Manchester is red
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless. I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho
Ruben Interim
Rashford a media darling as well which doesn't help when results are bad. Plus Ashworth who has his friends in the media fucked off by the club.Already he'll have little slack.
This was always going to be a huge challenge for Amorim to come away with even a tiny shred of his reputation intact. These players are so utterly shite that the only real thing you can do with them is go back to basics with a low block and pray on the counter, but they are so lazy and unfit even that would be a very difficult to implement. At this stage he probably realises that he needs to write the whole squad off. There is zero hope there, but then what ?
First team to concede direct from a corner twice in a week: you'll never sing that.
Is it 3 games?
What makes it worse for him is they won't qualify for the CL and probably won't have much money to spend in the summer. Their only hope is someone overspends on their dross but can't see it happening for so many players.
Is it possible that Amorim could turn out to be a disastrous appointment? I hope so
he looks utterly clueless how to change things and has the look of a man who regrets taking this job, regardless of the financial benefits.Please let this shite run continue
I remember getting a Buzz Lightyear for Xmas as a kid. I thought 'wow, it'll be just like the film'. Well, it never fucking flew, it only had a few catchphrases and it didn't do that karate chop thing he does in the film.That's basically Amorim.
