Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1008320 times)

Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17880 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:50:38 pm
Didnt Ashworth hire Amorim?
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:23 pm
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
Online Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17882 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you don’t want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.

Amorim was wanted by Berrada. Seems like he overruled Ashworth and Ashworth has now duly thrown his toys out of the pram.

Bad 'optics' but if it's true about Ashworth wanting Southgate then United have dodged a bullet either way.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17883 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
it'd be a hell of a challenge for a manager to take directions from a guy the manager knows didn't want him in the job.  and vice-versa for Ashfield having to work with him. 

I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.  :)
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17884 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:00:26 pm
I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.  :)

Be careful what you wish for.

Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17885 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:09:09 pm
Be careful what you wish for.

Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.

We had a proper structure and they don't.

Plus they have one the most lopsided squads in the PL.
Online darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17886 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry.

I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system  because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17887 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:57:10 pm
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue! ;D
Offline Samie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17888 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm »
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17889 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Just when you thought they couldn't get any more laughable, Brexit Jim strikes again!!
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17890 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:13 pm
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D

They did beg Edwards to go there, then went for Ashworth.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17891 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment ;D

Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17892 on: Today at 01:41:52 pm »
Comment in the Guardian

"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"

It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17893 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:40:04 pm
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment ;D

Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?

Have a guess! 🤣
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17894 on: Today at 01:44:16 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:28:36 pm
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue! ;D
Ha agree. Imagine a guy hires you and a couple of weeks later gets sacked the day after you get thumped by Forest - sacked because he didnt want to hire you but wanted Sir Gareth. And Ashworth is supposedly one of the few football men in their boardroom. Hard to join those dots.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17895 on: Today at 01:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:41:52 pm
Comment in the Guardian

"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"

It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Even a group consisting of Jovanovic, Poulsen, Cole, etc... finished 8th.
Yeah... they're bad.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17896 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:19:43 pm
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry.

I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system  because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
Yes, this is a central point people are missing. A big reason United have never caught up is that they lurch from manager to manager, style to style, and have to recruit a new group of players each time.

This is a big reason we went for Slot over Amorim, because his style meshed more with the existing squad. Ashworth leaving is also very similar to Marcel Brands leaving Everton. It was impossible for him to put together a cohesive strategy because he kept being overruled on things and blamed when they went wrong.
Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17897 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:48:19 am
It is dire this season though. 2nd favourites just behind Tottenham and no CL dropouts.

Yeah, they're doing brilliantly against the dross they've faced.

Rangers are doing better than they are!
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17898 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 01:43:50 pm
Have a guess! 🤣

Sound ;D

Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17899 on: Today at 01:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:13 pm
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.  :D

And this is half the issue.

They have to compare everything they do to us / City rather than formulate a plan.

The new stadium is a perfect example. It has to be best and biggest in the world for some reason.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17900 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:51:36 pm
Sound ;D

Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
I've seen comments yesterday saying they never should have released deGea.  which makes a lot of sense - ok he was crap with passing the ball but that's 1000% easier to work with than a goalie who should come out in red nose and huge floppy boots every game.
