It's now reached the point of being genuinely extraordinary how badly they're run.



Spend hundreds of millions and end up with a squad that has maybe three players that teams in the top 4 would take.



Make the usual cuts to show what smart, efficient corporate tough guys you are, all for savings that get immediately blown on a month of Antony's wages.



Hire a highly rated Sporting Director after a protracted chase, then get rid after giving him less time than his gardening leave.



Give your underperforming manager a contract extension due to the result of a single match, then sack him months later for a manager with a completely different style.



Ratcliffe is giving off those classic 'been a billionaire for too long' vibes - deep down he thinks he knows more about football than all the 'best in class' people he's hired, because he's made more money so must be smarter.



An unvarnished documentary of life post-Ineos arrival would be the first of these behind-the-scenes football documentaries I'd actually watch.