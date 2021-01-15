« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
The team sheets at the start said that Anthony was playing. Why didnt he?

Hit one good diagonal ball to Fernandes, but literally spent the rest of the match jogging around, sort of cutting off passing lanes.

No defensive work at all, and the attacking side other than the one diagonal was non-existent.

Utterly useless, with a chance to force his way into the first eleven, too, on account of United being complete shit...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
I expect there will be massive protests against the club targeting the poorest employees.  Cheered on by Gnev of course...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Some frightening stuff in there, amazing how many of them think they were really good at City and tonight. The stuff about controlling the games is extremely weird.
the manager himself claimed that "everyone would agree we were the better side, but they were more clinical!"

Fans buying into his delusional narrative
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
the manager himself claimed that "everyone would agree we were the better side, but they were more clinical!"

Fans buying into his delusional narrative

Glorious Love it
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
the manager himself claimed that "everyone would agree we were the better side, but they were more clinical!"

Fans buying into his delusional narrative
This is my favorite phase of their cycles of doom. Corner turned then delusion. And round and round we go.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
the manager himself claimed that "everyone would agree we were the better side, but they were more clinical!"

Fans buying into his delusional narrative
I thought they sacked Seven Hag?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
This is my favorite phase of their cycles of doom. Corner turned then delusion. And round and round we go.

I never want to get off this ride.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
Hilarious listening to them try and force positives out of everything at the moment because it's too early to go in on the manager

'Our fight is back'

You just basically shouldve lost 4-1 lads 😂

Unless Forster follows you everywhere and goes in goal for the oppo

I bet it took everything Neville had to not say swagger last Sunday.

They're at the top of the boom bust ferris wheel
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:06:41 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
fucking disgrace.
I expect Neville will call a press conference to complain about this?

Doubt any of the 'Class of 92' have any morals about them. Neville, Ferguson and co most likely looked at the lower paid workers at the club with disdain, knowing the type of dirty Tory scum they are (Fergie being a 'socialist' is like one of those corrupt communist dictators).
Last Edit: Today at 12:08:30 am by mattD
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:10:01 am
@xGPhilosophy
Tottenham (0.78) 4-3 (2.58) Man Utd

Arf  ;D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:33:07 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:10:01 am
@xGPhilosophy
Tottenham (0.78) 4-3 (2.58) Man Utd

Arf  ;D

So they won the stats?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:49:34 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:33:07 am
So they won the stats?
Winning without winning.  Completing their transformation into the new Everton.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:18:54 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:33:07 am
So they won the stats?

It does make it look like United were robbed and Amorim has a point. Did anyone who actually watched the match think United deserved to win?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:21:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:18:54 am
It does make it look like United were robbed and Amorim has a point. Did anyone who actually watched the match think United deserved to win?


Luckily I was out so didn't have to suffer this shite this time ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:28:59 am
They were woeful but of course Spurs allow you some chances (and helps when the goalkeeper keeps gifting you open goals!), you'd think they'd just topped the Barca 5 Real 0 performance though going by their reaction this morning, they used to win leagues by beating Tottenham, now they're over the moon with a narrow defeat to them, how times change hahahaha.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:31:44 am
They should have lost Sunday too. City just imploded in a mad five minutes but their performance was so cowardly.

The Manager obviously needs time but their mentality and recruitment are so bad.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:54:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:18:54 am
It does make it look like United were robbed and Amorim has a point. Did anyone who actually watched the match think United deserved to win?


Not really. First half they had some alright spells but I dont think missed any really big chances. A few balls pulled back toward the edge of the box that were well saved. Spurs went ahead and then seemed to keep them at arms length.

Second half Spurs came out fast and went from 1-0 to 3-0 writhing about ten minutes so its pretty hard to say United deserved much out of the game when that happens. Think there xG was so high because Zirkzees goal was an open goal from about 4 yards out (hence why even he scored it). Their second goal wasnt really even a chance as such, one of those where the attacker tackled the keeper and blocked it in. A bit like Mané in the cup against City.

Two goals were literally handed in a silver platter and then a header from a corner in the 94th minute when 2 goals down. Stats feel a bit misleading with this one.

On the flip side they maybe look slightly better drilled than under Ten Haag. You can see the new formation and what theyre trying to do. But theyre massively let down by individual errors and current players not being good enough. They got into dangerous positions a few times but then had Dalot trying to play the final pass, or Hojlund trying to get on the end of it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:05:23 am
You obviously all missed Sky's patented momentum graph, which Neville briefly sneered at until he realised it showed United in a more positive light
Re: 7he
« Reply #18658 on: Today at 10:06:42 am »
I saw some sats flash up when it was 3-0
United on 38% possession and no shots.
Control
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18659 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:54:34 am
Not really. First half they had some alright spells but I dont think missed any really big chances. A few balls pulled back toward the edge of the box that were well saved. Spurs went ahead and then seemed to keep them at arms length.

Second half Spurs came out fast and went from 1-0 to 3-0 writhing about ten minutes so its pretty hard to say United deserved much out of the game when that happens. Think there xG was so high because Zirkzees goal was an open goal from about 4 yards out (hence why even he scored it). Their second goal wasnt really even a chance as such, one of those where the attacker tackled the keeper and blocked it in. A bit like Mané in the cup against City.

