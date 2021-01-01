And in the process pissing off the underpaid, everyday employees who likely work for there in part for the love of the club. Real Scrooge type behaviour. How many days worth of Mason Mount's or Casemiro's salary would have this Xmas party cost?
Based on a 30 hr week, Casemiro is on £11,666 per hour.
Shows the fucked up fucking world these c*nts live in, getting almost a years wage for the lowest paid employees of the club in one fucking hour.
I imagine most of their players haven't got a clue that there's an entire army of people behind the scenes to serve them - people that make sure they get paid, make sure they have new kits each week, make sure there's fresh healthy food each day, and the million other things needed to run a big club.
As if things weren't already bad enough, Ratcliffe seems to be on a mission to make it worse. So far - him and Brailsford are a million miles away from the dream partnership of business guru/elite performance coach that was meant to be the answer to their problems. It just seems that no matter what combination of manager, sporting director, owner or players they try, it just doesn't get any better. For their decline to have coincided with our revival under Jurgen and Arne makes it all the sweeter.
From things I've seen, a lot of them aren't even allowed to keep their own passports, someone at the clubs takes them the airports so the fuckwits don't forget them and stuff like holidays, mortgages, cars etc are sorted by assistants.