Cancelling a Christmas Party is one thing that pisses off those within the club.



But the venue selected now has an open date they weren't expecting and no revenue. Chances are they don't get anything near the size of a Man Utd to fill the opening if any. Especially at such a late date.



Not to mention the wait staff, catering, food and drink. All cancelled and a loss for those suppliers and employees.



Brexit Jim has fcuked over more than just those within Man Utd but those outside as well.