Two goals were literally handed in a silver platter and then a header from a corner in the 94th minute when 2 goals down. Stats feel a bit misleading with this one.

On the flip side they maybe look slightly better drilled than under Ten Haag. You can see the new formation and what theyre trying to do. But theyre massively let down by individual errors and current players not being good enough. They got into dangerous positions a few times but then had Dalot trying to play the final pass, or Hojlund trying to get on the end of it.

Thank Nick,
 TDLR
   Spurs got 4 goals from <1 XG because the United defence and keeper are shite.
   United got a high XG because Spurs are shite.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18660 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
If I was Marcus Rashford, seeing that the club are scapegoating me for the failures of the past however many years, I would publicly give the stewards a Christmas bonus of £100 each.
It would surely piss off the tax dodging miser, and be a big PR win.
Burn his boats with the club but rebuild some bridges with the fans.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18661 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:53:15 am
If I was Marcus Rashford, seeing that the club are scapegoating me for the failures of the past however many years, I would publicly give the stewards a Christmas bonus of £100 each.
It would surely piss off the tax dodging miser, and be a big PR win.
Burn his boats with the club but rebuild some bridges with the fans.


Oh that would be glorious (and fucking something these overpaid bag of air kickers should be thinking of doing anyway)
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18662 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
It's okay, it's all 7Hag's fault

Quote
I want him arrested for the crimes he has committed against this football club. There was always something off with that gormless loon. Should have trusted my instincts with his first ever HEH. Bald mutant doing hehs all the time.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18663 on: Today at 11:00:14 am »
Don't let Ghost see that, he loves a 'heh'.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18664 on: Today at 11:31:39 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:05:23 am
You obviously all missed Sky's patented momentum graph, which Neville briefly sneered at until he realised it showed United in a more positive light

I didn't miss that - unfortunately. What the actual...? It seemed to show United having all the "momentum" (whatever that is) in the first half with a peak around the moment Spurs scored. Huh?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18665 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:31:39 am
I didn't miss that - unfortunately. What the actual...? It seemed to show United having all the "momentum" (whatever that is) in the first half with a peak around the moment Spurs scored. Huh?

Not seen it, only heard about it on here.  I assumed it meant the momentum they had up till now meant corner turned?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18666 on: Today at 12:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
The Mingebaggiest Football Club in the World

Mingebagster United
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18667 on: Today at 12:20:40 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:06:41 am
Doubt any of the 'Class of 92' have any morals about them. Neville, Ferguson and co most likely looked at the lower paid workers at the club with disdain, knowing the type of dirty Tory scum they are (Fergie being a 'socialist' is like one of those corrupt communist dictators).

I don't think thats true that they would look down at the non playing staff certainly not Ferguson. Might be a different story with the current batch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18668 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
I'm surprised by the people that thought Utd were the better side. I didn't feel like they really had a sniff of a goal at all until Forster gifted them a couple. Only remember him making the one good save from the header.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18669 on: Today at 12:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 12:21:30 pm
I'm surprised by the people that thought Utd were the better side. I didn't feel like they really had a sniff of a goal at all until Forster gifted them a couple. Only remember him making the one good save from the header.

Yeah a few blocked shots in the first half and you did look a bit open at times which is to be expected with how you play and youre missing defenders. But at no point did they create much themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18670 on: Today at 12:54:59 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Imagine being the tea lady for them and you make a fucking decent cuppa

That waste of space Anthony is being paid £200,000 a week for his 12 goals in 91 games

Anthony still gets his £200k a week but your Xmas bonus of £100 is gone

Shhhhh! I haven't sent my Tax Return in yet... ;)
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18671 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 12:21:30 pm
I'm surprised by the people that thought Utd were the better side. I didn't feel like they really had a sniff of a goal at all until Forster gifted them a couple. Only remember him making the one good save from the header.

I think Amorim has to say that. Nobody here saw that.  I did ask the question based on xG. But it appears xG is a poor fit for this game.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18672 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm »
Want to hear more about Spurs writhing about for ten minutes, did Son take a dive?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18673 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:30:13 am
Thank Nick,
 TDLR
   Spurs got 4 goals from <1 XG because the United defence and keeper are shite.
   United got a high XG because Spurs are shite.
As Nick and others have said two of United's goals were from prime positions directly in front of goal, a yard or two out, so, as I understand it, are marked as high xG, even though in reality they only occured due to a bad balls-up from the keeper both times.

Meanwhile Son scored directly from a corner, which probably has an xG of -1.00 or something!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18674 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:00:14 am
Don't let Ghost see that, he loves a 'heh'.
;D

Hee!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18675 on: Today at 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
the manager himself claimed that "everyone would agree we were the better side, but they were more clinical!"

Fans buying into his delusional narrative


Sssssshhhhh. They WERE far the better side. He's the new messiah and their players are world class.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18676 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18677 on: Today at 02:21:58 pm »
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18678 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 02:18:53 pm

Sssssshhhhh. They WERE far the better side. He's the new messiah and their players are world class.

Jurgen YNWA
