They cant buy whoever they want because theyre skint and theyve made strong indications that they will fully comply with the financial rules.



Correct. This needs to be a sticky post on this thread because people are constantly - incorrectly - stating that they can just spend whatever they want. That was still sort of true until a few years ago, but it's utter bullshit now.They've completely pissed away the huge financial advantage they used to have through nearly 12 years of astonishing incompetence. It used to be that FFP/PSR would be what saved United because they were so big and rich and were such a cash cow that they could therefore spend forever.Now, PSR rules are actually a vice that's squeezing them because of their frankly astonishing levels of wastefulness. They'll have to sell to buy until their results turn. We've already seen that in their biggest midfield goal threat from last season now playing for Napoli. They're not quite skint, but they are severely restricted until they have some on field success.