If I was Marcus Rashford, seeing that the club are scapegoating me for the failures of the past however many years, I would publicly give the stewards a Christmas bonus of 100 each.

It would surely piss off the tax dodging miser, and be a big PR win.

Burn his boats with the club but rebuild some bridges with the fans.





But if he did he would have to work an extra [does some sums on back of napkin]..... few minutes..... of extra work to build up that kitty for his next Rolls Royce.