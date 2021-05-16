Came 4th! Conceded a last minute equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day and missed out on Champions League altogether (didnt fee as big a deal back then).
That was when we became also rans .what good work Roy evans did getting us playing some great football in that 95-96 and 96-97 all unraveled finishing 4 th that year in a two horse race !!
Wed swapped places with Fergusons mob in the 90s ,we started that decade as champions and finished it as also rans ,they started it with him clinging onto his job by the skin of his teeth and ended it as treble winners.
It was a sickening reality for us that we werent the top dogs anymore and they were .
Awful times and remember them only too well which is why Im loving every second of their complete demise and fall from grace .
Its fucking glorious,long may it last .