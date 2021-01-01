« previous next »
DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18240 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 06:01:55 pm
United may have a real problem with plzen their fans if they don't get a result today...
if they aren't Viktorious? :P
Jólaköttur

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18241 on: Today at 06:24:44 pm
I wonder if Plzen will snake a few goals in to escape from the New Dwight Yorke?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18242 on: Today at 06:26:06 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 06:24:44 pm
I wonder if Plzen will snake a few goals in to escape from the New Dwight Yorke?

I was going to give you a Kurt reply, but I'm off to Russell up some tea instead.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18243 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm
Who is their best player.

Would you have them in our squad?


Would you have them in our starting 11?
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18244 on: Today at 06:33:26 pm
Christ these are bad.
Robinred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18245 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm
Vasulin looks a slick customer.
Jólaköttur

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18246 on: Today at 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 06:26:06 pm
I was going to give you a Kurt reply, but I'm off to Russell up some tea instead.

That's the Thing that can really hit the spot. Hope the making goes ok and that there isn't big trouble in that little china cup.




4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18247 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:33:05 pm
Who is their best player.

Would you have them in our squad?


Would you have them in our starting 11?

First time watching Plzen, so hard to decide.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18248 on: Today at 06:40:34 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:51:04 pm
Isn't it a relatively new thing for this season? Which I think Jurgen had a big part in getting in place. I'm sure this was the same for our game vs Villa, which was BT but not played at midday.
Jurgen got the worst luck. :'(

The season City cave in, and the season that you can request for kick-offs to be rescheduled... and he was hammered into leaving.

Deserved sooo much more.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18249 on: Today at 06:42:34 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:33:05 pm
Who is their best player.

Would you have them in our squad?


Would you have them in our starting 11?

Plzen's keeper is rocking a budding porn 'tache...
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18250 on: Today at 06:43:28 pm
It's minus 2 Owen Hargreaves on why united were shit. Malacia runs like a heavily pregnant woman. These are hilarious 😂
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18251 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm
I dont think weve ever bought anyone as bad as Zirkzee. Not even Sean Dundee.
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18252 on: Today at 06:50:38 pm
Missed the first few mins but good to see Robbie savage is there to offer more advice to Ruben even if the knobhead is a bit cold because he forgot to take a jacket to Eastern Europe in Dec according to the commentator
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18253 on: Today at 06:51:19 pm
Arf!
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18254 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm
ARF!
Jólaköttur

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18255 on: Today at 06:51:33 pm
Plzen Please me!
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18256 on: Today at 06:51:46 pm
ARF!
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18257 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm
Onana again :lmao
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18258 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm
OhNo-Naaaa
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18259 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm
Great ball playing keeper that
Piggies in Blankies

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #18260 on: Today at 06:52:32 pm
What a mistakea to makea

