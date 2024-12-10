There has been some noises from their supporter groups to be fair, but not much approaching coordinated action.I do feel sorry for their proper old school Mancunian fans watching any semblance of the club representing a working class city being ripped apart. But it's hard to feel sorry for anyone else associating themselves with that club.
I've never, ever paid a single penny to have Sky or BT or TNT or Amazon or LFC.TV or any other package or service. Yet I have watched every single Liverpool game for decades. It can be done
I remember in the mid 90s when we first got our council flat, I scrapped enough money together to buy a good satellite receiver and a D2MAC decoder. On a Saturday afternoon I used to run a cable out of the window and set up a satellite dish on the wheelie bin pointing at the Scandinavian satellites. I'd watch the 3PM footy on TV2 Norway with a smart card I'd manufactured and programmed myself! Neighbours used to think I was a bit of a loon. Fun times, much easier nowadays.
https://youtu.be/Xowlh8MjVJc?si=d0dWMkdujdfMKCINGary's scutter exposed!
The cost of non-footballing staff in a club is negligible in the overall running costs of a Premier League club. However screwing them for every penny whilst they are also paying some players more in a day than they earn in a year is a recipe for disgruntled employees. Who will run to the press and badmouth the club management. The destabilising effects will vastly outweigh the marginal savings on the bottom line. It is just really crap management.
This is hilarious. Does Sir Jim'll Fix It really think this pathetic tinkering is going to make any difference to their PSR shortfall when he is ballsing up the big decisions and having to fork out millions in compensation to Baldy and Ashworth plus rebuilding a squad where he squandered £200mill on crap players in the Summer?https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/man-utd-staff-bonus-marks-spencer-voucher-ratcliffe-cuts/
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
The answer is simple. Do not renew your SKY. Cancel your football subscriptions. Do not watch the games.Obvs no-one will do that (except me perhaps) but if you want change what other options are there for punters?
Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, somebody finds the basement door. /smh/
'This is not just rude, this is Man U rude'
Surely United cannot take anything from City, even with their terrible form. Either way, a bit of a win win.
In business, its important to treat receptionists, cleaners, low level admin staff and the like with respect. They are often the first and last people you will meet in your time at the company, more than anyone they keep the business ticking over.
that's why to me, seeing new players at the AXA getting introduced to the non-playing staff - and showing them the respect they deserve - is just great. when Jurgen first met with the team he asked the staff to come in and introduce themselves and told the players "this is who you play for". love it.
And now they're cutting the xmas bonus to the new Kath to £40. What a cheap club in every definition of the word.
Not just £40, but a 40 quid M&S gift voucher, which he would have got as a job lot for much less than £40 each, and which some people will struggle to spend if there's no M&S near them, don't shop online etc
