Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1059921 times)

By dint of them playing for Manchester United theres an assumption that theyre good/great players. Its obviously nonsense as theyve recruited so poorly. Yet its quite common to read their fans talk of Liverpool as being flawed or a bit average while talking up their own players.

Ive said it before, but I think Fernandes is the worst best player theyve had in about 40 years. Hes good but not talismanic. A bit like when Coutinho was Liverpools best player - it meant that the squad wasnt really elite.
Way too early for Amorim but it is slightly indicative there hasn't even been a new managers bounce.

If anything they have regressed even further. There may be a world where he's too inexperienced for a job of this magnitude.
Van Nistlerooy got the bounce. He then went to Leicester and had a bounce.

Maybe he should just go to clubs for two games and move on. He could be the greatest manager weve ever known.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 10:14:07 am
If Salahs agent is negotiating like "Rashford earns 400k p/w(i think it is 350k though at least thats what i heard), so Salah should get 500k p/w+", then i would say as a LFC representative: "we unfortunately are not retarded like the manc bast*rds are".

I don't like Rashford, respect for what he is doing for the children, but he's all PR, everything he does has to be in the media, no matter if it's being left out of the matchday squad or even the charity. I feel like charity work should never be used as PR and kept as private as possible.

It's funny though, the way they hype their players, Mainoo was the best midfielder just last year, now Diallo is the next best thing.

Remember when Neville said their midfield is better than ours? Then they blamed the manager and now the tune is, the players are not good enough hahaha. Just wait until Amorim spends 300 million, then they will stay bad, then Amorim is at fault, then the players and when they are all gone, they will say INEOS is destroying the club. It's just fabolous looking at them crumble further and further down the league.
Eventually, they'll blame the Glazers for selling a stake to Jim.
Actually feel a bit sorry for Mount. Must be crap to just want to play and always have your body let you down.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.
Thank You! I've just about had enough.

I love me some Joe Allen. The lad wasn't a billy-big-bollicks. He knew and felt he didn't belong, but he always did a job and he was hella silky. He was a player who climbed the football ladder way down from League Two and was given the chance to play at a big club like Liverpool, because of his extra-orindary ability to retain the ball, his professionalism and his attitude, which was exemplary for such a humble, small man. He was one of the best players for a possession-based side in midfield at the time, and the likes of Arsenal were also potential suitors.
I'd have wee Joe in any of our squads, as an option from the bench when we need to retain possession, over some of the players we had over the years.

Over the past 3 months I've noticed a trend and a sickening disdain, not just for wee Joe(he's just the latest), but of that team and manager who gave us such a good time and made us dream again.

You just wait, Lallana will be next.

Meanwhile, Joe Cole, Poulsen, Hodgson, Diouf and so on, get a free ride. I really despair sometimes.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:27:31 am
Actually feel a bit sorry for Mount. Must be crap to just want to play and always have your body let you down.
I think that whole affair with the stalker just messed with his head. The timing with that and his decline in form and fitness just aligns too closely. Billy Gilmour too.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:01:06 am
Enough of the Joe Allen slander please. While he didn't stand out in terms of athleticism, goalscoring or defending, Joe had a top football brain and was one of the best midfield distributors in the league at his peak. He ran that Swansea midfield that overachieved when they came up while dominating possession, and he immediately made our midfield look better when he came in.

Ironically, Allen is exactly the player the Mancs could do with now. Someone who can calmly retain possession and distribute the ball effectively, rather than sprinting around making stray passes and losing it so they get caught on the break.

Battered us at Anfield that time too.

If you're gonna look for a midfielder to use, surely its Charlie Adam
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:35:09 am
Battered us at Anfield that time too.

If you're gonna look for a midfielder to use, surely its Charlie Adam
Yep- Joe ran that midfield that day. It was right around the time(end of season, or before the start of the season?) Brazil got drubbed by Germany as well, iirc. It felt really surreal that day.

I felt the same way when they drubbed us that day. We were thoroughly outplayed. The only time I feel a team and player doing that to us - on our own patch.
Joe ran us through that day. That wee man- who just got his head down and orchestrated everything from midfield.
