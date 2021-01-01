The fuss being made over Rashford leaving is bizarre, he had potential when he started but due to the nature of the way they are run he is bang average now. You would swear it was like Messi leaving Barca the way the media are going on about it.
Hes the perfect representation of them as a club.
Flashes of promise that paper over cracks and crumbling foundations, wrong attitude, wrong focus, bad decision making, hyped up beyond belief at every opportunity and regularly slapped in the face with reality.
The better talent came through later and shouldnt even be allowed to play football anymore