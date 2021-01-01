« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:37:02 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 07:44:07 am
They lost 3-0 last season to Bournemouth at home

So hes steadied the ship at least. Credit where its due.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:40:43 am
In the past I've said Rashford could be a much better player with the right coaching and mentality at the club, but I think that ship has sailed now. He looks like he doesn't give a fuck any more, which is understandable given the money he makes and the vitriol he suffers from fans of his boyhood club, but once a player loses interest like that it's rare for them to fall in love with football again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:41:53 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:11:21 am
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D

Yeap, keep saying it but the Ferguson years are a complete anomaly for their club. This is just them reverting back to the mean. I can see them not winning another league title for at least 10 years especially if they have to start bailing funds into a new stadium. It's not like they are 3 or 4 players away from a title challenging team they need at least 10 new players and probably a world class manager.  They've literally nobody in their squad that makes our first 11 for instance.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:43:35 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot: And they are the only team with injuries apparantly.

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "

Sounds like an American fan
Field players

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:46:12 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:11:21 am
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:54:03 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:41:53 am
Yeap, keep saying it but the Ferguson years are a complete anomaly for their club. This is just them reverting back to the mean. I can see them not winning another league title for at least 10 years especially if they have to start bailing funds into a new stadium. It's not like they are 3 or 4 players away from a title challenging team they need at least 10 new players and probably a world class manager.  They've literally nobody in their squad that makes our first 11 for instance.
Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.
As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:06:05 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:54:03 am
Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.
As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.

Thing about Mainoo is that when he first came into the team he looked good. For a young player, he had a lot of potential. This season he has fallen off a cliff form wise.
What is the cause?
I have a sneaking suspicion he has fallen for all the guff spouted about him in the media, and thinks he has made it. Add in clubs have now put their analytics teams on him and come up with plans for him, he is also playing with a totally demoralised group, with a sulky child as captain. I think he is, like Rashford, Janujazz and Cleverley before him, under pressure as the next George Best. That pressure has seen players go from being good young talent to third division journeymen in a very short space in time.
Rashford has followed a similar trajectory, although I feel Ole playing him through that back injury ruined him, physically and mentally, to the point he lost his love of the game.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:47:43 am
See Neville thinks their defeat to Bournemouth will actually be a massive positive. Taken at face value, that sounds a bit like.. winning without winning?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:47:43 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 08:37:02 am
So hes steadied the ship at least. Credit where its due.

Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:49:19 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:41:53 am
Yeap, keep saying it but the Ferguson years are a complete anomaly for their club. This is just them reverting back to the mean. I can see them not winning another league title for at least 10 years especially if they have to start bailing funds into a new stadium. It's not like they are 3 or 4 players away from a title challenging team they need at least 10 new players and probably a world class manager.  They've literally nobody in their squad that makes our first 11 for instance.

Aye, this is the Man Utd I grew up with, a cup team who thought they were bigger than they really are.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:53:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:45 am
I have said before that I like Amorim, he seems alright. Talks well also and I think he will have success. But the stubborn sticking to a formation from a manager is always at the very least an amber light. You cant be defined by a formation.
I think he 'could' do well. Given five years, a decent transfer team, a top 4 budget and he 'could' turn it around.   If he persists with the formation without acknowledging he doesn't have the players for it and without being able to at least partially rectify that in Jan and the summer, I'll be surprised if he's still there this time next year.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:00:54 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:54:03 am
Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.
As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.
Its always been the case that they believe theyve always got the biggest and the best ,be it players ,stadium, fan base etc etc and everyone else is ,in their eyes ,green with envy wishing they were Utd and would swap their players for utds.

I remember them signing Gordon mc queen from Leeds in 78 a few weeks after theyd signed his best mate Joe Jordan from Leeds . Of course the papers were full of ,oh a master stroke from Utd ,the best centre forward in Jordan for a record fee and then mc queen the best centre half ,again for a huge fee .this is it theyre back ,watch out Liverpool .mc queen was pictured doing the obligatory pics in front of the stretford end and said  99% of all footballers want to play for Utd ,the other 1% are liars !! ,just typical of the deluded ,arrogant entitled mindset that ran through that club that continues to this day .

