Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 07:07:08 pm
Id like to think he wants to leave them, not because of money or predominantly football reasons, but that the new regime has made so many redundant, removed concessions for OAPs and kids and genuinely, doesnt sit with the ideals of someone who has worked hard(lets be fair here) for food banks and to support the disadvantaged in the local area.

I can but hope.

Chops, you've gone early with the drinking here mate.  :D
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:53:52 pm
Brexit Jim seems like one of those mentally unwell billionaires who's haunted by fever dreams of his employees having fun on company money.

Hes like that Sam Smiths boss. Absolute crank.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:04 pm
Chops, you've gone early with the drinking here mate.  :D
I started early. 1982, kinda early! 😂
Having said that, Samie, what an honourable way to fuck the mancs off. 😎

Fingers crossed ay!
