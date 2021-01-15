It does make it look like United were robbed and Amorim has a point. Did anyone who actually watched the match think United deserved to win?





Not really. First half they had some alright spells but I dont think missed any really big chances. A few balls pulled back toward the edge of the box that were well saved. Spurs went ahead and then seemed to keep them at arms length.Second half Spurs came out fast and went from 1-0 to 3-0 writhing about ten minutes so its pretty hard to say United deserved much out of the game when that happens. Think there xG was so high because Zirkzees goal was an open goal from about 4 yards out (hence why even he scored it). Their second goal wasnt really even a chance as such, one of those where the attacker tackled the keeper and blocked it in. A bit like Mané in the cup against City.Two goals were literally handed in a silver platter and then a header from a corner in the 94th minute when 2 goals down. Stats feel a bit misleading with this one.On the flip side they maybe look slightly better drilled than under Ten Haag. You can see the new formation and what theyre trying to do. But theyre massively let down by individual errors and current players not being good enough. They got into dangerous positions a few times but then had Dalot trying to play the final pass, or Hojlund trying to get on the end of it.