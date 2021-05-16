« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19000 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 01:24:55 pm
That's something I always bring up when United fans go on about 'the perch'. Ferguson had nothing to do with our downfall, if anything the prick got lucky, as us, Arsenal, & Everton all went into a slide after dominating the league in the 80's. His main competition when they finally won the title for the first time in 1993 were Aston Villa, Norwich, Blackburn, & QPR. They eventually won the league with 84 points after 42 games which equates to 76 points over 38 matches.

Yeah they had it so relatively easy then compared to what we had under Jurgen.

93 their only challengers were Blackburn in their second season in the Premier League. 1996 it was two talented but flawed teams in Newcastle and us.

It wasnt until Wenger turned up that they had some stuff competition.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19001 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:52:39 pm
Some of the titles they won between 93 & 13, they got around 80 points, & only got 90 points or more 3 times, 96/97 was frustrating as they won the title with 75 points, think that's the lowest points total a title has been won under 3 points for a win, with a 38 match season, 75 points has been good enough for 4th place in recent seasons.

Lets not forget too how fortunate he was in having the likes of Giggs, Beckham, Scholes, & G Neville all come through the ranks at the same time. Even Nicky Butt & P Neville could be called upon & do a decent job from time to time. It was like a perfect storm for Ferguson. Everything fell into place at just the right time for him, especially the big money from the PL. He had the cash to buy the top players whenever he wanted. He was a great manager, no doubt about that. However, I do take a little bit of pleasure by the fact that with everything he had going for him, just 2 European Cups/Champion's League's in over 20 years of trying, must leave a sour taste in his mouth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19002 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 01:56:38 pm
Yeah they had it so relatively easy then compared to what we had under Jurgen.

93 their only challengers were Blackburn in their second season in the Premier League. 1996 it was two talented but flawed teams in Newcastle and us.

It wasnt until Wenger turned up that they had some stuff competition.

The Arse in a stuff competition, you don't say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19003 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm
It was wide open in fairness

Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 02:20:30 pm
The Arse in a stuff competition, you don't say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19004 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:52:39 pm
Some of the titles they won between 93 & 13, they got around 80 points, & only got 90 points or more 3 times, 96/97 was frustrating as they won the title with 75 points, think that's the lowest points total a title has been won under 3 points for a win, with a 38 match season, 75 points has been good enough for 4th place in recent seasons.
96/97 was ours, still struggle to get my head around some of those losses in April and May, Coventry in particular. Think it came hot on the heels of Paolo Wanchope doing us a favour. We ended up third when we should have won it.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19005 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm
If rumors are to be believed Brexit Jim has apparently gone begging to Elon Musk and Jeff Besos to fund his 2 billion dream of a new stadium. To his surprise they havent shown any interest, great strategy  ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19006 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm
Quote
When he found out staff would not get their traditional FA Cup final benefits, Bruno Fernandes was so taken aback, he went  & offered to pay out of his own pocket.

His proposal was rejected, with sources speculating it would have been a bad look for INEOS.

 [@TheAthleticFC]
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19007 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:11 pm


If that's true, the shark has been well and truly jumped.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19008 on: Today at 03:28:24 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:39:05 pm
96/97 was ours, still struggle to get my head around some of those losses in April and May, Coventry in particular. Think it came hot on the heels of Paolo Wanchope doing us a favour. We ended up third when we should have won it.

Came 4th! Conceded a last minute equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day and missed out on Champions League altogether (didnt fee as big a deal back then).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19009 on: Today at 03:57:50 pm
That Athletic article in full - interesting stuff.

https://archive.ph/eOBgs
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19010 on: Today at 04:02:23 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 03:57:50 pm
That Athletic article in full - interesting stuff.

https://archive.ph/eOBgs

wonder which one?

some staff at United are making contingency plans and looking at opportunities elsewhere. For instance, the commercial director at a different north-west football club is sitting on around a dozen applications from current United employees.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19011 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Came 4th! Conceded a last minute equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day and missed out on Champions League altogether (didnt fee as big a deal back then).
Youre right, we did.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19012 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 03:57:50 pm
That Athletic article in full - interesting stuff.

https://archive.ph/eOBgs


Quote
A cut to the allowance for Uniteds disabled supporters group (MUDSA) has also been explored, taking funding from £40,000 to £20,000 annually. As part of their fundraising, MUDSA sells tickets to dinners with the club footing the bill, and questions are being asked about the so-called double bubble.

Quote
Sign-off is required on canteen orders as well, such as when carrots are bought in bulk. Beans have run out in the press suite.