A week later we went out and bought  a midfielder from Middlesbrough with curly hair and a porno tache.I think he faired a bit better than McQueen and Jordan did.that was what we did ,bought the very best and did our homework on said player knowing that they would improve us and do a job.

Historically utd have bought the latest flavour of the month ,hype it up and then watch them crash and burn.they got it right during whiskey noses reign of terror ,theres no denying it but here we are now ,still believing everyone is jealous of them and wants to play for them when reality is most of them cant wait to jump ship .

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:01:10 am
I find it funny that Postecoglu is getting grief from all quarters for not being willing to adapt his tactical approach, especially when pretty much his entire back line is missing, yet Amorim is basically doing the exact same thing without many questions being asked. The current United squad could not be further away from being able to fit with his formation, but he's cracking on regardless. A good coach adapts to his squad rather than hoping his squad adapts to him (especially before any transfers can be made).

He wants to play with wing backs but they have zero wing backs in their squad, and their main threat for years has been from their wide forwards which are now obsolete.

Now Amorim will likely turn out to better for them than Ten Hag, if they give him the time he clearly needs.. but it's really not too far fetched to say that they'd be in a better position now had Ten Hag stayed.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:05:10 am
Just think, if Martin Edwards had given in to the United supporters & got rid of Ferguson they'd probably only be on 7 titles now  ;)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:08:42 am
It's encouraging the tax dodging fella is getting involved in football decisions, and the new fella is tired of media a week into the job and looks to have aged already.
No time for caution.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:09:04 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:05:10 am
Just think, if Martin Edwards had given in to the United supporters & got rid of Ferguson they'd probably only be on 7 titles now  ;)

Ferguson brought them endless trophies and no United fan would trade that for anything but he is responsible more than anyone for the predicament they are in now. The seeds for it were sown with horse spunk 20 years ago.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:13:42 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:05:10 am
Just think, if Martin Edwards had given in to the United supporters & got rid of Ferguson they'd probably only be on 7 titles now  ;)



:no

My bro-in-law was there when Fuck off Fergie was sang at H/T away at Villa Boxing Day 1989, they lost 3-0 and got booed off at half and full time - should of fired him there and then
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:14:07 am
Woodward's legacy has caught up with them - over paying for players during his tenure and ridiculous contracts. Absolutely no motivation with obscene wages. That's a complete botch job when a proper rebuild was required after Ferguson's side were mostly past their peak.

They've gone back to where they were in 80's - a cup team, manky stadium and occasionally raising their game against bigger teams.

If Amorim is insisting on his rigid philosophy then it will take perfect recruitment over 3 or 4 windows. Just not sure they have the patience for that as they want the man united way (whatever that is).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:03:43 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:13:42 am
:no

My bro-in-law was there when Fuck off Fergie was sang at H/T away at Villa Boxing Day 1989, they lost 3-0 and got booed off at half and full time - should of fired him there and then
Its said that winning the 1990 fa cup against palace saved him ,even though they just scraped over the line to win that .however the next season ,90-91 it began in the same old way ,bad results ,poor displays , a good hiding off us 4-0 with the Beardsley hat trick they were falling fast ,a mid table position even down to about 15-16th by the end of the year.losing at West Ham 1-0 at half time and edwards and the rest of the board were discussing in the West Ham board room that if they lost then that was it ,he was gone .they managed to scrape a draw and went on a bit of a run that gave them some respectability,won the cup winners cup and he was safe .
It all went in tandem with our demise ,Kenny resigned,we went to shit ,jumped off our perch ,fergie was up and running but he really was staring into abyss that day at Upton Park ,it was that close .

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:09:13 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:10 am
I find it funny that Postecoglu is getting grief from all quarters for not being willing to adapt his tactical approach, especially when pretty much his entire back line is missing, yet Amorim is basically doing the exact same thing without many questions being asked. The current United squad could not be further away from being able to fit with his formation, but he's cracking on regardless. A good coach adapts to his squad rather than hoping his squad adapts to him (especially before any transfers can be made).

