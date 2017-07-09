Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless.



I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.



All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho



This was always going to be a huge challenge for Amorim to come away with even a tiny shred of his reputation intact. These players are so utterly shite that the only real thing you can do with them is go back to basics with a low block and pray on the counter, but they are so lazy and unfit even that would be a very difficult to implement.At this stage he probably realises that he needs to write the whole squad off. There is zero hope there, but then what ?