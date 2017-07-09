Manchester is red
Amorim looks fucking shite. His style is boring and listless. I remember the James Pearce article the other day about us choosing Slot, and it touched on Amorim stating that his ideals of 3 at the back didn't fit but also, that his style of play wouldn't be appealing for Anfield.All I will say is at the moment it looks very clear that he took most of his tactical lessons from Jose Mourinho
Ruben Interim
Rashford a media darling as well which doesn't help when results are bad. Plus Ashworth who has his friends in the media fucked off by the club.Already he'll have little slack.
