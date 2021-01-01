Neville giving credit to Amorim for sticking strictly to his 343 system, saying there will need to be a squad overhaul etc.
Sounds nice, but of course its idiotic. A manager needs to be able to work with what hes got, and make the best from that. A manager, especially someone young and new to the league, also needs to be pragmatic and willing to learn.
Now they will get lots of new players, but since theyre miles off the top they wont get any good players. Then in 2-3 years they will realize that 343 isnt all that great.
Demanding an overhaul and being religious about tactics isnt a sign of strength, quite the contrary.
In contrast , look at Slot. He recognized that Klopp left a lot of good tactical ideas, not just players. Slot made tweaks, no revolution. He was humble and pragmatic.
This is stuff that would be clear in a job interview, by the way. If Amorim told Liverpool that he wanted to change to 343 and replace half the starting 11, that would be the end