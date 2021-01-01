Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.

As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.



Thing about Mainoo is that when he first came into the team he looked good. For a young player, he had a lot of potential. This season he has fallen off a cliff form wise.What is the cause?I have a sneaking suspicion he has fallen for all the guff spouted about him in the media, and thinks he has made it. Add in clubs have now put their analytics teams on him and come up with plans for him, he is also playing with a totally demoralised group, with a sulky child as captain. I think he is, like Rashford, Janujazz and Cleverley before him, under pressure as the next George Best. That pressure has seen players go from being good young talent to third division journeymen in a very short space in time.Rashford has followed a similar trajectory, although I feel Ole playing him through that back injury ruined him, physically and mentally, to the point he lost his love of the game.