He wants to play with wing backs but they have zero wing backs in their squad, and their main threat for years has been from their wide forwards which are now obsolete.

Now Amorim will likely turn out to better for them than Ten Hag, if they give him the time he clearly needs.. but it's really not too far fetched to say that they'd be in a better position now had Ten Hag stayed.

Good point. Spurs are so much more fun to watch than United right now (except in that schadenfreude way of enjoying seeing United lose). If youre going to be mid-table dross, its much more enjoyable for the fans if you do it the Ange way.

Theyre only one point better off than United in the league though, so its not really any more effective as an approach. The main difference is that Spurs games hardly ever finish as a draw and have lots more goals.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:09:14 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:13:42 am
:no

My bro-in-law was there when Fuck off Fergie was sang at H/T away at Villa Boxing Day 1989, they lost 3-0 and got booed off at half and full time - should of fired him there and then
I remember us singing "Fergie must stay" back then. 🙃
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:13:08 am
Disagree when people say improvement cant be instant, just look at what Emery did with Aston Villa after Gerrard. Does a lack of tactical flexibility (that Amorim is showing) ever work?

Ashworth leaving because he supposedly disagreed with the appointment is another indicator of there being 0 joined up thinking. Theyve seemingly just hired another flavour of the month a la Ten Hag.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:13:54 am
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:47:43 am
See Neville thinks their defeat to Bournemouth will actually be a massive positive. Taken at face value, that sounds a bit like.. winning without winning?

Thats like the guy in Bagdad who was telling everyone that everything was under control, whilst in the background of the TV footage, American tanks were parking on his lawn.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:20:03 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:09:13 am
Good point. Spurs are so much more fun to watch than United right now (except in that schadenfreude way of enjoying seeing United lose). If youre going to be mid-table dross, its much more enjoyable for the fans if you do it the Ange way.

Theyre only one point better off than United in the league though, so its not really any more effective as an approach. The main difference is that Spurs games hardly ever finish as a draw and have lots more goals.
It can only be enjoyable to a point .watching the opposition carve through your team the way we did is soul destroying never mind that your having a go ,the feeling on Sunday was always that Liverpool were going to go back and score another,that sixth goal was inevitable.
Great for the neutral but for the spurs fans they must surely want angie baby to tighten things up ,not just let teams cavalry charge through them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:24:38 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:08:42 am
It's encouraging the tax dodging fella is getting involved in football decisions, and the new fella is tired of media a week into the job and looks to have aged already.

I watched the Alastair Sim Scrooge last night. And there were so many similarities between Brexit Jim and his business practices. It was depressing to think that the stuff Dickens was exposing in that story, is still mainstream Tory ideology.
The bit where Scrooge and Marley take over Fezziwigs company, and the lad asks will he be kept on.
Scrooge asks what he earns
5 shillings a week sir
You can stay on for 4 shillings.. replies Scrooge
Thank you sir! Says the grateful employee.

And now mice in the food stalls and lounges. Probably because the demotivated, underpaid and under threat staff dont clean up properly and the mice feast on the leftovers.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:27:00 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:20:03 am
It can only be enjoyable to a point .watching the opposition carve through your team the way we did is soul destroying never mind that your having a go ,the feeling on Sunday was always that Liverpool were going to go back and score another,that sixth goal was inevitable.
Great for the neutral but for the spurs fans they must surely want angie baby to tighten things up ,not just let teams cavalry charge through them.

True, but at least they always have the hope that theyre going to score another goal. And another... With United, going behind feels more terminal right now.

Maybe it helps that their fans are used to being also-rans - they stuck around and kept singing even when we were slaughtering them. Old Trafford would have been a desert by midway through the second half.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:27:30 am
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:47:43 am
See Neville thinks their defeat to Bournemouth will actually be a massive positive. Taken at face value, that sounds a bit like.. winning without winning?

