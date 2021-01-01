« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1007532 times)

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17840 on: Today at 11:40:15 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:37:38 am
Yep a stark contrast to us and Slot and why we passed on Amorim.

And ironically our squad is far more suited to his style
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17841 on: Today at 11:41:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:49 am
INEOS first 10 months at #MUFC
 
- Extend ETH contract & sack him, costing £millions
- Appoint Ashworth & sack him, costing £millions
- Unprecedented ticket price rise
- Mass redundancies
- Overseeing worst on-field results since 1980s (28 league games, 35 points from takeover)
This is beautiful.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,672
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17842 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:40:15 am
And ironically our squad is far more suited to his style

Probably because our squad is quality and not made up of ex Ajax players :) mental they just kept buying players for Ten Hag.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,069
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17843 on: Today at 11:41:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:33 am
Can we please have Gary Nevilles view.

Apparently he said oooooooohhhhhhh
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17844 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:49:01 am
His contracts up in the summer. Hope they extend him.
be great to see their starting lineup for next season with Slabhead and Evans.  :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17845 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:56:20 am
Did they also buy out Amorim's contract to get him in?

I think its safe to say Sir Dave Brailsford is yet to find any marginal gains. I imagine the atmosphere inside the club is toxic at the moment. 200 non-playing staff made redundant whilst the club throws money down the drain on manager/director compensation, shit signings, and overpaid players. 13th in the PL table averaging 1.2 points per game, and 12th in the Europa League table - a competition they might not even qualify for next season.

They have Spurs away in the League cup, and Arsenal away in the FA cup, plus some tricky league fixtures in between including us at Anfield. Things could go from bad to really bad in the next 6 weeks.

I think the whinge brigade on the main forum need to realise how well we are run compared to some other clubs. I'm not using Utd as our barometer, but the outrage over some of our our own missteps certainly needs some context.

3 of our 4 biggest title rivals over the last 10-15 years are either cheating, or are making big losses with unsustainable debts, or a total shitshow. Only Arsenal can be deemed to be anything close to 'normal', and they look no closer to winning a PL or CL title.

#perspective
Onana has obviously bought into the concept :) :)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17846 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17847 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:22:22 am
He oversaw last summers transfer window didnt he? £200 million on another load of shite.

Sanctioning £40 million, or whatever it was, on that Zirkzee fella is a sackable offence in and of itself.  Ratcliffe probably had Ashworth on the blower yesterday, moments after Zirkzee took a heavy touch and then passed it straight out of play in a part of the pitch where no Manchester United player was stood.

Problem was Jimbo had renewed Ten Hags contract.
They couldnt then turn around and say you cant have any new players so they put themselves in a corner and Ten Hag was determined to get his band back together and more.
I reckon the story twist about Ashworth  wanting a set system (similar to Brighton where they churn through coaches, but the style remains constant) and them going for Amorim and him wanting a 3 at the back, which clearly aint working with the defenders he has, is where he has clashed with the tax swerver.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,647
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17848 on: Today at 11:45:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:16:04 am
Its the Glazers fault KH.

Hes in bed with Brexit Jim.

His Sister will be jealous!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17849 on: Today at 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 11:14:13 am
Is Gary Neville on here?
Fromola?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17850 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:15:26 am
I typed the words whinge brigade, and then you appeared  ;D
like a Beetlejuice thing you mean?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,887
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17851 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 11:21:13 am
Not a cat in hell's chance.

It is dire this season though. 2nd favourites just behind Tottenham and no CL dropouts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17852 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Notice all those redundancies and not a peep from their fanbase? Notice the dead silence from the players, manager, fans and their cheerleaders in the media when the team unite behind a homophobic player and refuse to acknowledge the Rainbow armband campaign? Notice Brexit Jim and his practices of hollowing out all his institutions and throwing the most vulnerable on to the scrap heap, yet idolised by the media (Simon Stone , Gary Neville, et.al.) as the saviour to the club? Notice all the poverty chants?

No wonder the atmosphere is toxic at the club.

Everyone and everything associated with the club - owners, fans, players - are filthy rotten Tories.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17853 on: Today at 11:50:59 am »
Alex Crook at TalkSport said that Ashworth felt sidelined by big decisions from day 1, Brailsford overruling him.

Ashworth wanted Southgate as Manager as well.

https://xcancel.com/alex_crook/status/1865711448019681349?t=gElc4Q6Tvm9X1-zzC9f2vw&s=19

 :lmao
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17854 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:50:59 am
Alex Crook at TalkSport said that Ashworth felt sidelined by big decisions from day 1, Brailsford overruling him.

