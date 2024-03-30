« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Yorkykopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18520 on: Today at 11:52:25 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:50:52 am
Garnacho is a full Argentinian International.

He wouldn't even get in the Malvinas team now.
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18521 on: Today at 11:54:24 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:40:00 am
I think Garnacho is the bigger deal, personally. A Spanish U20 who was touted as the next big thing being dropped from the squad is more concerning than Rashford, a player the fans have a love hate relationship with, who is 27 and clearly not getting any better and one with many flaws to his game. He's scored 138 in 10 years at united and 426 games (so, 1 in 3). It's not terrible, but nor is it terribly good. He's basically a decent striker, but no more. But Garnacho was the great hope. And now he's been dropped from the squad. That leaves Fernandes, Diallo and Zirkzee as their forward options. Had he just dropped Rashford and scapegoated him it would be unlovely but defensible. But dropping his two top forwards from the squad? Creating a rod for his own back.

Theyve got Højlund too as an option, no?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18522 on: Today at 11:57:05 am
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 11:54:24 am
Theyve got Højlund too as an option, no?

What an option ;D
stewy17

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18523 on: Today at 11:57:37 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:24 am
Man City will take Rashford. And they'll do it for all the wrong reasons - mainly as a vanity project for Guardiola. He can't fix his own team, but maybe he can fix Rashford.

Hot take, would be an absolutely baffling decision if they did.
Gerry Attrick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18524 on: Today at 11:58:11 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:40:00 am
I think Garnacho is the bigger deal, personally. A Spanish U20 who was touted as the next big thing being dropped from the squad is more concerning than Rashford, a player the fans have a love hate relationship with, who is 27 and clearly not getting any better and one with many flaws to his game. He's scored 138 in 10 years at united and 426 games (so, 1 in 3). It's not terrible, but nor is it terribly good. He's basically a decent striker, but no more. But Garnacho was the great hope. And now he's been dropped from the squad. That leaves Fernandes, Diallo and Zirkzee as their forward options. Had he just dropped Rashford and scapegoated him it would be unlovely but defensible. But dropping his two top forwards from the squad? Creating a rod for his own back.

I dont see it as creating a rod for his own back. Man United managers have got themselves in the shit by not removing players like Rashford and Garnacho from the squad. Sometimes you gain by subtracting.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18525 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:15:22 am
Possibly, but what you're ignoring is that Guardiola is in the midst of a nervous breakdown and not behaving 'normally'. His operators from Abu Dhabi may think this is the vanity project that can restore him to full health. The Gulf is full of such vanity projects. It might make considerable sense to them. Plus Man City is a 'club' with a massive inferiority complex. The idea of taking a failing 'star player' from its more illustrious neighbour and restoring him to 'greatness' is exactly the sort of thing that might appeal to them.

I think that if they were looking to make a statement they would be after a bigger name signing just to show how important and powerful they are, not trying to score cheap points over a neighbour that has been stumbling along for years anyway.
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18526 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:50:52 am
Garnacho is a full Argentinian International.
Thought he was Spanish, sorry. Point still stands.
Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18527 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:57:37 am
Hot take, would be an absolutely baffling decision if they did.

yep.

Guardiola doesnt do projects.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18528 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm
I'd suspect that their plans in January will be a midfielder, a big name and probably another fullback as Guardiola collects them to the extent you'd think that buying them was his version of a security blanket.
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18529 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens with Garnacho. Much like Rashford, any money they make selling him will be near pure profit as he graduated from the academy, and unlike Rashford there's actually a chance someone would pay money for him. At the same time, their attack is desperately short of both pace and quality, and recent history suggests they'll struggle to spend any money they do get from him effectively.

I think him being "bombed out" won't last long at all and he'll be back in the squad while Rashford is branded as "irredeemible" to make an example out of him. I can't see Rashford moving on with the amount of money he's owed but maybe they'll manage to get a loan fee out of him and a portion of his wages covered.
moondog

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18530 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm
No way city sign Rashford , they dont need any more has beens. I can see them pretending to want him in order to fuck with United heads , bit like the Ronaldo situation and maybe a way to get united to offer him a new five year contract at bigger wages!
mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18531 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm
Is Rashford still better than Salah?
Buster Gonad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18532 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:31:06 pm
Is Rashford still better than Salah?

Of course he is.  There were stats that proved Maguire is better than VVD too.  Can't argue with facts.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18533 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 11:54:24 am
Theyve got Højlund too as an option, no?

He said "forward options," not "traffic pylons..."
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18534 on: Today at 01:14:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:34:24 am
Man City will take Rashford. And they'll do it for all the wrong reasons - mainly as a vanity project for Guardiola. He can't fix his own team, but maybe he can fix Rashford.
I'll have a pint of whatever you're having Yorky.

erm ... no it's OK, changed my mind.
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18535 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 11:54:24 am
Theyve got Højlund too as an option, no?
I mean, that's generous, I rate Zirkzee as more useful than him.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18536 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:22:12 pm
Thought he was Spanish, sorry. Point still stands.
I thought he was Mexican. I'm sure I saw him at a Dia de Los Muertos parade...
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18537 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:57:54 pm
I thought he was Mexican. I'm sure I saw him at a Dia de Los Muertos parade...
I didn't know they had ventriloquist dummies in Mexico? 
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18538 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 02:05:04 pm
I didn't know they had ventriloquist dummies in Mexico? 

Here he is on his wedding day

Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18539 on: Today at 02:24:14 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:12:16 pm
Here he is on his wedding day


Did he drink a Gottle o' Geer?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18540 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 02:24:14 pm
Did he drink a Gottle o' Geer?

Hard to do when you've an arm shoved up yer arse
Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18541 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:36:28 pm
Hard to do when you've an arm shoved up yer arse

Keep trying, youll get there.
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18542 on: Today at 03:48:22 pm
Everything you need to know about United's media free pass summed up in two consecutive headlines on The Guardian football page today.

Rashford runs out of road at Manchester United as Ratcliffe shows steely edge

Harry Maguire reveals really positive talks over new Manchester United contract

Can't define 'steely edge' better than offering an old and shit Harry Maguire a new contract.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18543 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:48:22 pm
Everything you need to know about United's media free pass summed up in two consecutive headlines on The Guardian football page today.

Rashford runs out of road at Manchester United as Ratcliffe shows steely edge

Harry Maguire reveals really positive talks over new Manchester United contract

Can't define 'steely edge' better than offering an old and shit Harry Maguire a new contract.
They stab him with their steely edge but they just can't kil the beast...
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7h
« Reply #18544 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:33:58 pm
They stab him with their steely edge but they just can't kil the beast...

If ever there was a song to sum up United's behaviour over the last 15 years..
Online My little Pony Tony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18545 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
You mean you can check out any time you like but you can never leave (without a major pay cut)?
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18546 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 06:16:52 pm
You mean you can check out any time you like but you can never leave (without a major pay cut)?

They do tend to get in a cycle of overpaying and then having to overpay again to keep supposed value on the books. The exception was Pogba, allowed to leave without settling the bill then paid double to check in again.

Fucking mental club.  ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18547 on: Today at 06:38:13 pm »
The latest Jamie Jackson piece about Big Jim is cringeworthy even for him  :lmao
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18548 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm »
It's a big PR circus.  Brexit Jim being all steely with Rashford when in fact he's done fuck all but fire a load of low paid workers, spunk millions and waste 12 months on the gimp from Newcastle whilst giving a contract and over 200 million to a manager no-one wanted then pay a fortune to sack him. Rashford continues to be paid a fortune for clubbing.
Steely out that ;D
