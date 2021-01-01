Klopp took over a similar schedule about the same time of the season and took over a similar shitshow. You don't get training time during the season unless you're out of Europe.



Setbacks through that season but the team quickly played in his image and reached two finals.



this is the thing, hed have seen the mad schedule in this league and known how little time in between games you have, especially at this time of year. Coaches have to compromise a bit.As the season went on, Klopp made the choice to concentrate on Europe more, thus giving himself a bit more time to try things out and switch the line up around to rest players in the meantime.I have no idea how good amorin is as a coach, but if he is good, then hell adapt as Klopp had to as time went on.And as you say, like Klopp hes taken over a generally poor and imbalanced squad, so it isnt going to be a quick fix. Problem is though, unlike Klopp, the higher ups at Man Utd seem an utter shambles as well. Is he willing to work with a sporting director & nerd-squad, as Klopp did here? Do they even HAVE a sporting director and a nerd-squad? I honestly dont know. Because it doesnt matter how good a coach is, if those around him are incapable, and if he doent trust them to do the right thing with the squad, the circus will continue.