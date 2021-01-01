Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.

As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.



Its always been the case that they believe theyve always got the biggest and the best ,be it players ,stadium, fan base etc etc and everyone else is ,in their eyes ,green with envy wishing they were Utd and would swap their players for utds.I remember them signing Gordon mc queen from Leeds in 78 a few weeks after theyd signed his best mate Joe Jordan from Leeds . Of course the papers were full of ,oh a master stroke from Utd ,the best centre forward in Jordan for a record fee and then mc queen the best centre half ,again for a huge fee .this is it theyre back ,watch out Liverpool .mc queen was pictured doing the obligatory pics in front of the stretford end and said  99% of all footballers want to play for Utd ,the other 1% are liars !! ,just typical of the deluded ,arrogant entitled mindset that ran through that club that continues to this day .A week later we went out and bought a midfielder from Middlesbrough with curly hair and a porno tache.I think he faired a bit better than McQueen and Jordan did.that was what we did ,bought the very best and did our homework on said player knowing that they would improve us and do a job.Historically utd have bought the latest flavour of the month ,hype it up and then watch them crash and burn.they got it right during whiskey noses reign of terror ,theres no denying it but here we are now ,still believing everyone is jealous of them and wants to play for them when reality is most of them cant wait to jump ship .