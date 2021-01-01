« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1015016 times)

Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18000 on: Today at 01:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12:11:01 pm
Brailsford is a Liverpool fan. Might explain a lot!

Does he post in the transfer thread?
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18001 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:09:14 pm
Next stop: Disneytopia

If they bring back Ruud... cornucopia...
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18002 on: Today at 01:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12:11:01 pm
Brailsford is a Liverpool fan. Might explain a lot!
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:10:00 pm
Does he post in the transfer thread?
Fromola?
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18003 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:45:28 pm
On every XG metric last season they were a bottom half team..just finishing 8th was a fluke.
That's the thing- every season, they finish a few places higher than they should be.
The jammity/jamminess followed them down the table.

I dunno how they managed to finish in the positions they did in the last 2 seasons. Should've been near relegation!
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18004 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:11:44 pm
Fromola?

Nah, that would be an obsession with marginal losses, not gains...
Offline Original

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18005 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
They were desperate for a despot oil state to take them over, so fuck them and let them rot even more under Brexshit Jim.

This!

Non more so than that prick Chè Neville
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:10:57 pm
If they bring back Ruud... cornucopia...
Zootopia?


There's a line in Miguel Delaney's piece today that filled me with much joy.
The optics, in the words of one source, are not good. It never got close to anything this bad under Ed Woodward.

I mean, imagine pining for the halcyon days of Ed Woodward.  Marvellous stuff all round.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:10:57 pm
If they bring back Ruud... cornucopia...
I'll take your word for it; you have more intimate knowledge about him than I ;)

If they sign Pickford: Dinotopia


Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm »
Uh-oh... if there's one thing you don't mess with, it's the Christmas Party! ;D

Online amir87

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm »
Seems like an absolute delight to work for.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:33:53 pm
Uh-oh... if there's one thing you don't mess with, it's the Christmas Party! ;D



Bloody hell!
Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:33:53 pm
Uh-oh... if there's one thing you don't mess with, it's the Christmas Party! ;D


The best bit about this is that there's a new believable leak every day.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
There'll be no Christmas at Manchester United this season, I'll tell the few remaining staff members
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
Makes sense to me, why pay for two parties when they can have a joint Christmas and end of season party 2nd week of January
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Makes sense to me, why pay for two parties when they can have a joint Christmas and end of season party 2nd week of January

 :wellin
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 01:49:19 pm »
Makes all that 'Feed the Scousers' singing, somewhat ironic, really.
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18016 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:49:19 pm
Makes all that 'Feed the Scousers' singing, somewhat ironic, really.

 ;D My first though as well. Was going to suggest we send the office staff some food parcels, but given Jim's penchant for sacking the workers it could end up being in bad taste.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18017 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
He's going to proper fuck them, isn't he.  ;D
Online amir87

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18018 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:59:44 pm
He's going to proper fuck them, isn't he.  ;D

Easy enough to do, he fired the HR department.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18019 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:57:45 pm
;D My first though as well. Was going to suggest we send the office staff some food parcels, but given Jim's penchant for sacking the workers it could end up being in bad taste.

Just send them to Stretford Food Bank
Offline xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18020 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:44:30 pm
the media were gasping with amazement after his first training session - so much running!!

or some article predicting what next 10 of amorim fixtures would look like. 5 minutes of my life im never getting back :butt

an imaginary world where there is world peace and coote becoming the head of PMGOL.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18021 on: Today at 02:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:02:47 pm
I can see why they hired you... ;)

Im not elite enough for them. I just do nothing from a few rungs below and moan about it here instead. :D
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18022 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
What is 'Sir Jim' actually knighted for? Services to being a parasite? Genuinely never thought about it. Just looks a horrible fella, and everything you read about him backs it up.

All the best to him with what he's doing at United so far though, great stuff
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18023 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:33:53 pm
Uh-oh... if there's one thing you don't mess with, it's the Christmas Party! ;D


well that'll teach everyone of those non-playing staff members a fucking lesson.

of course this news comes the day after it's been found that they didn't pay NUFC 2mill to get Ashworth released - as they announced repeatedly at the time - it was actually 5mill.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18024 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm »
Is he from the Dickensian era. What a miserable bastard.

