« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1021868 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18120 on: Yesterday at 03:18:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm
Remind me never to apply for a job at Ineos. Must be utterly depressing working there.

The Grenadier production line is currently shut because they've run out of seats, AND DEFINITELY NOT because sales are fucking hopeless once presales are removed.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18121 on: Yesterday at 03:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:04:46 pm
Well, she has previous doing hatchet jobs and briefs - look at her rancid piece against Klopp in 2023. Like many in the industry and those associated with Sly and The Athletic, you'd hardly call her a journalist. She's a gob.


Of course he does.



Probably £20 million reasons why he's ok with it, he's young enough to reset once he bombs, go back to portugal or wherever and rebuild
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18122 on: Yesterday at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 01:16:32 pm
I wonder if Ferguson intervened before or after he was sacked from his £2m pa ambassador role?
Definitely after.

The govan shop steward didnt give a shit about the shop floor people once hed made his name and got a few bob .
The knighthood tells you a lot about him. I bet he was purple with rage when he was told the £2 million pound gravy train ride was over , well ,even more purple than usual.

Now hes the moral conscience of the club and sticking up for the families of the Munich victims onlybecause he  got shafted by cat weasel ,couldnt have cared less other wise.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18123 on: Yesterday at 03:36:22 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:21:17 pm
Probably £20 million reasons why he's ok with it, he's young enough to reset once he bombs, go back to portugal or wherever and rebuild

True enough. I think he'll be sacked sooner than most think. They don't have much FFP wiggle room and I'd be surprised if he adapts his tactics to this group of players. They're in for a torrid season and I doubt Sir Jim Rat keeps the faith with him.

Should have kept Horseface - he would have been cheaper.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,079
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18124 on: Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:36:22 pm
True enough. I think he'll be sacked sooner than most think. They don't have much FFP wiggle room and I'd be surprised if he adapts his tactics to this group of players. They're in for a torrid season and I doubt Sir Jim Rat keeps the faith with him.

Should have kept Horseface - he would have been cheaper.
Most of us on here predicted that.
Hell, even Stevie Wonder and the late Ray Charles predicted it.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,941
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18125 on: Yesterday at 03:45:24 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18126 on: Yesterday at 03:45:46 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:39:37 am
The Ashworth thing IMO is by far the most damaging part of the post-Fergie circus (so far). In one swoop Ineos/Ratcliffe have completely lost any credibility they might have had, and now they don't have a structure or SD. I genuinely wonder does Amorim think he's made a mistake already.

Said it last year and the year before - they need a complete clear-out and just forget about even Conference League qualification this season and next. If they have a 25-man playing squad, I don't think I'd be keeping more than 4-5 of them.

It beggars belief how badly they are run and I think they will do very well not to match their previous 26 year title drought.

Their longest title drought is actually 41 years but they dont like to talk about that because it ruins their little narrative.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,613
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 04:11:48 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Is it 2027-2028 season they are planning to win the league to mark some history occasion? :lmao

Yes, they even have a project name for it. Can't remember what though.
Wasn't ETH supposed to be building a squad for that?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,156
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm
Remind me never to apply for a job at Ineos. Must be utterly depressing working there.

I work on the floor below an Ineos office. To be fair to them twice in the last 6 months or so, they have put on a mental health walk-in bus service that parks up outside and you can walk in and discuss mental health with experts, they've put it on for everyone in the building not just themselves.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a reason they get it so often though.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18129 on: Yesterday at 04:26:12 pm »
Makes you wonder how he actually built his INSEOS empire
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,941
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18130 on: Yesterday at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:26:12 pm
Makes you wonder how he actually built his INSEOS empire

I'm going with 'exploitation'.

