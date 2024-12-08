« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 08:15:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:45:15 pm
G Nev's take.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH0PF-i6v14
He mentions that he sacked a manager after 5 months at Salford but didn't mentioned how he got sacked after 5 months at Valencia. ;D
Billy The Kid

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:08:36 pm
I just glanced at the table to see how close Everton are to the drop zone and noticed this lot are in 13th

Even worse is the fact we're into December and they've only 5 league wins to their name

They haven't even breached 20 points. I mean I knew they were bad, I just didn't realise how bad

Fuck me  :o
Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:21:21 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:08:36 pm
I just glanced at the table to see how close Everton are to the drop zone and noticed this lot are in 13th

Even worse is the fact we're into December and they've only 5 league wins to their name

They haven't even breached 20 points. I mean I knew they were bad, I just didn't realise how bad

Fuck me  :o

Their next two are City away and Bournemouth at home
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:25:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:21:21 pm
Their next two are City away and Bournemouth at home
The Norwegian robot will have a field day against any back 3 Amorim cares to field for them.
I reckon Bournemouth will be more of a match against them.
Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:36:40 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 08:04:52 pm
A very enjoyable Sunday evening read
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:54:06 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/12/08/maanchester-united-fans-dan-ashworth-sir-jim-ratcliffe/
United fans, weary at the slide to 13th in the table, have every reason to ask what on earth Ratcliffe is doing. He paraded Ashworth as the brilliant mind his childhood club required, but what achievements can be cited to support that faith? In this brief, ill-starred chapter, United paid more for Joshua Zirkzee than his release clause, gambled £60 million on unproven teenager Leny Yoro and splurged another £50 million on Manuel Ugarte after he flopped at Paris St-Germain. It does not exactly encourage belief that there is some peerless brains trust at the wheel.

Ratcliffe advertised his vision for United with the notion that everything would be best in class. But after the worst results since the 1980s, with just 35 points from 28 league matches since his acquisition of a minority stake last Christmas Eve, that boast is fast being exposed as a delusion.
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 09:39:00 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 09:25:13 pm
The Norwegian robot will have a field day against any back 3 Amorim cares to field for them.
I reckon Bournemouth will be more of a match against them.

Amoron will play 3 at the back, a 6 man midfield to starve Man City of possession and Rashford/The Dutch Ronaldinho as their only exit.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:01:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:45:15 pm
G Nev's take.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH0PF-i6v14

Last 2 mins of that is all you need to know about Neville. Defending Ineos and their redundancies, fine with ticket prices going up but should do it at the start of the season not the middle, but dont worry they wont do that again. Man of the people
Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:04:45 pm
From The Athletic:
Quote
In his interview with fanzine United We Stand, Ratcliffe said: Data analysis comes alongside recruitment. It doesnt really exist here. Were still in the last century on data analysis here.
So when they finally decided to pull the trigger on 7 Hag:
Quote
Friction was also apparent when Ashworth proposed bringing in a data company to evaluate the candidates to replace Ten Hag. Ratcliffe was said to have reacted badly, countering that it was Ashworths job to know such matters rather than outsource, while also making him question Uniteds in-house capabilities
.
Ashcroft: so Jim, you know you said the analytics section is non-existent here, I'm going to bring in outside specialists who knows their shit before we decide on the new manager
Brexit Jim: Less thinking, that costs money, Danny boy.

Honestly if we were to find out that Ineos was a long term sabotage job implanted by FSG it would make far more sense than whatever *this* is.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:25:16 pm
Oh hello!

Times reporting that they didnt pay £2m for him after all.  More like £5 m :lmao

https://xcancel.com/mhardysport/status/1865883772593312239?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:48:23 pm
I have to say, this is all rather enjoyable.

Bang up job Brexit Jim!
Elzars brussels sprouts farts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 10:51:15 pm
Im sure theyll counter the fuck up by sacking office workers or something. Make the normal man pay for their big fuck up.

They properly celebrated this lot coming in, yet Glazers still own them and they seem to be run just as bad
mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:00:19 pm
So what is self proclaimed man of the people Gary Neville's stance on his hero Brexit Jim sacking low paid workers at the club?
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:06:15 pm
All hell's broken loose since that loss.

Fans dejected. Manager deflated. Players dejected. upheaval and post-mortem in the halls of power over there. Jim facing inquiries. Ashcroft being fired. Accusations and shots fired as he exits the building...
It seems like they bet all their money on this one horse.

It's all gone downhill since that result on Saturday.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 11:09:42 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:06:15 pm
All hell's broken loose since that loss.

Fans dejected. Manager deflated. Players dejected. upheaval and post-mortem in the halls of power over there. Jim facing inquiries. Ashcroft being fired. Accusations and shots fired as he exits the building...
It seems like they bet all their money on this one horse.

It's all gone downhill since that result on Saturday.

It started well before Saturday's result.

The loss just brought some stuff to a head.
