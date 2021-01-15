« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1028673 times)

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,172
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm »
Well that's definitely a corner turned against some Czech farmers.
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,948
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Anthony can't even score into an open goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
That felt worse than 1999, some achievement, fair play to them!
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 07:36:54 pm »
Ha ha, the latest Messi had no idea what to do there
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 07:37:10 pm »
Their subs cost 260mill.  They should be fucking winning.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:33:34 pm
See how they get on against City
fingers crossed they can spawn a draw
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 07:37:37 pm »
Cocky git Amad showing why he hes replaced Seedorf as the new Manc darling. It wont last cos he believes all the hype they weite
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Online weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
I genuinely believe Rangers might beat this shower.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm »
Comms saying they havent won away in Europe for 20 months. And getting all excited because they have scored against Plzn
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Fair play. Weve been never even scored against Viktoria Plzen let alone beat them.
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 07:40:32 pm »
hilarious listening to the commentary saying how hard a place is it to go.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18331 on: Today at 07:40:45 pm »
Robbie Savage is a weird fucker, this is the guy who once pronounced Ten Hag the best manager in the world after they won the League Cup!

Why does he have a permanent lob on for the club that rejected him?

Stupid arse
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18332 on: Today at 07:40:48 pm »
So that ESPN clown even got this prediction wrong. :)
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
United dont want the extra games in the play off round

Why not? In case it impacts their title challenge?  ;D
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,828
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 07:41:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:33:35 pm
Well that's definitely a corner turned against some Czech farmers.
I'm sorry but that's so derogatory towards Plzen.


It's the home of Pilsner beer, so they've been playing a team of Czech brewers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:41:23 pm
I'm sorry but that's so derogatory towards Plzen.


It's the home of Pilsner beer, so they've been playing a team of Czech brewers.

Should that not be 'Plsner?'
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:41:15 pm
United dont want the extra games in the play off round

Why not? In case it impacts their title challenge?  ;D
two consecutive wins in Europe now, be very afraid!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18337 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:40:48 pm
So that ESPN clown even got this prediction wrong. :)
should ask him to join our Prediction Leagues!!  Could do with someone worse than me at it!!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,166
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 07:44:02 pm »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,166
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 07:50:15 pm »
Viktoria Plzeň

Top player is £6.5M

Next one is about £3.5M

There a few around £2M and the rest are cheaper than that.


Some achievement that! Wow. They are BACK!!

If they can beat City 5-0 then that would be nice.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18340 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm »
United getting kick off times moved to suit them isn't something new.
 
In 2016 we were due to play Augsburg in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Man City in the League cup final on the Sunday, so we asked UEFA if we could move the Augsburg game back to the Wednesday so we could prepare for the final. UEFA said no.

In 2017 United were due to play St Etienne in the Europa R16 on the Thursday and Southampton in the League cup final on the Sunday, so United asked UEFA if they could move the St Etienne game back to the Wednesday so they could prepare for the final. UEFA said yes of course you can.

Apparently the reason United were allowed to move their game and we weren't was that St Etienne and Lyon couldn't play on the same night because of their rivalry. If that was the case then why was it scheduled for the Thursday in the first place,and why did it take someone at United to point it out,
did no-one at St Etienne or Lyon notice. It was fucking bollocks.
I checked to see how far St Etienne's and Lyon's ground were apart and they are roughly the same distance as Anfield is to Old Trafford. Nobody has ever suggested Liverpool and United can't play on the same night,despite having one of the bitterest rivalries in football.
David Gill was on the UEFA executive Commitee at the time.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18341 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
I see they scored a late winner against the giants that are Viktoria Plzen. Was it Utopia?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,456
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18342 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
On a winning streak now. They're going to thump Man City.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18343 on: Today at 08:10:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:07:19 pm
On a winning streak now. They're going to thump Man City.

I would love them to actually do that, kill ADFC off as a challenge.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,624
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:23:40 pm
It just smashed my fucking window
Do you live on the international space station?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:47:39 pm
Do you live on the international space station?
;D
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,838
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18346 on: Today at 09:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:10:10 pm
I would love them to actually do that, kill ADFC off as a challenge.
That would make your misus happy too, right? Or does she not bother with them anymore...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:24:34 pm
That would make your misus happy too, right? Or does she not bother with them anymore...

Oh she'd be made up, she hates City and City fans - almost every City fan she has ever known has been an utter bellend.

She still watches every game when they're on (that's why I see so much of them). She's been a supporter all her life, started going in the early 80's when they were shite, so she's sticking with them.

Shes made up I'm taking the youngest to the home game, we cannot watch the games in the same room ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 