Amad isn't much use against a low block, just like Garnacho and Rashford actually. He absolutely requires space behind to run into and even then he loves being caught offside. He's having a moment and it's already been forgotten how poor he was for most of the game, particularly when gifted the chance by Nunes where Amad didn't seem to know what to do once Ederson forced him wide. He got bailed out by Nunes' second bout of idiocy.Overall, United were genuinely pathetic up until that point and didn't look capable of scoring with 14 men despite how abysmal the cheats were. Amorimmer didn't know how to impact the game and his subs did nothing. Yet, we'll get all the column inches about the turning of corners and we'll be back to square one sooner or later when they lose again. Very nice