(Just a guess, like).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18131 on: Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
He reminds me of the hedge fund company that bought both where I work and years later where my missus workded, they strip the fuck out of companies, remove all bonuses and then after they've killed your morale, if they didn't make you redundant that is, they sell the company for a profit - c*nts of the highest order

Reckon he's getting them ready for a big sale to somewhere like Qatar?
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,473
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18132 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:03:53 am
L0Lzooodoloeor ;D

Thanks mate.
So far, we're looking at:

DRAW: Ipswich Town 1-1 Man United - Predicted United win, 0-2

WIN: Man United 3-2 Bodo Glimt - Predicted United win, 4-0

WIN: Man United 4-0 Everton - Predicted United win, 3-1

LOSS: Arsenal 2-0 Man United - Predicted draw, 2-2

LOSS: Nottingham Forest 3-2 Man United - Predicted United win, 1-2


Next up: Viktoria Plzen...(predicted 1-1 draw. Oh the modesty...)
thank God for Everton eh!!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,604
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18133 on: Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm »
Rashford starting to find some semblance of form, perfect time for a hit piece.

Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford amid lifestyle concerns

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/manchester-united-open-sell-marcus-rashford-lifestyle/
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18134 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm
Reckon he's getting them ready for a big sale to somewhere like Qatar?
It's not his to sell. He's a small cog.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18135 on: Yesterday at 05:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 04:14:42 pm
I work on the floor below an Ineos office. To be fair to them twice in the last 6 months or so, they have put on a mental health walk-in bus service that parks up outside and you can walk in and discuss mental health with experts, they've put it on for everyone in the building not just themselves.

I'm starting to wonder if there is a reason they get it so often though.
The fact they see a need tells you a hell of a lot.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18136 on: Yesterday at 05:13:34 pm »
Actually ..... what kind of confidentiality does that provide when any bugger can see who's using the service! Fucking hell.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18137 on: Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:13:34 pm
Actually ..... what kind of confidentiality does that provide when any bugger can see who's using the service! Fucking hell.

Yeah that bus needs a conductor, that'll sort it.  :-\

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18138 on: Yesterday at 06:45:49 pm »
Harmful companies like Ineos are often looked upon cynically  when they undertake PR box ticking philanthropic initiatives.

But I disagree. Undertaking an initiative that benefits all football fans by destroying Man Utd has to ultimately be commended upon.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,627
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18139 on: Yesterday at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm
Rashford starting to find some semblance of form, perfect time for a hit piece.

Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford amid lifestyle concerns

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/manchester-united-open-sell-marcus-rashford-lifestyle/

Lifestyle concerns... great way to knock millions off the selling price
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18140 on: Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm »
Found on twitter ...

United have also put a squeeze on Christmas with the annual £100 bonus, brought in by the Glazers, replaced by a £40 M&S voucher.

"Its worse now," one staff member said.

Another added: "At least the Glazers prioritised families."


 :lmao :lmao

What a c*nt of a man. Whole club is being taken for a ride
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18141 on: Yesterday at 08:22:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
Found on twitter ...

United have also put a squeeze on Christmas with the annual £100 bonus, brought in by the Glazers, replaced by a £40 M&S voucher.

"Its worse now," one staff member said.

Another added: "At least the Glazers prioritised families."


 :lmao :lmao

What a c*nt of a man. Whole club is being taken for a ride

#GlazersOut #Green&Gold
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,613
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18142 on: Yesterday at 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
Found on twitter ...

United have also put a squeeze on Christmas with the annual £100 bonus, brought in by the Glazers, replaced by a £40 M&S voucher.

"Its worse now," one staff member said.

Another added: "At least the Glazers prioritised families."


 :lmao :lmao

What a c*nt of a man. Whole club is being taken for a ride
I think I've asked before, but if BJ is head of football matters, what has this to do with him?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,803
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18143 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:16:13 pm
I think I've asked before, but if BJ is head of football matters, what has this to do with him?

The Glazers have taken a back seat and left the running of the club to Ineos, so they're doing everything.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,164
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18144 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm
Rashford starting to find some semblance of form, perfect time for a hit piece.

Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford amid lifestyle concerns

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/manchester-united-open-sell-marcus-rashford-lifestyle/

The best comment on that article was from Peter Mac

"Perhaps MANCHESTER should choose a player from MANCHESTER. And LEEDS from LEEDS and NOTTINGHAM from NOTTINGHAM and stop trafficking people from other continents and BUYING them to perform and behave exactly as they are told or risk being SOLD again . . . We supposedly stopped this in 1807. "

I love the racist little Inglanders who find new reasons to be xenophobic. Stop slavery by stopping immigrants.