The only thing holding them back was complacency and now Bournemouth have woken the revenge seeking beast.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:29:56 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:09:13 am
Good point. Spurs are so much more fun to watch than United right now (except in that schadenfreude way of enjoying seeing United lose). If youre going to be mid-table dross, its much more enjoyable for the fans if you do it the Ange way.

Theyre only one point better off than United in the league though, so its not really any more effective as an approach. The main difference is that Spurs games hardly ever finish as a draw and have lots more goals.

If he sticks with that keeper and back line, I think we can expect plenty of goals in United games.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:38:47 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:27:00 am
True, but at least they always have the hope that theyre going to score another goal. And another... With United, going behind feels more terminal right now.

Maybe it helps that their fans are used to being also-rans - they stuck around and kept singing even when we were slaughtering them. Old Trafford would have been a desert by midway through the second half.
Spurs fans must wish they could play the mancs every week at least theyd get a win without much hassle ( league cup ) ..lol
But hats off to spurs fans though,I expected to see the ground quickly empty when we went 5-1 up but they mainly stayed and cheered them on .
Disappointed they didnt do a lap of honour and bring their families on like they did after last years famous win  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:39:38 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:13:08 am
Disagree when people say improvement cant be instant, just look at what Emery did with Aston Villa after Gerrard. Does a lack of tactical flexibility (that Amorim is showing) ever work?

Ashworth leaving because he supposedly disagreed with the appointment is another indicator of there being 0 joined up thinking. Theyve seemingly just hired another flavour of the month a la Ten Hag.



Just because he has a strongly preferred formation doesn't mean he's lacking in tactical flexibility, all systems can be tweaked depending on the opposition or circumstance. Klopp did exactly the same when he arrived, this is the system I play and the players either adapted to it or left.

Amorim is doing exactly the right thing, if he can get a settled formation and playing style then they have a chance moving forward, it will massively aid their recruitment simply by knowing what type of players they need to recruit as the system will guide them.

The main problem they have is their players are by and large pretty low quality, they are barely mid table quality however unfortunately they are all on top top wages. To overhaul the team you need to get rid of a large percentage of a team however how do you do that when no other club will pay these wages. Do they seriously imagine any club will be offering Rashford any more than maybe 1/3 of his current wages, it's just not happening.

So they are lumbered with all this deadwood until the contracts run out which means Amorim isn't going to have the team he wants for at least a few years. I seriously doubt a club with the collective ego of Man U is going to patiently go along with a sensible and steady rebuild approach, there will be something or someone that will come along to wreck it for Amorim.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:51:54 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:10:12 pm
Utd's malaise has been going on so long I now struggle to remember if some of it was even real. Was Ole really in the dugout for over 2 years? How did that happen? Was Pogba's return stint fact or fiction? Was the picture of Moyes sat in the manager's office just an illusion?



I know what you mean. For me it's like did Zlatan Ibrahimović actually play for them.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Today at 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:43:35 am
Sounds like an American fan
Field players



Fucking Americans...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Today at 01:07:41 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:13:42 am
:no

My bro-in-law was there when Fuck off Fergie was sang at H/T away at Villa Boxing Day 1989, they lost 3-0 and got booed off at half and full time - should of fired him there and then
Mark Robins has a lot to answer for.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:24:55 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 11:03:43 am
Its said that winning the 1990 fa cup against palace saved him ,even though they just scraped over the line to win that .however the next season ,90-91 it began in the same old way ,bad results ,poor displays , a good hiding off us 4-0 with the Beardsley hat trick they were falling fast ,a mid table position even down to about 15-16th by the end of the year.losing at West Ham 1-0 at half time and edwards and the rest of the board were discussing in the West Ham board room that if they lost then that was it ,he was gone .they managed to scrape a draw and went on a bit of a run that gave them some respectability,won the cup winners cup and he was safe .
It all went in tandem with our demise ,Kenny resigned,we went to shit ,jumped off our perch ,fergie was up and running but he really was staring into abyss that day at Upton Park ,it was that close .

