do his job really well but they still end up a good distance behind the clubs they are competing with. Clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have been building intelligently over years now. Careful, considerate planning, building data and research departments, using strategies from other clubs and even other sports to give them an edge and building machines capable of competing in the modern footballing landscape. Klopp and Arteta are a part of that process, but just one part.

Meanwhile United have been getting Falcao on loan. I dont know the inner machinations of United, but my sense is they are absolutely fucking miles behind us and Arsenal in terms of a well developed overall football strategy and it might be a number of years before they close the gap. They do have a lot of money though, which obviously helps enormously.
Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19259 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 04:09:47 pm
Is there any evidence that gun was ever fired?

I mean his name might have been on a Nah list, the nerds going through a list of managers and going nah, too shite, nah, plays a different style to us, nah, won't leave his current club etc

Think I read that Slot said he talked to Hughes as early as Feb.

Quote
In the second week of April, reports in Portugal suggested Amorim had been offered the position as Klopp's successor and had verbally agreed a three-year contract. Liverpool vehemently denied that, as did the man himself. "There was no interview and certainly no agreement," the
39-year-old said on April 11.
The reports about Amorim  whose fitness coach at Sporting, Paulo Barreira, was a former Anfield staff member - caused a degree of
annoyance at Liverpool, who did not want any candidate, such as Slot, thinking the job had been offered to anyone else. The reality is that Amorim, who was keen to move to the Premier League, did feature on Liverpool's list, having scored well in much of the data analysis, but he was never a front-runner. Amorim's agent Raul Costa came to Merseyside in early April but that trip was primarily to visit Luis Diaz, the Liverpool winger he also represents.
While impressed by his record, Edwards and Hughes had doubts about Amorim's compatibility with the Liverpool job specifically.
They were unconvinced that his preference for a three-man central defence  shared by Alonso at Leverkusen, incidentally  would suit many of the players he would be working with. But more significant was a nagging concern about Amorim's playing style. Sporting may have scored 96 goals in 34 league matches this season, but theirs is regarded as a slower style that is less front-foot  both in and out of
possession.

We obviously looked at him but why wouldnt we have? Any manager managing a CL club getting results like that will have been considered, but I think it was pretty clear Hughes wanted Slot from the off. I mean, read this:

Quote
There were other Feyenoord players Hughes looked at, on his scouts' recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouth's recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: "It's not about the players. It's about the coach and his system."
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19260 on: Today at 05:36:36 pm
They do have a lot of money though, which obviously helps enormously.

and that's the problem in a nutshell.  their whole football/business philosophy is that they are too big to fail, and the cash will always continue to roll in because they're such a big "franchise".

along the way they've completely lost sight of the basics needed to be a successful football club, and convinced themselves and their supporters that spending big on players is all that counts.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19261 on: Today at 05:38:33 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:34:31 pm
We obviously looked at him but why wouldnt we have? Any manager managing a CL club getting results like that will have been considered, but I think it was pretty clear Hughes wanted Slot from the off. I mean, read this:

Hey Garlic, where did those quotes come from please?
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19262 on: Today at 05:50:28 pm
Id like it noted for the record that i called Amorim a fraud before he ever got here. His giggling interviews as the clubs negotiated his rights led me to believe that he had very little gravitas and a shitload of self interest, likewise his fiasco attempt to pressure us to hire him by applying at Fulham? was it? in the summer, and likewise the way he fucked over sporting twice in the process, first to try get that initial step up job in the prem (Can you imagine walking back into the dressing room? "and how was your weekend lads, i went to london. shopping") and then later quitting in mid season anyway, all in his own self interest.....idk it just seemed to me he was a self absorbed, self interested and basically shameless. Granted a perfect fit for man u board and playing staff both, but obviously having been put in charge he was going to be the prima of all the donnas, and feathers were gonna ruffle.  Cue the Rashford drama already. Other similar scenarios will follow as night follows day.  He wont have anybody getting onto his spotlight.
 
Then when he started giving his arrival interviews "its 3 at the back and damn the torpedoes" i actually laughed out loud. You can't take that pile of shit and play 3 at the back. Just for starters he doesn't have a single qualified candidate to play wingback and lets not pretend dalot is remotely qualified. Hes never managed at this level hes never managed egos like at that team at any level, hes never any of it. I dont think hes actually qualified to manage in the league let alone at man u with the media and fan attention.

