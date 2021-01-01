« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1013071 times)

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,596
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17960 on: Today at 08:13:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:02 am
I don't think they get top five but what gives them a tiny bit of belief is that its not a team like Newcastle or Spurs who have locked that down. Even Villa look a bit shaky. But yeah they are a mess, they won't be in the CL next season.
But you look at villa , spurs , Brentford , Brighton, Newcastle etc.  Pretty much all the teams above them look better. And to be fair all the teams below worse.  Really wouldn't surprise me if they finish outside the top 10.

Also did someone say head of football matters owns about 27% of the club? That explains it. It's 27% football, the rest is stadium tours and selling red devil teddy bears to all corners of the globe.  Presumably the Disney tie in assnounced soon , along with an AI generated animation of their players doing spins , loosely threaded together in some kind of story set in a galaxy far far away .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,711
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17961 on: Today at 08:23:53 am »
There's absolutely no proof that any of the lads they have hired are any good, or have a coherent idea about how to run their club. Just a load of spoofers saying "best in class" while some billionaire c*nt fires the rank and file. This is like fan fiction.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17962 on: Today at 08:32:49 am »
honestly i think southgate would have been a more sensible appointment. thats how shit they have become.

read some comments from sporting fans even before the appointment saying that man u players doesn't fit the style of play and will need new players which will probably cost them more to rebuild the squad in amorim preference.

They have become a joke of a club and looks like they will be for a couple more years at least since the sacking of a rather decent DOF if given a chance..
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17963 on: Today at 08:33:20 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 08:23:53 am
There's absolutely no proof that any of the lads they have hired are any good, or have a coherent idea about how to run their club. Just a load of spoofers saying "best in class" while some billionaire c*nt fires the rank and file. This is like fan fiction.

Ive worked in places like that where some new leadership team get brought in one by one and none of them ever seem to do anything. Long may it continue!
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,711
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17964 on: Today at 08:37:37 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:32:49 am
honestly i think southgate would have been a more sensible appointment. thats how shit they have become.

read some comments from sporting fans even before the appointment saying that man u players doesn't fit the style of play and will need new players which will probably cost them more to rebuild the squad in amorim preference.

They have become a joke of a club and looks like they will be for a couple more years at least since the sacking of a rather decent DOF if given a chance..

Southgate managed the biggest cultural reset in English football by turning the national team from a joke to a team that nearly wins tournaments. I know English fans have been trained to hate him by their media but the fact is, if you think Ashworth is the man to be your sporting director, then why don't you listen to who he wants to be the head coach?
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,889
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17965 on: Today at 08:47:22 am »
Going by the article in the Athletic it sounds as if Radcliffe can't stop interfering in the process around the club. That in itself should be severely worrying for their fans. I do feel for their staff their morale is rock bottom with their treatment from the Brexit arse.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,929
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17966 on: Today at 08:49:31 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm
What the fuck 3 players would you take for our squad.

Maybe Yoro as our #4 CB to develop properly, the rest no thanks, utter garbage.

Mazraoi seems to be getting rave eviews.

Some good younger players like Yoro, Mainoo, Garnacho and Hojland, but it's mostly potential rather than current ability.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17967 on: Today at 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
From The Athletic:So when they finally decided to pull the trigger on 7 Hag:.
Ashcroft: so Jim, you know you said the analytics section is non-existent here, I'm going to bring in outside specialists who knows their shit before we decide on the new manager
Brexit Jim: Less thinking, that costs money, Danny boy.

Honestly if we were to find out that Ineos was a long term sabotage job implanted by FSG it would make far more sense than whatever *this* is.

Ratcliffe likely had no idea what Ashworth was actually like. He just brought him in because of his reputation.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:21 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17968 on: Today at 08:49:41 am »
Used to think that they will come good at some point, they have to. Not so sure now.

It probably doesn't help the constant scrutiny they are under in the media, so keep up the good work Gary. With you all the way.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,929
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17969 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:32:49 am
honestly i think southgate would have been a more sensible appointment. thats how shit they have become.

read some comments from sporting fans even before the appointment saying that man u players doesn't fit the style of play and will need new players which will probably cost them more to rebuild the squad in amorim preference.

They have become a joke of a club and looks like they will be for a couple more years at least since the sacking of a rather decent DOF if given a chance..

The thing with Amorim is why not go for him in the summer? He was clearly agitating for a big PL job. We looked at him but deemed Slot a better fit.

They had Tuchel pretty much signed off as well until they unexpectedly beat City in the cup final (who didn't turn up).

If Amorim is the man, they could have saved themselves a lot of time and money in the summer.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,724
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17970 on: Today at 08:56:47 am »
These are going to finish outside the top 10.

Next 5 league includes ADFC away, Bournemouth home, Wolves away, Saudis home, Us away plus cup games away to Spurs and Arsenal. Bournemouth will go there with no fear and Wolves can be tough at home.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17971 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:23:16 am
6 points off 5th whuch wouid likely see them get CL.

They don't have one good player, they aren't getting 4th or 5th, best hope is somehow fluking Europa as the line up is horrific and there's no CL drop outs but even then theres some teams that have enough about them to beat these bums.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,405
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17972 on: Today at 09:02:56 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
It's now reached the point of being genuinely extraordinary how badly they're run.

Spend hundreds of millions and end up with a squad that has maybe three players that teams in the top 4 would take.

Make the usual cuts to show what smart, efficient corporate tough guys you are, all for savings that get immediately blown on a month of Antony's wages.

Hire a highly rated Sporting Director after a protracted chase, then get rid after giving him less time than his gardening leave.

Give your underperforming manager a contract extension due to the result of a single match, then sack him months later for a manager with a completely different style.

Ratcliffe is giving off those classic 'been a billionaire for too long' vibes - deep down he thinks he knows more about football than all the 'best in class' people he's hired, because he's made more money so must be smarter.

An unvarnished documentary of life post-Ineos arrival would be the first of these behind-the-scenes football documentaries I'd actually watch.

Clearly, Brexit Jim has an ego the size of a mountain.  Not really surprising.  If they thought things were bad under the Glazers, they are in for a shock!
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17973 on: Today at 09:08:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:49:35 am
Ratcliffe likely had no idea what Ashcroft was actually like. He just brought him in because of his reputation.

Ashcroft is a very good Sporting Director but to get things going properly takes years and years.
Logged

Offline SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17974 on: Today at 09:22:56 am »
I was shocked to learn Yoro was just 19
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,237
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17975 on: Today at 09:46:36 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
Given how Brexit Jims other clubs have been run since he got into ownership, I cant say Im the slightest bit surprised at how this all unfolding. United needed proper leadership and a plan to get back on track, the fans shouldve wanted him nowhere near their club.

If you are talking about Ferguson era, then that was an exception.
They were never remotely close to anything dominant until Ferguson came.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 445 446 447 448 449 [450]   Go Up
« previous next »
 