7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

bornandbRED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm
Rashford being dropped is probably the first good thing (for them) Amorim has done.

About 2 years late, mind.
The holly and the jillc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:07:58 pm
Seems to be the rumour.

What benefit is it leaking the team of your own side ?

It wasn't so long ago that our own team was being leaked, there is no advantage at all.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:07:58 pm
Seems to be the rumour.

What benefit is it leaking the team of your own side ?
To kick the other slacker wannabees up the arse?
Whatever the excuse, I'm loving the further demise of Snake Mountain.
Elzars brussels sprouts farts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm
Dropped on training, performance and training

You don't drop 2 players completely out the squad like that, maybe drop to the bench but not out the squad
Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:13:54 pm
Their side has zero pace either so expect this to be 4/5 nil to City
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm
A draw would be quite nice today.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:40:09 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm
A draw would be quite nice today.
that's always my hope when 2 teams we dislike meet - a draw plus a lot of kicking of the oppo at every opportunity.  both teams come away disappointed and bruised to hell.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm
Could've done with a draw, you c*nts!
Ahh well, at least City lost.

Not a lot of joy in that anymore, but I'll clutch at any straw.

Can't stand these c*nts winning anything!
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm
My youngest is fuming, adfc score, he says dad throw a fiver on utd winning and I said no way....doh
Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm
1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:22:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm
https://xcancel.com/melissareddy_/status/1868377536142651492?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Sums up that mentality
Rasmus comes across as being really really thick, even for a modern footballer.
DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm
Mozology

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:29:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm
Could've done with a draw, you c*nts!

 ;D

ha

Gave a little fist pump when they scored that pen, shouted "get in"

"Fuck off" when they made it 2-1

Can never enjoy those c*nts winning, especially in a big game and in the manner they did, be fucking hear about it now for years to come, long after Amorim's inevitably sacked








 
Lee1-6Liv

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm
My youngest is fuming, adfc score, he says dad throw a fiver on utd winning and I said no way....doh

I saw Martinez was playing so went to put money on City winning but then saw Utd were 5-1 so put £5 on them instead ;D
Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm
https://xcancel.com/melissareddy_/status/1868377536142651492?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Sums up that mentality

What a performance?! By who? Everyone was shit. It was embarrassing from start to finish, and it has continued to be embarrassing after the final whistle, including shit like this.

As if hes not going to roll around pretending to be injured in an attempt to get a free kick/penalty/someone booked at some point in the next couple weeks himself. Clown.
thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:22:47 pm
Rasmus comes across as being really really thick, even for a modern footballer.

He was right to call out Walker. He was a disgrace.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
Everton taking points off Arsenal, and Man Utd beating Man City. I never thought the day would come when I would love these results ...
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:33:51 am
They finally have a manager willing to drop Rashford and now Garnacho too, they might actually be back!  ;D

Wonder how their fans take that, they seem to believe Garnacho is the second coming of Messi.
Eeyore

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:42:46 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:33:51 am
They finally have a manager willing to drop Rashford and now Garnacho too, they might actually be back!  ;D

Wonder how their fans take that, they seem to believe Garnacho is the second coming of Messi.

Give it a couple of years and someone will be saying they have a manager willing to drop Mainoo and Diallo. They don't have good young players who can mature into top players. A couple of decent performances and all of a sudden they are World class generational talents.

No wonder their wonderkids never live up to the hype.
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:52:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
Everton taking points off Arsenal, and Man Utd beating Man City. I never thought the day would come when I would love these results ...

You're being too blasé Peter. This is the start of the power shift. Giants have been woken.
StigenKeegan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:54:19 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
He was right to call out Walker. He was a disgrace.

Yeah Walker embarrassed himself, all the (manc) pundits agree on that. Although I'd be interested to hear them explain exactly what the difference is between what Hojlund did and what Nunez did when they all agreed that he was a very silly boy and fully deserved his red card against Crystal Palace...
