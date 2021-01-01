I'm fine thanks. You've repeated the bold bit again and it's still bollocks.
They should have hired Iraola instead of Amorim ...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Wolves away, Newcastle at home, us away and Arsenal away in FA Cup.
A really terrible structure from top to bottom. Wolves could beat them.
Evreyones a c*nt till a bigger c*nt comes along mate.
Rashford must feel vindicated- just like Werner was today.Doesn't seem like the dressing room's all that happy about the Rashford debacle...
Page created in 0.103 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]