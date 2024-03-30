It'll be interesting to see what happens with Garnacho. Much like Rashford, any money they make selling him will be near pure profit as he graduated from the academy, and unlike Rashford there's actually a chance someone would pay money for him. At the same time, their attack is desperately short of both pace and quality, and recent history suggests they'll struggle to spend any money they do get from him effectively.



I think him being "bombed out" won't last long at all and he'll be back in the squad while Rashford is branded as "irredeemible" to make an example out of him. I can't see Rashford moving on with the amount of money he's owed but maybe they'll manage to get a loan fee out of him and a portion of his wages covered.