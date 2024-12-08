From The Athletic:
In his interview with fanzine United We Stand, Ratcliffe said: Data analysis comes alongside recruitment. It doesnt really exist here. Were still in the last century on data analysis here.
So when they finally decided to pull the trigger on 7 Hag:
Friction was also apparent when Ashworth proposed bringing in a data company to evaluate the candidates to replace Ten Hag. Ratcliffe was said to have reacted badly, countering that it was Ashworths job to know such matters rather than outsource, while also making him question Uniteds in-house capabilities
.
Ashcroft: so Jim, you know you said the analytics section is non-existent here, I'm going to bring in outside specialists who knows their shit before we decide on the new manager
Brexit Jim: Less thinking, that costs money, Danny boy.
Honestly if we were to find out that Ineos was a long term sabotage job implanted by FSG it would make far more sense than whatever *this* is.