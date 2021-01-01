« previous next »
I'm fine thanks. You've repeated the bold bit again and it's still bollocks.

I genuinely dont care if you do or dont think hes a good manager. What he achieved in Portugal is good and deserves respect. Hell probably fail at United and will need to revive his career abroad once things go tits up there. Im not sure there are many managers in world football that could revive United in its current guise, that doesnt mean theyre all shite.
They should have hired Iraola instead of Amorim ...
Tits!

Anyway, don't think Iraola would've done much better mate.
That's the place managers go to die.
Wolves away, Newcastle at home, us away and Arsenal away in FA Cup.
ARF! ;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:27 pm
A really terrible structure from top to bottom.

Wolves could beat them.
And from back to front.
Evreyones a c*nt till a bigger c*nt comes along mate.  :D

You rang...
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.
Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...

possibly a bit smug, even...
