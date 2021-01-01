He's literally Scrooge isn't he. Horrible man, long may he reign over them like.



There's so many instances of him being a top parasite whether it be his long life in business or short time in football. Utter vermin.



He's taken an axe- a hatchet to United, hacking it down root and branch.He's slowly breaking down everything at that club. Even going after families of the Busby Babes... /smh/What a lowlife!Revoking lunches, restricting travel, getting rid of benefits, getting rid of staff, revoking Ferguson's privileges, cancelling Christmas parties and staff team-building events, being in o the price hikes, extending a woefully inadequate managers contract and letting him spend 200.. then sacking him 3 months down the line, while hurriedly replacing him with the nearest available candidate...Meantime, he's signing off on all the immense spending, but the greatest thing- it's the chaos and infighting that he brings.Some personalities are just born like that.. They're destructive and have a conflict personality. They break things and cause fighting wherever they go.He's doing terrible damage to that club.Meantime the Glazers are just happy as long as they get their dividends and they're not to blame anymore. Joel played a blinder here! No more fly-overs and protests, directed at them. Notice the United faithful have been rather "quiet" since Jimbo's been there?