The cost of non-footballing staff in a club is negligible in the overall running costs of a Premier League club. However screwing them for every penny whilst they are also paying some players more in a day than they earn in a year is a recipe for disgruntled employees. Who will run to the press and badmouth the club management. The destabilising effects will vastly outweigh the marginal savings on the bottom line. It is just really crap management.