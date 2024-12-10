« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:27:23 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:14:54 pm
There has been some noises from their supporter groups to be fair, but not much approaching coordinated action.

I do feel sorry for their proper old school Mancunian fans watching any semblance of the club representing a working class city being ripped apart. But it's hard to feel sorry for anyone else associating themselves with that club.

Ach it's not sincere though is it?

He's been sacking low-paid workers since the very beginning of his tenure a year ago, yet we heard nothing from supporter groups then. Only when they realise he's a destroying the club do moral values become convenient for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 06:43:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:23:09 pm
I've never, ever paid a single penny to have Sky or BT or TNT or Amazon or LFC.TV or any other package or service. Yet I have watched every single Liverpool game for decades.

It can be done

I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.
 ;D   
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:43:43 pm
I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.
 ;D   

Yeah, there were certain pubs in the vicinity of Anfield that had the same idea.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:46:44 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:56:53 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm
https://youtu.be/Xowlh8MjVJc?si=d0dWMkdujdfMKCIN

Gary's scutter exposed!

Bravo.

His analysis is laughable at the best of times.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:54:04 am
The cost of non-footballing staff in a club is negligible in the overall running costs of a Premier League club. However screwing them for every penny whilst they are also paying some players more in a day than they earn in a year is a recipe for disgruntled employees. Who will run to the press and badmouth the club management. The destabilising effects will vastly outweigh the marginal savings on the bottom line. It is just really crap management.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:13:20 am
Quote from: SP on Today at 08:54:04 am
The cost of non-footballing staff in a club is negligible in the overall running costs of a Premier League club. However screwing them for every penny whilst they are also paying some players more in a day than they earn in a year is a recipe for disgruntled employees. Who will run to the press and badmouth the club management. The destabilising effects will vastly outweigh the marginal savings on the bottom line. It is just really crap management.

Totally. I worked out that, based on a 30 hrs week, Casemiro is on £11,666 an hour. It's bad enough when you're CEO earns half a million plus bonuses and they make staff redundant, but when you've a fat Madrid reject on £18.2 million..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:17:24 am
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm
This is hilarious. Does Sir Jim'll Fix It really think this pathetic tinkering is going to make any difference to their PSR shortfall when he is ballsing up the big decisions and having to fork out millions in compensation to Baldy and Ashworth plus rebuilding a squad where he squandered £200mill on crap players in the Summer?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/man-utd-staff-bonus-marks-spencer-voucher-ratcliffe-cuts/

Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, somebody finds the basement door. /smh/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:44:53 am
Surely United cannot take anything from City, even with their terrible form. Either way, a bit of a win win.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:54:58 am
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 04:12:00 pm
The answer is simple. Do not renew your SKY. Cancel your football subscriptions. Do not watch the games.

Obvs no-one will do that (except me perhaps) but if you want change what other options are there for punters?
I cancelled sky and tnt.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:55:28 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:17:24 am
Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, somebody finds the basement door. /smh/

'This is not just rude, this is Man U rude'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:08:42 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:55:28 am
'This is not just rude, this is Man U rude'

I thought he went to Leicester?  ???
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:44:53 am
Surely United cannot take anything from City, even with their terrible form. Either way, a bit of a win win.
It's a pity they got rid of ten Hag, because otherwise it would be literally two bald frauds fighting over a comb.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:13:41 am
Ratcliffe, emphasis on the rat, really is demonstrating what a Brexit backing little tosser he is isn't he?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:05:31 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 08:54:04 am
The cost of non-footballing staff in a club is negligible in the overall running costs of a Premier League club. However screwing them for every penny whilst they are also paying some players more in a day than they earn in a year is a recipe for disgruntled employees. Who will run to the press and badmouth the club management. The destabilising effects will vastly outweigh the marginal savings on the bottom line. It is just really crap management.

In business, its important to treat receptionists, cleaners, low level admin staff and the like with respect. They are often the first and last people you will meet in your time at the company, more than anyone they keep the business ticking over.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:15:43 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:05:31 pm
In business, its important to treat receptionists, cleaners, low level admin staff and the like with respect. They are often the first and last people you will meet in your time at the company, more than anyone they keep the business ticking over.
Just look at the tributes to Kath the receptionist in Carrington who died last week. She had been there since Busby's time and they were glowing tributes from pretty much everyone who had been associated with the club when she was there.

And now they're cutting the xmas bonus to the new Kath to £40.  What a cheap club in every definition of the word.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:28:53 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:05:31 pm
In business, its important to treat receptionists, cleaners, low level admin staff and the like with respect. They are often the first and last people you will meet in your time at the company, more than anyone they keep the business ticking over.
that's why to me, seeing new players at the AXA getting introduced to the non-playing staff - and showing them the respect they deserve - is just great. 

when Jurgen first met with the team he asked the staff to come in and introduce themselves and told the players "this is who you play for".  love it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:31:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:28:53 pm
that's why to me, seeing new players at the AXA getting introduced to the non-playing staff - and showing them the respect they deserve - is just great. 

when Jurgen first met with the team he asked the staff to come in and introduce themselves and told the players "this is who you play for".  love it.

Yeah, that was class.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:48:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:15:43 pm
And now they're cutting the xmas bonus to the new Kath to £40.  What a cheap club in every definition of the word.
Not just £40, but a 40 quid M&S gift voucher, which he would have got as a job lot for much less than £40 each, and which some people will struggle to spend if there's no M&S near them, don't shop online etc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 01:52:24 pm
if he had any balls he'd give every player a 60% salary cut.

(I know he can't  ::) )
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 02:12:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:48:20 pm
Not just £40, but a 40 quid M&S gift voucher, which he would have got as a job lot for much less than £40 each, and which some people will struggle to spend if there's no M&S near them, don't shop online etc

To be fair, as they all have to go and work at OT (he banned wfh remember) , they are all pretty close to an M&S.
The real suprise is he didn't give them INEOS cards to buy handwash with or something.