Personally I would love if Man United fielded a team from just Manchester, that would be hilarious.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18145 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 pm »
Four consecutive defeats for Sporting since Amorim left.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • hippie at heart
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18146 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm
Rashford starting to find some semblance of form, perfect time for a hit piece.

Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford amid lifestyle concerns

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/10/manchester-united-open-sell-marcus-rashford-lifestyle/

Who would buy him, he is a washed up player on 350K a week. Only Saudi is a possible destination for him.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18147 on: Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm »
I pay them next to zero attention.  what kind of form has he been in recently?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18148 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
Her voice has always done my head in. Wish I could just read a transcript instead

I never minded her that much when she was on TAW back in the day, but from the start she always struck me as a bluffer who had way more ambition than ability. Less and less sufferable as the years go by.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18149 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Do we know if the United fans are still behind Catweasel and his sidekicks?  I remember when he arrived, they were back (again) and as happy as pigs in shit. What phase are they at now I wonder?
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,941
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18150 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Do we know if the United fans are still behind Catweasel and his sidekicks?  I remember when he arrived, they were back (again) and as happy as pigs in shit. What phase are they at now I wonder?

I *think* he/they still have 'the benefit of the doubt' - purely by being 'not the Glazers' but I see the likes of Howsen (spelling?) and Goldbridge (and other Manc 'faces') starting to question them.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18151 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:50:22 pm
They cant buy whoever they want because theyre skint and theyve made strong indications that they will fully comply with the financial rules.

Correct. This needs to be a sticky post on this thread because people are constantly - incorrectly - stating that they can just spend whatever they want. That was still sort of true until a few years ago, but it's utter bullshit now.

They've completely pissed away the huge financial advantage they used to have through nearly 12 years of astonishing incompetence. It used to be that FFP/PSR would be what saved United because they were so big and rich and were such a cash cow that they could therefore spend forever.

Now, PSR rules are actually a vice that's squeezing them because of their frankly astonishing levels of wastefulness. They'll have to sell to buy until their results turn. We've already seen that in their biggest midfield goal threat from last season now playing for Napoli. They're not quite skint, but they are severely restricted until they have some on field success.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18152 on: Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm
Personally I would love if Man United fielded a team from just Manchester, that would be the PGMOL.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18153 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm
Yeah that bus needs a conductor, that'll sort it.  :-\





The wife was sitting nearby when I scrolled past this pic . . . .


She wants to know why that guy from "Emily in Paris" is in an Inspectors outfit.   ::)
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18154 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
I *think* he/they still have 'the benefit of the doubt' - purely by being 'not the Glazers' but I see the likes of Howsen (spelling?) and Goldbridge (and other Manc 'faces') starting to question them.
Yep - They will start to smell something is off. Sir Jim was supposed to be the one who cleaned them up and set them straight. But hes been at best unconvincing up to now and doesnt look/feel like a successful football Club leader or the one to transform them.  You would think they must realise this soon? 
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,448
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18155 on: Today at 12:07:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
Correct. This needs to be a sticky post on this thread because people are constantly - incorrectly - stating that they can just spend whatever they want. That was still sort of true until a few years ago, but it's utter bullshit now.

They've completely pissed away the huge financial advantage they used to have through nearly 12 years of astonishing incompetence. It used to be that FFP/PSR would be what saved United because they were so big and rich and were such a cash cow that they could therefore spend forever.

Now, PSR rules are actually a vice that's squeezing them because of their frankly astonishing levels of wastefulness. They'll have to sell to buy until their results turn. We've already seen that in their biggest midfield goal threat from last season now playing for Napoli. They're not quite skint, but they are severely restricted until they have some on field success.

Not only that but how are they going to pay 2 billion for their new Wembley of the North?
Like Arsenal and Spurs who built new stadiums, the playing side had to take a hit in money to be spent. So it will be even harder during transfer windows. Especially, as only World Class players for Disneyland are what their punters clamor for.

Everton have felt that now as Moshila has had to keep the lights going at BMD. They've hardly qot a pot to piss in for transfers.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18156 on: Today at 07:31:47 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:13:34 pm
Actually ..... what kind of confidentiality does that provide when any bugger can see who's using the service! Fucking hell.

Manager looking from window noting people who board the bus?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Up
« previous next »
 