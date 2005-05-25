Didnt Ashworth hire Amorim?
apparently he was overruled, he wanted Southgate.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you don’t want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
I expect Ashfield will be watching their games with beer in hand and feet up, smirking like a bugger.
Be careful what you wish for. Jurgen didn't exactly the most glorious of starts with us.
Hard to get my head around hiring someone you dont want at this level. Amorim must be a bit confused today.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They compared this fraud to Michael Edwards and said he was better.
Was out in town with the missus yesterday, game was on in the Old Bank, nice bit of background entertainment Was the second goal a late swerve or did Onana totally fuck it up?
The more damage this does to Amorim's confidence and that of the team in his ability... the more I welcome it. Let the good times continue!
Comment in the Guardian"This United team might be, pound for pound, the shittest football team ever assembled"It must be, I can't even think of any competitors??
Not enough is said about the amount of absolute trashing we have dished out on them in recent seasons. Some unbelievable scorelines in any sort of a rivalry. I actually think Southgate would have suited them better with the squad they have. They were difficult to play against at times when they played with a more conservative park the bus and hope to hit the opponent on the break against the run of play type of system because they had the players to score a long range goal or put a good delivery into the box from a set piece. They aren't equipped to play a high energy game and be on the front foot from start to finish. The work rate just isn't there and I doubt it ever will be at the level required with the current players they have. Selling McTominay was bizarre also but sums their transfer approach. Dazzled by stars who were finished at big clubs or players who had big reputations but ultimately failed at big clubs. It's all about names and hype with them. Long may it continue.
It is dire this season though. 2nd favourites just behind Tottenham and no CL dropouts.
Have a guess! 🤣
Sound Missus actually said "we should have just kept Ruud". Amorim won't last a season.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]