Southgate managed the biggest cultural reset in English football by turning the national team from a joke to a team that nearly wins tournaments. I know English fans have been trained to hate him by their media but the fact is, if you think Ashworth is the man to be your sporting director, then why don't you listen to who he wants to be the head coach?



While his boring approach would be hilarious for us to watch from the outside, you'd have to think that he could get them back into the top 10 in time and also has plenty of experience starting a shit keeper and shit central defenders so wouldn't find their squad too much of a shock to the system.