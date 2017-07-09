« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19160 on: Today at 12:54:09 am
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Dench57

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19161 on: Today at 01:04:50 am
Ruben Interim
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

JovaJova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19162 on: Today at 01:28:20 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:19 am
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless.

I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.

All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho

This was always going to be a huge challenge for Amorim to come away with even a tiny shred of his reputation intact. These players are so utterly shite that the only real thing you can do with them is go back to basics with a low block and pray on the counter, but they are so lazy and unfit even that would be a very difficult to implement.

At this stage he probably realises that he needs to write the whole squad off. There is zero hope there, but then what ?
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19163 on: Today at 01:33:57 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:04:50 am
Ruben Interim
Certainly comes across as a rube
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

bornandbRED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19164 on: Today at 01:35:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:01:17 am
Rashford a media darling as well which doesn't help when results are bad. Plus Ashworth who has his friends in the media fucked off by the club.

Already he'll have little slack.

Newcastle at OT, us at Anfield, then Arsenal away in the FA cup. They could very conceivably lose their next 3, which would really make things interesting.
mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19165 on: Today at 02:12:18 am
I remember getting a Buzz Lightyear for Xmas as a kid. I thought 'wow, it'll be just like the film'.

Well, it never fucking flew, it only had a few catchphrases and it didn't do that karate chop thing he does in the film.

That's basically Amorim.
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19166 on: Today at 03:26:31 am
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 01:28:20 am
This was always going to be a huge challenge for Amorim to come away with even a tiny shred of his reputation intact. These players are so utterly shite that the only real thing you can do with them is go back to basics with a low block and pray on the counter, but they are so lazy and unfit even that would be a very difficult to implement.

At this stage he probably realises that he needs to write the whole squad off. There is zero hope there, but then what ?
What makes it worse for him is they won't qualify for the CL and probably won't have much money to spend in the summer. Their only hope is someone overspends on their dross but can't see it happening for so many players.
Brain Potter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19167 on: Today at 04:14:52 am
Is it possible that Amorim could turn out to be a disastrous appointment? I hope so he looks utterly clueless how to change things and has the look of a man who regrets taking this job, regardless of the financial benefits.
Please let this shite run continue
SantaAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19168 on: Today at 05:21:30 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
First team to concede direct from a corner twice in a week: you'll never sing that.

Apparently those kind of goals are called olimpicos
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19169 on: Today at 06:16:28 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
Is it 3 games?

Good point.
Him missing one game won't be enough to see any kind of change in their game then.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19170 on: Today at 06:31:09 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:26:31 am
What makes it worse for him is they won't qualify for the CL and probably won't have much money to spend in the summer. Their only hope is someone overspends on their dross but can't see it happening for so many players.

They're going to hold a Football Superstar competition amongst all the staff to find their next player.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

SK8 Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19171 on: Today at 06:36:44 am
I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't start against us as he usually shits the bed at Anfield anyway however, I'm also convinced he went to do the Spurs player and it was a justified red card.

Utter cnut.
baffled

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19172 on: Today at 07:09:22 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
Is it 3 games?

I reckon it's only one game for a two yellow cards sending, as his earlier red card (against Spurs) was rescinded after the fact (which was why Erik ten Hag didn't count that loss, if you'll recall.)
baffled

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19173 on: Today at 07:14:25 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:14:52 am
Is it possible that Amorim could turn out to be a disastrous appointment? I hope so he looks utterly clueless how to change things and has the look of a man who regrets taking this job, regardless of the financial benefits.
Please let this shite run continue

Amorim has the looks of a guy who knows his first instinct -- I'll take the job next summer -- was right.

He keeps saying "We just play, we don't train". Google could've told you it was non stop games until the point where you're out of all the cup competitions.

What I find particularly funny is how many internet spoofers churned out articles on how their squad would fit his "3-4-3" when it was so abundantly clear that fuck all of them do.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19174 on: Today at 07:16:18 am
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:12:18 am
I remember getting a Buzz Lightyear for Xmas as a kid. I thought 'wow, it'll be just like the film'.

Well, it never fucking flew, it only had a few catchphrases and it didn't do that karate chop thing he does in the film.

That's basically Amorim.
To in-funny-ty and beyond! (well, to 14th place, anyway)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
