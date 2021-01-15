It does make it look like United were robbed and Amorim has a point. Did anyone who actually watched the match think United deserved to win?
Not really. First half they had some alright spells but I dont think missed any really big chances. A few balls pulled back toward the edge of the box that were well saved. Spurs went ahead and then seemed to keep them at arms length.
Second half Spurs came out fast and went from 1-0 to 3-0 writhing about ten minutes so its pretty hard to say United deserved much out of the game when that happens. Think there xG was so high because Zirkzees goal was an open goal from about 4 yards out (hence why even he scored it). Their second goal wasnt really even a chance as such, one of those where the attacker tackled the keeper and blocked it in. A bit like Mané in the cup against City.
Two goals were literally handed in a silver platter and then a header from a corner in the 94th minute when 2 goals down. Stats feel a bit misleading with this one.
On the flip side they maybe look slightly better drilled than under Ten Haag. You can see the new formation and what theyre trying to do. But theyre massively let down by individual errors and current players not being good enough. They got into dangerous positions a few times but then had Dalot trying to play the final pass, or Hojlund trying to get on the end of it.