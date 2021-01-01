« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1064297 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 08:31:12 am »
Quote from: WestieRed on Today at 08:09:50 am
;D ;D Outstanding post! Having lived through all their pomp and earlier, i love to see the trainwreck they are.

Merry Xmas!
So if history is repeating itself - Between Busby and Fergie, they won the league in 1966/7 and then in 1992/3. (Dates might be a year or two out?) In between, a couple of FA Cups, maybe a League Cup or two.
So that was 25+ years in a mess, including that beautiful relegation mid seventies. From that timescale I think we are basically about half way through their latest demise. Relegation phase is actually overdue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 08:37:02 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 07:44:07 am
They lost 3-0 last season to Bournemouth at home

So hes steadied the ship at least. Credit where its due.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 08:40:43 am »
In the past I've said Rashford could be a much better player with the right coaching and mentality at the club, but I think that ship has sailed now. He looks like he doesn't give a fuck any more, which is understandable given the money he makes and the vitriol he suffers from fans of his boyhood club, but once a player loses interest like that it's rare for them to fall in love with football again.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 08:41:53 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:11:21 am
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D

Yeap, keep saying it but the Ferguson years are a complete anomaly for their club. This is just them reverting back to the mean. I can see them not winning another league title for at least 10 years especially if they have to start bailing funds into a new stadium. It's not like they are 3 or 4 players away from a title challenging team they need at least 10 new players and probably a world class manager.  They've literally nobody in their squad that makes our first 11 for instance.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 08:43:35 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
This, from an Arsenal fan on Red Cafe. They sure talk a lot: And they are the only team with injuries apparantly.

"Basically everything has gone against both City and Arsenal this season and everything has gone for Liverpool. It is what it is.

I think Slot deserves a huge amount of credit but IMO they are not at the level of Klopp's top sides, they are just a very good side that has kept almost its entire contingent of field players reasonably healthy while catching a bunch of other breaks. They caught Arsenal without Odegaard or Saliba and were still outplayed until Gabriel got sent off, caught City at their absolute nadir and of course with huge injury issues, caught Spurs missing four of their starting back five, Chelsea was also missing two of their starting backline against them, the match at Goodison came at a point when Everton was hitting some form and would have been very tough under the weather conditions but it got postponed, etc.

You still have to win the games and they are doing it in style so I would not put any asterisks next to a title. But its a reminder that in normal times (ie, without Pep's peak City around setting crazy standards) winning the title is mainly about being one of the 2-3 best sides on paper and then just having the best luck among that group in terms of keeping your side healthy and catching other breaks over the course of the season. "

Sounds like an American fan
Field players

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:11:21 am
Yes its quite unbelievable considering they were in their pomp and completely in their ,were Man Utd well do want we want, phase.
However theyve just reverted back to what they were back in the seventies and eighties.
European cup winners in 68 then a quite rapid fall from that to relegation in 74 then back up in 75 only to spend the next 15 -16 years as mid table fodder ,regularly getting walloped but throwing in the odd cup run now and then but sacking managers every 3-4 years,buying big name players for huge sums proclaiming them as the greatest thing to sign for the biggest club in the world,only for them to finish as also rans while we hoovered up all the cups with the minimum of fuss and those clowns were left looking stupid but in complete denial of just how crap they were and their moronic fan base demanding they spend more money,which of course they duly did.

Its all come full circle ,I dont want it to ever end .they got drunk and high on the anomaly of the Ferguson years and partied hard believing it would never end but ,cliche time ,all empires fall and it fell quicker than I dared hope once bacon face went and here they are right Back in the seventies ,mid table fodder ,getting walloped regularly,throwing money at the problem,sacking managers every 3 years ,still thinking theyre the biggest club in the world but in reality,their empire is crumbling,literally,all around them and theres nothing they can do .

I fucking love it and long may it continue while we sit proudly back on our perch at the top looking down at their pathetic,sorry mess .
Fuck them and all who sail on her .  ;D ;D ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:41:53 am
Yeap, keep saying it but the Ferguson years are a complete anomaly for their club. This is just them reverting back to the mean. I can see them not winning another league title for at least 10 years especially if they have to start bailing funds into a new stadium. It's not like they are 3 or 4 players away from a title challenging team they need at least 10 new players and probably a world class manager.  They've literally nobody in their squad that makes our first 11 for instance.
Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.
As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:54:03 am
Considering our current mastery of almost everyone who faces us, the Neville masterstroke when he declared Jürgen/Liverpool would take any of their midfielders, has aged really well.
As has the whole spin around wonderboy Zinadine Mainoo. They just cant help themselves.

Thing about Mainoo is that when he first came into the team he looked good. For a young player, he had a lot of potential. This season he has fallen off a cliff form wise.
What is the cause?
I have a sneaking suspicion he has fallen for all the guff spouted about him in the media, and thinks he has made it. Add in clubs have now put their analytics teams on him and come up with plans for him, he is also playing with a totally demoralised group, with a sulky child as captain. I think he is, like Rashford, Janujazz and Cleverley before him, under pressure as the next George Best. That pressure has seen players go from being good young talent to third division journeymen in a very short space in time.
Rashford has followed a similar trajectory, although I feel Ole playing him through that back injury ruined him, physically and mentally, to the point he lost his love of the game.
