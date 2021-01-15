





My daughter visited Anfield with me when she was a little 'un. Back then I was a shareholder (Mr Moore made us all sell to the cowboys *spits*) - despite me having season tickets for years, it was the only time she went with me.



Tomorrow I head back to UK and stay at hers tomorrow night (she's in the East Midlands) and then on to Anfield on Saturday (I managed to score a couple of tickets for the Fulham game). She's so excited. Despite being a Red and her dad being Scouse, she hasn't visited Liverpool very much (I moved south in the late 70s).



We'll do the sights (and I'll show here were I grew up and stuff too) - and the Christmas Market too - hope she has a good weekend and the Reds win.







Ah that's boss that - thank god it wasn't last weekend. Hopefully you'll have a great time and see the Reds win.We were supposed to be out Sunday afternoon at a covers band event, but it got cancelled, so we might watch the Manc derby together as its one of the rare times we both want them to win, although I'd rather go and have a drink in one of the bars that won't have the game on.