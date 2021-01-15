United getting kick off times moved to suit them isn't something new.



In 2016 we were due to play Augsburg in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Man City in the League cup final on the Sunday, so we asked UEFA if we could move the Augsburg game back to the Wednesday so we could prepare for the final. UEFA said no.



In 2017 United were due to play St Etienne in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Southampton in the League cup final on the Sunday, so United asked UEFA if they could move the St Etienne game back to the Wednesday so they could prepare for the final. UEFA said yes of course you can.



Apparently the reason United were allowed to move their game and we weren't was that St Etienne and Lyon couldn't play on the same night because of their rivalry. If that was the case then why was it scheduled for the Thursday in the first place,and why did it take someone at United to point it out,

did no-one at St Etienne or Lyon notice. It was fucking bollocks.

I checked to see how far St Etienne's and Lyon's ground were apart and they are roughly the same distance as Anfield is to Old Trafford. Nobody has ever suggested Liverpool and United can't play on the same night,despite having one of the bitterest rivalries in football.

David Gill was on the UEFA executive Commitee at the time.