Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1061717 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:38:43 pm
Plus there was that great photo of him holding his large cock...
The one that was red on top?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973

They're being humiliated on an almost hourly basis, this is unbelievable
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18922 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 05:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:39:30 pm
A Manc Liverpool supporter - that's a rare plumage out in the wild
I don't know so much. We seem to have quite aot of support in the Manchester area. A hell of a lot more support than they have here.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:48 pm
https://xcancel.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1871223138086006973



The droppings were Fergusons, the rodents were Neville and Fernandes and the 2 star rating is for the team. Nice story though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm »
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18928 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18929 on: Today at 07:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 06:26:06 pm
The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.

Hes the perfect representation of them as a club.

Flashes of promise that paper over cracks and crumbling foundations, wrong attitude, wrong focus, bad decision making, hyped up beyond belief at every opportunity and regularly slapped in the face with reality.

The better talent came through later and shouldnt even be allowed to play football anymore