He even does the haunches thing on the sideline like the tactics view is better from 3 foot than 6. Bielsa had a bad back, that's why he did that, but our boy rubens just looking for tv time. Healso  runs around the sideline adrenalized like cocaine bear when hes supposed to be the calming influence and the brains of the outfit. Everything about him is just what we would have ordered off the menu for them if given the chance.

No time to train waaaa    :lmao  I said it then i say it now hes way out of his depth and hes the worst hire they've made yet. Hopefully they come out and promise him 3 full years in the wake of his jeopardy cry.   

 
Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,336
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19263 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm
Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,942
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19264 on: Today at 05:51:25 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:38:33 pm
Hey Garlic, where did those quotes come from please?

Was the write up Jimbo Pearce did after we announced Slot

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/

If youre on a phone, before you scroll on the page put the page in reader mode to avoid the paywall, assuming you dont already know that or dont subscribe, apologies if neither apply
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19265 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:51:25 pm
Was the write up Jimbo Pearce did after we announced Slot

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5441110/2024/05/20/liverpool-arne-slot-manager-inside-story/

If youre on a phone, before you scroll on the page put the page in reader mode to avoid the paywall, assuming you dont already know that or dont subscribe, apologies if neither apply


Thanks.

And thanks, no, I'm not a subscriber - thanks for the heads up/instructions.  :thumbup
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19266 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:50:28 pm
Id like it noted for the record that i called Amorim a fraud before he ever got here. His giggling interviews as the clubs negotiated his rights led me to believe that he had very little gravitas and a shitload of self interest, likewise his fiasco attempt to pressure us to hire him by applying at Fulham? was it? in the summer, and likewise the way he fucked over sporting twice in the process, first to try get that initial step up job in the prem (Can you imagine walking back into the dressing room? "and how was your weekend lads, i went to london. shopping") and then later quitting in mid season anyway, all in his own self interest.....idk it just seemed to me he was a self absorbed, self interested and basically shameless. Granted a perfect fit for man u board and playing staff both, but obviously having been put in charge he was going to be the prima of all the donnas, and feathers were gonna ruffle.  Cue the Rashford drama already. Other similar scenarios will follow as night follows day.  He wont have anybody getting onto his spotlight.
 
Then when he started giving his arrival interviews "its 3 at the back and damn the torpedoes" i actually laughed out loud. You can't take that pile of shit and play 3 at the back. Just for starters he doesn't have a single qualified candidate to play wingback and lets not pretend dalot is remotely qualified. Hes never managed at this level hes never managed egos like at that team at any level, hes never any of it. I dont think hes actually qualified to manage in the league let alone at man u with the media and fan attention.

He even does the haunches thing on the sideline like the tactics view is better from 3 foot than 6. Bielsa had a bad back, that's why he did that, but our boy rubens just looking for tv time. Healso  runs around the sideline adrenalized like cocaine bear when hes supposed to be the calming influence and the brains of the outfit. Everything about him is just what we would have ordered off the menu for them if given the chance.

Then when started giving arrival interviews "its 3 at the back and damn the torpedoes" i actually laughed out loud. You can't take that pile of shit and play 3 at the back. Just for starters he doesn't have a single qualified candidate to play wingback and lets not pretend dalot is remotely qualified. Hes never managed at this level hes never managed egos like at that team at any level, hes never any of it. I dont think hes actually qualified to manage in the league let alone at man u with the media attention.

No time to train waaaa    :lmao  I said it then i say it now hes way out of his depth and hes the worst hire they've made yet. Hopefully they come out and promise him 3 full years in the wake of his jeopardy cry.

It's actually 5 at the back (541 or 5221) he's playing anyway. Awful football.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19267 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:50:28 pm
Id like it noted for the record .....
::) ;D

the official RAWK repository of Things Posters Believe They Opined On Correctly has been duly updated and the LFC Liver Bird seal has been affixed.

so now according to the protocols, one of the mods will alert the media.

we trust you have updated your CV appropriately.
