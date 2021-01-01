Id like to think he wants to leave them, not because of money or predominantly football reasons, but that the new regime has made so many redundant, removed concessions for OAPs and kids and genuinely, doesnt sit with the ideals of someone who has worked hard(lets be fair here) for food banks and to support the disadvantaged in the local area.I can but hope.
Brexit Jim seems like one of those mentally unwell billionaires who's haunted by fever dreams of his employees having fun on company money.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Chops, you've gone early with the drinking here mate.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
