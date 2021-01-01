Klopp took over a similar schedule about the same time of the season and took over a similar shitshow. You don't get training time during the season unless you're out of Europe.
Setbacks through that season but the team quickly played in his image and reached two finals.
this is the thing, hed have seen the mad schedule in this league and known how little time in between games you have, especially at this time of year. Coaches have to compromise a bit.
As the season went on, Klopp made the choice to concentrate on Europe more, thus giving himself a bit more time to try things out and switch the line up around to rest players in the meantime.
I have no idea how good amorin is as a coach, but if he is good, then hell adapt as Klopp had to as time went on.
And as you say, like Klopp hes taken over a generally poor and imbalanced squad, so it isnt going to be a quick fix. Problem is though, unlike Klopp, the higher ups at Man Utd seem an utter shambles as well. Is he willing to work with a sporting director & nerd-squad, as Klopp did here? Do they even HAVE a sporting director and a nerd-squad? I honestly dont know. Because it doesnt matter how good a coach is, if those around him are incapable, and if he doent trust them to do the right thing with the squad, the circus will continue.