Quote
One particularly embarrassing moment came during pre-season when a meal out for staff and players ran into thousands of dollars and senior executives, due to new credit card limits, found their cards blocked initially when attempting to pay. They ended up splitting across multiple cards to cover the bill.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19013 on: Today at 04:12:08 pm


The Manchester United pre-match conference.
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19014 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 04:12:08 pm

The Manchester United pre-match conference.
Could also be their post-match conference.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19015 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Came 4th! Conceded a last minute equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day and missed out on Champions League altogether (didnt fee as big a deal back then).
That was when we became also rans .what good work Roy evans did getting us playing some great football in that 95-96 and 96-97 all unraveled finishing 4 th that year in a two horse race !!
Wed swapped places with Fergusons mob in the 90s ,we started that decade as champions and finished it as also rans ,they started it with him clinging onto his job by the skin of his teeth and ended it as treble winners.
It was a sickening reality for us that we werent the top dogs anymore and they were .
Awful times and remember them only too well which is why Im loving every second of their complete demise and fall from grace .
Its fucking glorious,long may it last .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19016 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 04:12:08 pm


The Manchester United pre-match conference.

The should change their pre-match song from 'Glory, glory, Man United' to 'why does it always rain on me'.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19017 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 04:08:50 pm
Quote
Sign-off is required on canteen orders as well, such as when carrots are bought in bulk. Beans have run out in the press suite.
It's just not been the same since Lingard left.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19018 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 03:57:50 pm
That Athletic article in full - interesting stuff.

https://archive.ph/eOBgs

Some really petty stuff there.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19019 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 04:14:20 pm
That was when we became also rans .what good work Roy evans did getting us playing some great football in that 95-96 and 96-97 all unraveled finishing 4 th that year in a two horse race !!
Wed swapped places with Fergusons mob in the 90s ,we started that decade as champions and finished it as also rans ,they started it with him clinging onto his job by the skin of his teeth and ended it as treble winners.
It was a sickening reality for us that we werent the top dogs anymore and they were .
Awful times and remember them only too well which is why Im loving every second of their complete demise and fall from grace .
Its fucking glorious,long may it last .

I'm also certain that abromovic bought the fourth placed team that year.  Though I do wonder if them being Londoners he'd have bought them if we'd finished fourth.  Long time ago now, so recollection is very hazy, but feel sure it was said he would buy whoever finished fourth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19020 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:15:16 pm
I'm also certain that abromovic bought the fourth placed team that year.  Though I do wonder if them being Londoners he'd have bought them if we'd finished fourth.  Long time ago now, so recollection is very hazy, but feel sure it was said he would buy whoever finished fourth.

He bought Chelsea for a few reasons. Primarily they were financially fucked and on the verge of bankruptcy. Secondly they were London based and less than half a mile from where he lived, however, he didn't seem to understand the ownership of the pitch which was plain stupid given how much he could afford to hire legal advice. Finally he thought that UK assets would be safe if Putin ever came after him. But that's my take and not fact.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19021 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm
Remember when we made fun of them for making 6th place their home?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19022 on: Today at 05:54:35 pm
Amorim seems to be doing a stellar job of sending mixed messages.

he drops him from the squad (now three games in a row), then he praises him, then he complains about the interviews he does, and now this today ....

Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford has a big responsibility to help Manchester United out of one of the clubs lowest moments by performing at his best, with the manager insisting the forward wants to play.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/24/ruben-amorim-tells-marcus-rashford-to-show-leadership-at-manchester-united
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19023 on: Today at 05:57:14 pm
Hes made an absolute mess of it, quite funny to see. Rashford is shite and needs selling, but theres little point in completely ostracising him publicly. Red flags pinging off left, right and centre with Amorim.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19024 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:57:14 pm
Hes made an absolute mess of it, quite funny to see. Rashford is shite and needs selling, but theres little point in completely ostracising him publicly. Red flags pinging off left, right and centre with Amorim.

Looks like a weak manager trying to curry favour with the halfwit directors above him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19025 on: Today at 06:11:24 pm
They are in a real bind now. I'm hoping they get to the summer as they woll end up buying some of Amorims players, but it won't be enough to pull them up next season. The Utd fans are still positive now but their heads will fall off the closer we get to no20. A crap start to next season and the rat still strike, and the washing machine can start again!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #19026 on: Today at 06:12:23 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:02:42 pm
Looks like a weak manager trying to curry favour with the halfwit directors above him.

That and an attempt to get the fans on side early with a seemingly ruthless or radical start. Thats great until they realise theyre as shite as they were before.

Compare with Klopp, who proceeded to get the most out of the players he had and waited until the summer to move on the likes of Benteke, Skrtel etc
