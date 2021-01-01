« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1039645 times)

Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:40:35 pm
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
They're making out as if this was a tactical masterclass and a stellar performance, when it's just United holding on and trying to see if they can at least salvage a draw from a route-one. Then City lost focus and two attacks ending up with them winning the lottery.
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:40:35 pm
Talk about overanalysing the Amad goal 🙄
The two biggest fuck ups to win that. The first one was mind boggling, I have never seen a tackle like that. The second city just switch off and fail to deal with lumped ball forward.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:45:49 pm
The two biggest fuck ups to win that. The first one was mind boggling, I have never seen a tackle like that. The second city just switch off and fail to deal with lumped ball forward.
Remind me of the sucker punches in our games last season. Totally undeserved.
Jammy twats.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:38:38 pm
Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.

Yep...
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:38:38 pm
Making Gashford a scapegoat.

He might be a United player, but he's a top man- even learned sign language so he can recite a poem. He's done lots of charity work- some personal initiatives in and around Liverpool and Manchester.

Even received an MBE for his food poverty campaigning.

The scrooge is the one that needs an attitude adjustment. Wonder who's gunna see to that? He's not even half the man Rashford is.

Yeah, he's not that good a player but he's a decent human being
A decent human being with a collection of Rolls Royces.
Rashford wont stay in the PL unless he takes a pay cut.

Are they expecting a fee ?
Quote from: drmick on Today at 08:26:14 pm
A decent human being with a collection of Rolls Royces.

Supply and demand. Not his fault, as well, that the Mancs are idiots and gave him that fat contract.
Rashford has enough money to keep him and his family going for several lifetimes.
I learned sign language to hit on a total babe at the gym who just happened to be deaf. I studied my ass off for ages, showing her this and that that i had learned and the alphabet and so on, and finally one day i rattled off a whole anecdote about how her name Tanya was one of my favourite names because when i was young we had two beautiful husky dogs and my brothers dog was named Max and my dog was named Tanya, and ive always loved that name ever since and thats why i was so happy when she told me her name was Tanya.

The whole story was a lie Tanya was really Tanya Larsson a classily beautiful swedish blond girl who lived 4 doors down and was about 16 when i was about 10 and i loved her and she gave me an ice cream cone once. The only part that was true was that she had blue eyes like a husky would have.

Nobody offered me an mbe and i never got laid either.  But i tried. Nobody can say i didn't try.  Probably harder than Rashford in training.
What does him being rich and spending money have anything to do with what kind of person he is?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:43:00 pm
What does him being rich and spending money have anything to do with what kind of person he is?
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:00:33 pm
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.

Fair enough.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:39:50 pm
The whole story was a lie Tanya was really Tanya Larsson a classily beautiful swedish blond girl who lived 4 doors down and was about 16 when i was about 10 and i loved her and she gave me an ice cream cone once. The only part that was true was that she had blue eyes like a husky would have.

Nobody offered me an mbe and i never got laid either.  But i tried. Nobody can say i didn't try.  Probably harder than Rashford in training.

The truth would have given you a better chance of getting laid than the lie, because all she saw you say was 'Hey, you remind me of a dog'.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm
https://xcancel.com/melissareddy_/status/1868377536142651492?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Sums up that mentality

I thought it was very funny to be honest. Especially considering Walker is such a c*nt and it was so incredibly embarrassing what he did.

And everything turning against the cheats is brilliant.

What I did find hilarious though was that the Red Mancs fans were chanting "you know what you are, you know what you are, you cheating basatards you know what you are" to them after the match but, they've been cheering them on so that Liverpool and Arsenal don't win the league every year for a decade.
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:00:33 pm
Nothing.
I'm just pointing out that he never has to "work" a day in his life ever again.
So nobody should feel sorry for what's going on with his career now.

especially as its self inflicted, the guy has a shit attitude when hes on the pitch, hes lazy.

I would think dumping hin out of the lineup is actually a positive for his teammates. Shows a new manager isnt willing to pander to egos of the stars.

So not getting this idea from a few here that what he did is a bad thing!
this Rashford stuff is just Amorim's version of Hag vs CR.  doesn't mean a huge cleaning of the deadwood is starting or a change of dressing room attitude is imminent.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:46:47 pm
Remind me of the sucker punches in our games last season. Totally undeserved.
Jammy twats.
was gonna post that.  and again they're gonna wank themselves into a stupor over it.  idiots.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:38:28 pm
was gonna post that.  and again they're gonna wank themselves into a stupor over it.  idiots.

To be fair to them, if we did that to them at Old Trafford Id still be out now irrespective of the wider context so I cant begrudge them that.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:37:18 pm
this Rashford stuff is just Amorim's version of Hag vs CR.  doesn't mean a huge cleaning of the deadwood is starting or a change of dressing room attitude is imminent.

They'd need to clear most/all of the squad, but they're paying everyone so much that I can't see many moving on. We often predict teams being in unfixable situations, only for them to find a way out, but it's hard to see it with them unless a lot of their younger shit players on long contracts decide to accept a pay cut and move on. Even then, they've spent so much on fees that selling some of these players doesn't help them with PSR.

They also don't even seem to think there's a problem with most of their players. There are a few like Antony, Maguire and Casemiro who are accepted as shit players, but the delusion is strong with the rest of them.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:09 pm
To be fair to them, if we did that to them at Old Trafford Id still be out now irrespective of the wider context so I cant begrudge them that.

I used to hate the feeling when we beat them in to 90's and early 2000's as they were hollow victories. We'd win the odd game, but you knew they would win the league most seasons. It only felt good again for me under Rafa as we were a threat to them.
