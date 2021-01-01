Shouldn't the entire fucking squad chip in and fund a holiday party given the theft from the club they are committing on a weekly basis?



I imagine most of their players haven't got a clue that there's an entire army of people behind the scenes to serve them - people that make sure they get paid, make sure they have new kits each week, make sure there's fresh healthy food each day, and the million other things needed to run a big club.As if things weren't already bad enough, Ratcliffe seems to be on a mission to make it worse. So far - him and Brailsford are a million miles away from the dream partnership of business guru/elite performance coach that was meant to be the answer to their problems. It just seems that no matter what combination of manager, sporting director, owner or players they try, it just doesn't get any better. For their decline to have coincided with our revival under Jurgen and Arne makes it all the sweeter.