That's something I always bring up when United fans go on about 'the perch'. Ferguson had nothing to do with our downfall, if anything the prick got lucky, as us, Arsenal, & Everton all went into a slide after dominating the league in the 80's. His main competition when they finally won the title for the first time in 1993 were Aston Villa, Norwich, Blackburn, & QPR. They eventually won the league with 84 points after 42 games which equates to 76 points over 38 matches.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:36:59 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:39:38 pm
Just because he has a strongly preferred formation doesn't mean he's lacking in tactical flexibility, all systems can be tweaked depending on the opposition or circumstance. Klopp did exactly the same when he arrived, this is the system I play and the players either adapted to it or left.

Amorim is doing exactly the right thing, if he can get a settled formation and playing style then they have a chance moving forward, it will massively aid their recruitment simply by knowing what type of players they need to recruit as the system will guide them.

The main problem they have is their players are by and large pretty low quality, they are barely mid table quality however unfortunately they are all on top top wages. To overhaul the team you need to get rid of a large percentage of a team however how do you do that when no other club will pay these wages. Do they seriously imagine any club will be offering Rashford any more than maybe 1/3 of his current wages, it's just not happening.

So they are lumbered with all this deadwood until the contracts run out which means Amorim isn't going to have the team he wants for at least a few years. I seriously doubt a club with the collective ego of Man U is going to patiently go along with a sensible and steady rebuild approach, there will be something or someone that will come along to wreck it for Amorim.

This is why reading the Caf is so funny at the moment. So many of them have no clue whatsoever. I saw a post in their Amorims rebuild thread with Gyokeres, Kvaratschelia, Ignacio, and a couple of other new signings in their starting 11. Others have got Alphonso Davies and Wirtz in their line ups for next season. It's too funny. They haven't even realised the well ran dry when Ten Hag tried to buy his old Ajax team. A load of the ones that know they have no money are consoling themselves that someone's going to want to pay actual currency for the likes of Rashford, Antony, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Dalot, Malacia. Even the more switched on are spouting things like, "we need to buy young players with hunger and passion, and not just their name" expecting that will take them back to being title contenders, not realising that the likes of Brighton, Brentford and even Newcastle have a far better track record at doing exactly that, and still can't get close to competing for the shiny pots. They have so much to do, and no money or structure to do it. It's fabulous.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:40:34 pm
the thing with Amorim slavishly following his preferred formation is -- that's why they hired him.  he told them and they agreed, it was the way forward, sticking with a football philosophy and eventually it will click with the squad and all will be good.

he can't now say "these players are too shite/arrogant/thick/lazy/entitled  for me to work with".

it's lovely to watch.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:42:13 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:39:38 pm
Just because he has a strongly preferred formation doesn't mean he's lacking in tactical flexibility, all systems can be tweaked depending on the opposition or circumstance. Klopp did exactly the same when he arrived, this is the system I play and the players either adapted to it or left.

Amorim is doing exactly the right thing, if he can get a settled formation and playing style then they have a chance moving forward, it will massively aid their recruitment simply by knowing what type of players they need to recruit as the system will guide them.

The main problem they have is their players are by and large pretty low quality, they are barely mid table quality however unfortunately they are all on top top wages. To overhaul the team you need to get rid of a large percentage of a team however how do you do that when no other club will pay these wages. Do they seriously imagine any club will be offering Rashford any more than maybe 1/3 of his current wages, it's just not happening.

So they are lumbered with all this deadwood until the contracts run out which means Amorim isn't going to have the team he wants for at least a few years. I seriously doubt a club with the collective ego of Man U is going to patiently go along with a sensible and steady rebuild approach, there will be something or someone that will come along to wreck it for Amorim.
I think this might be the reason Ashworth left. With Amorim they have to back him and buy players that suit his system. If he is successful all is good. If, however, after 5 years you decide it isn't working out, you've basically written off 10 years, as you can count on one hand the amount of managers that play the same way. It is a massive gamble.
