I've seen every United team and manager since the seventies,since the Tommy Docherty days and I've never seen a Utd manager with such an almighty task as Amorin has now. Some Utd fans think they need 3 to 5 new players to get them challenging for the title again. Nah,they need about 15 new players. Which means they have to get rid of about 15 players too. Some will leave soon like Erikson,Lindelof and Evans,maybe Casemiro will go to Saudi as well. But the rest are on massive contracts and Rashford isn't going to just walk out the dooor without his contract paid up. Then they have to make sure the players coming in are talented,hungry,committed professionals. What players that fit that biil will want to go there when they can get moves elsewhere? And Amorin has to work with the same people who thought signing Zirkzee among others was a good idea. He's got 2 and a half years left on his contract,when it will take 4 or 5 years of getting at least 80% of decisions on player recruitment right. And that's just to get them challenging. It took Klopp a liitle under 4 seasons to get his first trophy over the line,though he did get us challenging for trophies before that,but that was with a much better squad than this Utd one. On top of all this they have the financial restrictions on them. Amorin already looks like a man who is attempting to climb Everest and he's just realised he's forgotten to bring a coat. It's fucking beautiful.



Happy Christmas Red Cafe lurkers. Your rumours of our demise were greatly exaggerated.