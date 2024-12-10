« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1023014 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,556
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:44:19 am
Problem is... how do they get rid of him?

The Glazers have a clause that they can sell the club, including Brexit Jim's shares, after 18 months

They basically took £1.3b off him thinking he'd sort the club out so they could sell at a higher price a couple of years or so down the line
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,097
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:47:33 am
The Glazers have a clause that they can sell the club, including Brexit Jim's shares, after 18 months

They basically took £1.3b off him thinking he'd sort the club out so they could sell at a higher price a couple of years or so down the line

Maybe he's deliberately ruining the value of the club so he can buy the rest of it at a knock down price?

Jimbo reminds of me when Souness came to LFC and ripped up everything, only he's doing it at all levels of United, not just the immediate pitch side.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,220
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 10:51:55 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:47:33 am
The Glazers have a clause that they can sell the club, including Brexit Jim's shares, after 18 months

They basically took £1.3b off him thinking he'd sort the club out so they could sell at a higher price a couple of years or so down the line
Ahhh.. that's why all the jobcuts and cutting out any QoL spending..
I bet there were new policies and even conracts that they were forced to sign as well.

They usually do that before a sale. Need to polish up the turd, I suppose. Cretins!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:30 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,246
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
How is eliminating 250 match day staffers, who are basically part part timers, going to help the cause?
Along with that, raising the ticket prices and cutting disability benefits. Beggars belief. Seriously a shithole of a club run by a shithole of a humanbeing.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 11:09:27 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 11:02:14 am
How is eliminating 250 match day staffers, who are basically part part timers, going to help the cause?
Along with that, raising the ticket prices and cutting disability benefits. Beggars belief. Seriously a shithole of a club run by a shithole of a humanbeing.
How does hollowing out a company ever help?  All it really does is provide a short-term improvement on spreadsheets as the company has smaller outgoings and lower liabilities.  Once a company starts down that route it's generally the beginning of the end as successive owners take their pound of flesh before handing it on until eventually bankruptcy is declared.  Man U will be spared that fate as they have massive brand loyalty but it's a measure of Sir Jim and Ineos that this is how they approach things.

I just hope they don't scam and scrounge a penny out of the government off the back of Lord Coe and Andy Burnham.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 11:15:50 am »
Have a mate who is a die hard old school United fan. Hes a bit quiet these day, but get a few pints in him and he can almost always be back in Were United, we do what we want mode. Im sure a few of youve met this?
Cant really blame him. He has been schooled by the post Busby Babes drought followed by: Sky darlings, Fergies rules, Cantona and co, Theater of dreams, Champions League, Moyesie & Maureen and the rest, multiple corners turned, Nevilles false dawns, Sir Jimll fix it, etc.
But finally - He's a bit quiet.
Logged

Offline Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,246
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:09:27 am
How does hollowing out a company ever help?  All it really does is provide a short-term improvement on spreadsheets as the company has smaller outgoings and lower liabilities.  Once a company starts down that route it's generally the beginning of the end as successive owners take their pound of flesh before handing it on until eventually bankruptcy is declared.  Man U will be spared that fate as they have massive brand loyalty but it's a measure of Sir Jim and Ineos that this is how they approach things.

I just hope they don't scam and scrounge a penny out of the government off the back of Lord Coe and Andy Burnham.
The bolded bit is what I am worried about. He already tried that tactic by calling govt money on a "Wembley of the North". It was catchy I must admit. But the sheer arrogance that a common man would bear part of that expense is beyond me. Whats to say he wont try that again citing additional employment and taxes and revenue for the government in exchange for partial investment?

United as a brand is too big to fail. But I think if no investor was ready to pay their evaluation of 4b pounds when they were shit, how would any investor pay 5b pounds now that the dead wood (according to Jim) has been eliminated? I sure as hell dont think they will go south with their evaluation.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,813
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm
Reckon he's getting them ready for a big sale to somewhere like Qatar?

He could be, with the blessing of the Glazers, who've taken themselves out of the firing line.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
This is hilarious. Does Sir Jim'll Fix It really think this pathetic tinkering is going to make any difference to their PSR shortfall when he is ballsing up the big decisions and having to fork out millions in compensation to Baldy and Ashworth plus rebuilding a squad where he squandered £200mill on crap players in the Summer?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/man-utd-staff-bonus-marks-spencer-voucher-ratcliffe-cuts/

Quote
Manchester United replace £100 staff bonus with £40 M&S voucher in Sir Jim Ratcliffes latest cut
Gesture of goodwill has been significantly reduced by United co-owner, who is making financial cuts across the club

Mike McGrath

Sir Jim Ratcliffes radical cost-cutting at Manchester United has included the staffs £100 Christmas bonus being replaced by a £40 voucher for Marks & Spencer.

