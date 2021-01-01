Correct. I firmly believe Liverpool fans would leather the owners if they tried to pull of this shite. The atmosphere among workers there must be absolutely toxic. Does make me wonder if that's leaking into team spirit. Say what you like about players but many of them come from impoverished backgrounds and at least some of them must find it unpalatable. Fernandes clearly did.



Remeber when FSG got pelters for putting staff on furlough, and it was widely reported. The backlash from the fans was enough to make them reconsider. Whilst distateful, it was nowhere near as bad as some clubs like Arsenal who simply got rid of long serving staff.This is 100 times worse, especially when the powers that be had wasted tens of millions in a matter of 6 months through sheer incompetence.Whoever is left will see all of this complete waste and simply not go the extra mile. That means ads that raise that bit less or sponsership deals that bring in less because you pissed off your sales people. The couple of grand you save is swallowed up but what you miss out on.The billionnaires never see it as the people left on the ground muddle through so they think their plan worked.