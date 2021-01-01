I don't think they get top five but what gives them a tiny bit of belief is that its not a team like Newcastle or Spurs who have locked that down. Even Villa look a bit shaky. But yeah they are a mess, they won't be in the CL next season.
There's absolutely no proof that any of the lads they have hired are any good, or have a coherent idea about how to run their club. Just a load of spoofers saying "best in class" while some billionaire c*nt fires the rank and file. This is like fan fiction.
Crosby Nick never fails.
honestly i think southgate would have been a more sensible appointment. thats how shit they have become.read some comments from sporting fans even before the appointment saying that man u players doesn't fit the style of play and will need new players which will probably cost them more to rebuild the squad in amorim preference.They have become a joke of a club and looks like they will be for a couple more years at least since the sacking of a rather decent DOF if given a chance..
What the fuck 3 players would you take for our squad.Maybe Yoro as our #4 CB to develop properly, the rest no thanks, utter garbage.
From The Athletic:So when they finally decided to pull the trigger on 7 Hag:.Ashcroft: so Jim, you know you said the analytics section is non-existent here, I'm going to bring in outside specialists who knows their shit before we decide on the new managerBrexit Jim: Less thinking, that costs money, Danny boy.Honestly if we were to find out that Ineos was a long term sabotage job implanted by FSG it would make far more sense than whatever *this* is.
6 points off 5th whuch wouid likely see them get CL.
It's now reached the point of being genuinely extraordinary how badly they're run.Spend hundreds of millions and end up with a squad that has maybe three players that teams in the top 4 would take.Make the usual cuts to show what smart, efficient corporate tough guys you are, all for savings that get immediately blown on a month of Antony's wages.Hire a highly rated Sporting Director after a protracted chase, then get rid after giving him less time than his gardening leave.Give your underperforming manager a contract extension due to the result of a single match, then sack him months later for a manager with a completely different style.Ratcliffe is giving off those classic 'been a billionaire for too long' vibes - deep down he thinks he knows more about football than all the 'best in class' people he's hired, because he's made more money so must be smarter.An unvarnished documentary of life post-Ineos arrival would be the first of these behind-the-scenes football documentaries I'd actually watch.
Ratcliffe likely had no idea what Ashcroft was actually like. He just brought him in because of his reputation.
Given how Brexit Jims other clubs have been run since he got into ownership, I cant say Im the slightest bit surprised at how this all unfolding. United needed proper leadership and a plan to get back on track, the fans shouldve wanted him nowhere near their club.
