Brailsford is a Liverpool fan. Might explain a lot!
Next stop: Disneytopia
Does he post in the transfer thread?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
On every XG metric last season they were a bottom half team..just finishing 8th was a fluke.
Fromola?
They were desperate for a despot oil state to take them over, so fuck them and let them rot even more under Brexshit Jim.
If they bring back Ruud... cornucopia...
Uh-oh... if there's one thing you don't mess with, it's the Christmas Party!
Makes sense to me, why pay for two parties when they can have a joint Christmas and end of season party 2nd week of January
Makes all that 'Feed the Scousers' singing, somewhat ironic, really.
He's going to proper fuck them, isn't he.
My first though as well. Was going to suggest we send the office staff some food parcels, but given Jim's penchant for sacking the workers it could end up being in bad taste.
the media were gasping with amazement after his first training session - so much running!!
I can see why they hired you...
Crosby Nick never fails.
or some article predicting what next 10 of amorim fixtures would look like. 5 minutes of my life im never getting back
Out of interest/amusement, how are those predictions looking now? (can't be bothered to read the article myself)
Is he from the Dickensian era. What a miserable bastard. Long may he reign.
I've not read it, but I'd assume the article said they'd win every game.Scrooge but without the later realisation of the error of his ways
I just saw bits of it but I think the fool who wrote it actually laid out a script for each game, incl scorers and time of goals, and yes I think they did win every one, but some by way of glorious comebacks of course.
good call, he'd make a great Scrooge, the way he looks (like a damn tramp).
Glazers as Marley and Marley, Ferguson as Ghost of Christmas past. Martinez as tiny Tim. They've got the full cast of Muppets Christmas Carol.
What is 'Sir Jim' actually knighted for? Services to being a parasite?
They found Ashworth to be to "passive" compared to the other Ineos hires. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JZ2ZE32ibyA</a>
