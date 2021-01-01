« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1078601 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:51:53 am
How many training sessions has Vitor Pereira had?

Wes Brown on Prime was talking about it being a good time for Wolves to play United because the manager hasnt had a chance to build his philosophy yet

Um  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
Youre all forgetting one thing.

They have Mainoo.

The greatest young player in history. The answer to Englands prayers. Pele incarnate.

Just wait til he properly clicks. Be laughing on the other side of your faces then..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm
8 points above the relegation zone.

Dare to dream Ruben.

We're 20 points ahead of them with a game in hand, and we're not even half way through the season yet.

Their big problem has been recruitment, of both players and managers. I just don't see that changing with INEOS.

Not nocking Amorim, but hardly any teams play three at the back. They have the wrong players for that system so they'll have to recruit for that system. If they changed manager again they'd have the wrong players for the new manager.

They over-ruled the sporting director they'd paid a lot of money to recruit. They will continue to make the same mistakes, paying over the odds for players from the managers old club, paying them prima donna wages and be unable to offload them.

Utd are/were an absolutely money making machine but they are being rinsed financially by the way they carry on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Simon Stone for the BBC making excuses for Amorim
His isnt the worst managerial start since the 1930s because it was different then, and now he isnt the manager but the coach.
Apparently Fernandez clipped the player for the second yellow card - not a borderline red, at all no siree.
And this guy is supposed to be the senior reporter for Molyneux
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
We score +twice as many points per game as they do.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19205 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Quote
I think he started really well this season, which is his second season. Barthez, if memory serves, had a settled back four in a team that knew completely what was required of them led by the greatest manager in the history of the game. If I had to choose between a peak Barthez and a peak Onana, I'd choose the latter every day of the week.

:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:20:30 am
We're 20 points ahead of them with a game in hand, and we're not even half way through the season yet.

Their big problem has been recruitment, of both players and managers. I just don't see that changing with INEOS.

Not nocking Amorim, but hardly any teams play three at the back. They have the wrong players for that system so they'll have to recruit for that system. If they changed manager again they'd have the wrong players for the new manager.

They over-ruled the sporting director they'd paid a lot of money to recruit. They will continue to make the same mistakes, paying over the odds for players from the managers old club, paying them prima donna wages and be unable to offload them.

Utd are/were an absolutely money making machine but they are being rinsed financially by the way they carry on.

Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:30:55 am
Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.

To be fair to Onana the slightest touch from a forward makes if difficult for him to catch the ball according to Amorim.
Talk about painting a target on his back - great work coach.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:31:04 am
Klopp took over a similar schedule about the same time of the season and took over a similar shitshow. You don't get training time during the season unless you're out of Europe.

Setbacks through that season but the team quickly played in his image and reached two finals.
This was my thought.


I remember Lallana running himself in to the ground against Spurs in Klopps firstgame. In the next few matches,the nearly forgotten Chrsitian Benteke scored several important goals. The quality of football on offer was far easier on the eye than the turgid 3-43 Rogers had imposed on the team.

I contrast this with the goings on at Old Trafford. The already poor Onana has now become a liability for other teams to target and Fernandes is still a poor leader or men. Local boy Rashford is begging for an exit, others who think they are better than the football on offer are having their agents do the same. The quality of football on show remains dire.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:30:55 am
Not just recruitment, it's massively overpaying in transfer fees, then putting them on massive wages, plus every signing they make are massively overhyped by both media & United fans [remember Wan-Bissaka was supposed to be better than VVD, how has that turned out ;D] ETH blew £600 million on most of this lot & they're shite, Onana is one of the worst keepers i've seen & they payed around £45 million for him.

Transfer fees and wages are part of recruitment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19210 on: Today at 11:39:26 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:30:11 am
Hes aging in dog years. Career suicide from him to be honest. Cant say hes surprised surely. Theyve chewed through managers and have a terrible squad.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19211 on: Today at 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:51:53 am
How many training sessions has Vitor Pereira had?

