Seems to be the rumour. What benefit is it leaking the team of your own side ?
Dropped on training, performance and training
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
A draw would be quite nice today.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
https://xcancel.com/melissareddy_/status/1868377536142651492?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHASums up that mentality
Could've done with a draw, you c*nts! haGave a little fist pump when they scored that pen, shouted "get in""Fuck off" when they made it 2-1 Can never enjoy those c*nts winning, especially in a big game and in the manner they did, be fucking hear about it now for years to come, long after Amorim's inevitably sacked
My youngest is fuming, adfc score, he says dad throw a fiver on utd winning and I said no way....doh
Rasmus comes across as being really really thick, even for a modern footballer.
They finally have a manager willing to drop Rashford and now Garnacho too, they might actually be back! Wonder how their fans take that, they seem to believe Garnacho is the second coming of Messi.
Everton taking points off Arsenal, and Man Utd beating Man City. I never thought the day would come when I would love these results ...
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
He was right to call out Walker. He was a disgrace.
