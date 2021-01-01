Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.

Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...



I think the issue is much bigger than just a dressing room. All the media about the club is about cuts to some basic low £ items. You've got a stadium that's falling apart, a senior management team forking out compensation to people they hired that failed,tiny bonuses being cut from the people who make the club function on match days and removing concession tickets from regular fans.That sort of culture definitely flows through to the first team. They'll struggle to recruit anyone during the winter transfer window. There's no project being sold. They'd be looking for another set of hands to bail the water out of their literally leaking boat.