He does have better players to work with in fairness.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19212 on: Today at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 11:39:26 am


That's quite remarkable.

I realise ALL managers 'age' and look more stressed as time goes on... but one month!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19213 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
If they lose their next game, then I would love us to really show up at Anfield and pound this lot. Cant get enough of the excuses and fairytales being spun about United, Amorim, Sir Jim et al.
Just think - after that, they might just take a reality check of where they are at? - ok, probably not.
Surely this gift of wonderful, deluded madness cant just keep on giving?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19214 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 08:50:04 am
Intrining is used now and then, I believe, in theological writings; triune godheads and the like.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could do with some divine help themselves...

How about a triune Slabhead?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19215 on: Today at 12:29:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:16:52 pm
If they lose their next game, then I would love us to really show up at Anfield and pound this lot. Cant get enough of the excuses and fairytales being spun about United, Amorim, Sir Jim et al.
Just think - after that, they might just take a reality check of where they are at? - ok, probably not.
Surely this gift of wonderful, deluded madness cant just keep on giving?

Why does it matter if they lose their next game . I think I'd prefer they win their next game, turn the corner, realise Amorim is the chosen one, Mainoo is Pele Mk2 and THEN get thrashed by us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19216 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:22:08 am
Simon Stone for the BBC making excuses for Amorim
His isnt the worst managerial start since the 1930s because it was different then, and now he isnt the manager but the coach.
Apparently Fernandez clipped the player for the second yellow card - not a borderline red, at all no siree.
And this guy is supposed to be the senior reporter for Molyneux


Wow, I was used to Moyes setting new records of failure for them and then every subsequent manager. But is Amorim really already in the running for worst managerial start since the 30s?
Worse than the Owl?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 12:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:04:56 am
Youre all forgetting one thing.

They have Mainoo.

The greatest young player in history. The answer to Englands prayers. Pele incarnate.

Just wait til he properly clicks. Be laughing on the other side of your faces then..

Think they have written him off already. Amad is the next big thing now after scoring a few goals.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19218 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:19 am
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless.

I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.

All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho

Is Giggs available?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19219 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:35:39 am
Crazy, with three pints for a win, we could be half way through the season with twice their points.

With three pints for a win, we'd be pretty shit-faced at this p(o)int...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19220 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:19:16 pm
With three pints for a win, we'd be pretty shit-faced at this p(o)int...

Arne Sloshed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19221 on: Today at 01:23:21 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:20:30 am


Not nocking Amorim...

Strings to Amorim's bow: philanthropist
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19222 on: Today at 01:23:57 pm »
Is their squad now worse than our Hodgson squad?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19223 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 01:23:57 pm
Is their squad now worse than our Hodgson squad?

Who'd have more players in a combined Liverpool 2010 vs Man Utd 2024 XI
« Reply #19224 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 11:39:26 am


Presser before our game at Anfield

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19225 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:31:04 am
Klopp took over a similar schedule about the same time of the season and took over a similar shitshow. You don't get training time during the season unless you're out of Europe.

Setbacks through that season but the team quickly played in his image and reached two finals.

this is the thing, hed have seen the mad schedule in this league and known how little time in between games you have, especially at this time of year. Coaches have to compromise a bit.

As the season went on, Klopp made the choice to concentrate on Europe more, thus giving himself a bit more time to try things out and switch the line up around to rest players in the meantime.

I have no idea how good amorin is as a coach, but if he is good, then hell adapt as Klopp had to as time went on. 

And as you say, like Klopp hes taken over a generally poor and imbalanced squad, so it isnt going to be a quick fix. Problem is though, unlike Klopp, the higher ups at Man Utd seem an utter shambles as well. Is he willing to work with a sporting director & nerd-squad, as Klopp did here? Do they even HAVE a sporting director and a nerd-squad? I honestly dont know. Because it doesnt matter how good a coach is, if those around him are incapable, and if he doent trust them to do the right thing with the squad, the circus will continue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19226 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:23:21 pm
Strings to Amorim's bow: philanthropist

Good friend of mine, and a bloody good manager - Ruben Amorim, yeah, IQ of 142, one of the cleverest blokes I know, certainly the cleverest bloke you know
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19227 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:38:19 pm
this is the thing, hed have seen the mad schedule in this league and known how little time in between games you have, especially at this time of year. Coaches have to compromise a bit.