Long may he reign.
Online smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18025 on: Today at 02:51:55 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:26:50 pm
or some article predicting what next 10 of amorim fixtures would look like. 5 minutes of my life im never getting back :butt

Out of interest/amusement, how are those predictions looking now? (can't be bothered to read the article myself)
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18026 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:51:55 pm
Out of interest/amusement, how are those predictions looking now? (can't be bothered to read the article myself)

I've not read it, but I'd assume the article said they'd win every game.

Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Is he from the Dickensian era. What a miserable bastard.

Long may he reign.

Scrooge but without the later realisation of the error of his ways
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18027 on: Today at 03:00:46 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Is he from the Dickensian era. What a miserable bastard.

Long may he reign.

good call, he'd make a great Scrooge, the way he looks (like a damn tramp).
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18028 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:00:18 pm
I've not read it, but I'd assume the article said they'd win every game.

Scrooge but without the later realisation of the error of his ways
I just saw bits of it but I think the fool who wrote it actually laid out a script for each game, incl scorers and time of goals, and yes I think they did win every one, but some by way of glorious comebacks of course.
Online smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18029 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:02:23 pm
I just saw bits of it but I think the fool who wrote it actually laid out a script for each game, incl scorers and time of goals, and yes I think they did win every one, but some by way of glorious comebacks of course.

<cringe>
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18030 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:00:46 pm
good call, he'd make a great Scrooge, the way he looks (like a damn tramp).

Get the feeling he stinks of stale piss.
Online Mahern

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18031 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:00:46 pm
good call, he'd make a great Scrooge, the way he looks (like a damn tramp).

Glazers as Marley and Marley, Ferguson as Ghost of Christmas past. Martinez as tiny Tim. They've got the full cast of Muppets Christmas Carol.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18032 on: Today at 03:16:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:00:46 pm
good call, he'd make a great Scrooge, the way he looks (like a damn tramp).

Bet he sleeps in a hat and nightgown.

Quote from: Mahern on Today at 03:14:36 pm
Glazers as Marley and Marley, Ferguson as Ghost of Christmas past. Martinez as tiny Tim. They've got the full cast of Muppets Christmas Carol.

:D
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18033 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Time to come clean

I am Sir Jim and I claim my £5


Next step, selling Old Trafford to Stockport county and upping sticks to the Kingdom Arena Stadium


I will, of course, expect all the staff from Salford to commute in and be working at 7 a.m. sharp.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18034 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:59:44 pm
He's going to proper fuck them, isn't he.  ;D
He's an absolute disaster, isn't he. What a mess. Ebenezer cancelling Christmas. Whatever next?
Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18035 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 02:34:13 pm
What is 'Sir Jim' actually knighted for? Services to being a parasite?

He was one of  the advocates for Brexit. As Britains richest man he was seen as key to getting Brexit done - and the ultimate irony of course he directed all this from his Monte Carlo penthouse.
(His nickname is Brexit Jim)
Online 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18036 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Cancelling a Christmas Party is one thing that pisses off those within the club.

But the venue selected now has an open date they weren't expecting and no revenue. Chances are they don't get anything near the size of a Man Utd to fill the opening if any. Especially at such a late date.

Not to mention the wait staff, catering, food and drink. All cancelled and a loss for those suppliers and employees.

Brexit Jim has fcuked over more than just those within Man Utd but those outside as well.
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18037 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm »
Got to pay for the Ashworth sacking.
Online RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18038 on: Today at 03:53:51 pm »
They found Ashworth to be to "passive" compared to the other Ineos hires. ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA</a>
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #18039 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:53:51 pm
They found Ashworth to be to "passive" compared to the other Ineos hires. ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA</a>

Basically a deep thinker, didn't fit in with the loud bellends.