The United co-owner has overseen 250 redundancies at Old Trafford among other changes since taking control of football operations with his £1.3 billion investment for a 27.7 per cent stake of the club.

With jobs axed and spending cuts, many were not expecting any form of bonus so there was an element of surprise from some staff that was a gesture of goodwill heading into the festive season.

While the Glazer family were running the club, staff received their £100 bonus each year before Christmas but this time around they are receiving a £40 voucher instead. The Christmas party has also been cancelled for this year, given the job-losses at the club.

United sources are not expecting Ratcliffes cost-cutting to end imminently, with this view backed up by the co-owners interview with the United We Stand fanzine, published at the weekend, where he stated he had to make difficult and unpopular decisions.

We still have a long way to go and we still have a number of difficult decisions to make but I think we have to do that for the better good, he said.

Ratcliffe added: There are financial issues which we need to address because weve inherited a financial situation that only time will solve. I know we get criticism in the press but we do need to challenge the cost of running this club, because what I want to be free for us to do is buy really good footballers, not spend so much of the money on the infrastructure.

United have posted losses before tax totalling £312.9 million over the past three seasons, leaving the club in a persistent battle to comply with the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,614
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Staff can receive £250 a year tax free in small vouchers too I think. And United wouldn't pay corp tax on those vouchers.
So probably saving about the cost of Shaw's pies for a day.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,813
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:50:11 pm
Staff can receive £250 a year tax free in small vouchers too I think. And United wouldn't pay corp tax on those vouchers.
So probably saving about the cost of Shaw's pies for a day.

You can get more than that, I got £350 in Amazon vouchers last year for 35 years at the company. Annoyingly, they pay the £10 a year you've worked in your pay, so I got taxed on the £350 in this summers pay
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,035
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 01:04:45 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:46:25 pm
This is hilarious. Does Sir Jim'll Fix It really think this pathetic tinkering is going to make any difference to their PSR shortfall when he is ballsing up the big decisions and having to fork out millions in compensation to Baldy and Ashworth plus rebuilding a squad where he squandered £200mill on crap players in the Summer?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/man-utd-staff-bonus-marks-spencer-voucher-ratcliffe-cuts/

That's absolutely disgusting to be honest.  :tosser What a fucking knob that Brexit Jim is.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • Klopptimistic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 01:16:12 pm »
A lingering death by a thousand cuts. Thanks for the 6pts going forward.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,556
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm »
I'm surprised the tight arl c*nt hasn't given them some old Woolworths vouchers ;D
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 01:21:01 pm »
Imagine watching the company you work for make boardroom decisions that cost the company £3m, only to get rid of said person in 5 months then tell YOU you're not getting your £100 bonus.

Ratcliffe ladies and gents.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,084
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Any chance we can stop referring to the Brexshit Twat as "Jimbo"?  :wanker
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 01:34:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:47 am
Manager looking from window noting people who board the bus?
not just manager - all the coworkers seeing it, and the gossip mill kicking in.

I've worked for several companies that had employee-assistance programs for difficult personal issues - all the discussions were handled completely separate from the work locations, or via phone in off-work hours.

parking a bus outside the office is paying lip service to a serious issue while hugely diluting its effectiveness.  corporate virtue-signaling at its finest.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Funny isn't it, how, in general, high profile Brexit supporters are utter c*nts  :wanker
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm »
He's doing all this cost cutting to save £10m a year so they can buy players like ugarte for £10m more.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 01:45:27 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:46:25 pm
This is hilarious. Does Sir Jim'll Fix It really think this pathetic tinkering is going to make any difference to their PSR shortfall when he is ballsing up the big decisions and having to fork out millions in compensation to Baldy and Ashworth plus rebuilding a squad where he squandered £200mill on crap players in the Summer?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/man-utd-staff-bonus-marks-spencer-voucher-ratcliffe-cuts/

Beyond parody at this point.

As stated above, you have to question whether he's cutting costs and asset stripping to set them up for another sale.

They're an absolute shitshow right now.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,889
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:37:41 pm
Funny isn't it, how, in general, high profile Brexit supporters are utter c*nts  :wanker

Greed is a funny thing.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 