As the season went on, Klopp made the choice to concentrate on Europe more, thus giving himself a bit more time to try things out and switch the line up around to rest players in the meantime.

I have no idea how good amorin is as a coach, but if he is good, then hell adapt as Klopp had to as time went on. 

And as you say, like Klopp hes taken over a generally poor and imbalanced squad, so it isnt going to be a quick fix. Problem is though, unlike Klopp, the higher ups at Man Utd seem an utter shambles as well. Is he willing to work with a sporting director & nerd-squad, as Klopp did here? Do they even HAVE a sporting director and a nerd-squad? I honestly dont know. Because it doesnt matter how good a coach is, if those around him are incapable, and if he doent trust them to do the right thing with the squad, the circus will continue.

Big difference is, Rodgers hadn't spent £600 million on players and £200m in the summer of 2015, like that muppet Ten Hag had. They've got to shift a load of old shite off the books. Heaton, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Eriksen and Amad all have contracts that expire in 2025, Maguire and Amad they have options on, they're stuck with Casemiro and Malacia until 2026 and the rest have contracts running between 2027 and 2029. Its glorious  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19228 on: Today at 02:07:18 pm »
who TF is Heaton?  don't think I've ever heard his name before.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19229 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:18 pm
who TF is Heaton?  don't think I've ever heard his name before.

Tom Heaton, ex Burnley.

Or Paul Heaton, ex Beautiful South, idk
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19230 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19231 on: Today at 02:12:12 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 01:58:42 pm
Good friend of mine, and a bloody good manager - Ruben Amorim, yeah, IQ of 142, one of the cleverest blokes I know, certainly the cleverest bloke you know

I'm gonna play a very bad football manager who just doesn't care, and...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19232 on: Today at 02:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:27:23 pm
How about a triune Slabhead?
Take more than three to make a head as big as slabby's
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19233 on: Today at 02:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Today at 02:07:48 pm
Tom Heaton, ex Burnley.

Or Paul Heaton, ex Beautiful South, idk

Andy Heaton, TAW?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19234 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 01:27:07 pm
Who'd have more players in a combined Liverpool 2010 vs Man Utd 2024 XI

From memory, Hodgson had Reina, Agger, Skrtel, Carra, Aurelio, Gerrard, Lucas, Maxi, Kuyt and Torres, who were all a class above any current Man Utd players, he just didn't know how to use them.

Edit: Add Babel or Meireles and there's your combined 11. :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19235 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:13:41 pm
Andy Heaton, TAW?

Well he is an ex-goalie...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19236 on: Today at 02:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:01:32 am
With an infernal nickname like "The Red Devils"?
I think the discussion between Ferguson and the Old Nick back around 1990 went like this:
"Well Alex, if you make a deal with me, you will become the most successful manager in football history, United will surpass Liverpool on the perch, and you will be feared by every referee and journalist."
"What would be the cost of that wonderful-sounding deal? The soul of my first-born?"
"Nothing so brutal. The cost is, Manchester United will become owned by a group of money-sucking vampires, and after you retire, the club will be completely useless and target of ridicule for the next 10 years."
"OK, that's a deal, but could you make that 20 years?"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19237 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 01:27:07 pm
Who'd have more players in a combined Liverpool 2010 vs Man Utd 2024 XI

Dunno, but the current Manc squad has the resale value of used toilet paper.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19238 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 11:39:26 am


Utd are like a Vampire club, sucking the life out of their managers. 1 month in and Amorin is looking worst for wear.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #19239 on: Today at 02:57:10 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:39:16 pm
Dunno, but the current Manc squad has the resale value of used toilet paper.

Now youre being ridiculous theres no way they are worth that much