Ashworth wanted Southgate as Manager as well.

https://xcancel.com/alex_crook/status/1865711448019681349?t=gElc4Q6Tvm9X1-zzC9f2vw&s=19

 :lmao

The mind boggles, finally hire a sporting director with a decent track record then have people above him who can overrule him on sporting direction decisions.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,823
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17855 on: Today at 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:49:20 am
Notice all those redundancies and not a peep from their fanbase? Notice the dead silence from the players, manager, fans and their cheerleaders in the media when the team unite behind a homophobic player and refuse to acknowledge the Rainbow armband campaign? Notice Brexit Jim and his practices of hollowing out all his institutions and throwing the most vulnerable on to the scrap heap, yet idolised by the media (Simon Stone , Gary Neville, et.al.) as the saviour to the club? Notice all the poverty chants?

No wonder the atmosphere is toxic at the club.

Everyone and everything associated with the club - owners, fans, players - are filthy rotten Tories.

Whats the story on the armband ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17856 on: Today at 12:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:00:27 pm
Whats the story on the armband ?

They refused to wear rainbow based jackets few games ago as solidary to Mazraroui not wanting to wear one and they didnt want him to stick out.


Quote
Noussair Mazraoui told his Manchester United team-mates he was not prepared to wear the pro-LGBTQ+ walk-out jacket, citing his Muslim faith as the reason.

The team then decided that no players would wear the tracksuit at all, so that Mazraoui would not be the only one seen publicly to be refusing to wear the jersey.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,021
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17857 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
If this ends with Amorim getting ditched for Southgate in the summer, I'm not sure I'd ever stop laughing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17858 on: Today at 12:04:45 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:49:20 am
Notice all those redundancies and not a peep from their fanbase? Notice the dead silence from the players, manager, fans and their cheerleaders in the media when the team unite behind a homophobic player and refuse to acknowledge the Rainbow armband campaign? Notice Brexit Jim and his practices of hollowing out all his institutions and throwing the most vulnerable on to the scrap heap, yet idolised by the media (Simon Stone , Gary Neville, et.al.) as the saviour to the club? Notice all the poverty chants?

No wonder the atmosphere is toxic at the club.

Everyone and everything associated with the club - owners, fans, players - are filthy rotten Tories.

no aspect of the MU organization is in any kind of sustainable operating order.

if Harvard Business School haven't contacted MU with a proposal to develop a business study by now, well they are not doing their jobs. 

how they got into this mess, and what they need to do to get out of it (if that's possible at this point) would be studied for years. 

you can just see the Harvard analysts interviewing present and prior key figures with their gobs hanging open stuttering "erm, erm - let me get this straight.  you did what?"
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,823
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17859 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:02:28 pm
If this ends with Amorim getting ditched for Southgate in the summer, I'm not sure I'd ever stop laughing.

Thats not going to happen now they have binned Ashworth
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,887
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17860 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:50:59 am
Alex Crook at TalkSport said that Ashworth felt sidelined by big decisions from day 1, Brailsford overruling him.

Ashworth wanted Southgate as Manager as well.

https://xcancel.com/alex_crook/status/1865711448019681349?t=gElc4Q6Tvm9X1-zzC9f2vw&s=19

 :lmao

He should have been sacked on the spot for the mere suggestion of Southgate.

A lot was made of all these big off field appointments, but it had a whiff of too many cooks/egos. You need a clear structure and hierarchy.

You've got Berrardo from City, Ashworth and Wilcox, Ratcliffe and Brailsford.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17861 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:50:59 am
Alex Crook at TalkSport said that Ashworth felt sidelined by big decisions from day 1, Brailsford overruling him.

Ashworth wanted Southgate as Manager as well.

https://xcancel.com/alex_crook/status/1865711448019681349?t=gElc4Q6Tvm9X1-zzC9f2vw&s=19

 :lmao

Comments :lmao

He wanted Southgate - jobs for the boys. :lmao

Southgate has been part of a radical restructuring of the English FA systems. The youth team success for example.
He may be a negative coach but in terms of what United need, he might just have been the one to do it.
But they wanted an exotic foreign coach to get instant success.
I guess Amorims warnings about it being a 5year job were supposed to be in alignment with the Senior Management view. Trouble is Jimbo wants success and he wants it now.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,394
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17862 on: Today at 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 10:42:37 am
Does he have a son who will say Blow me, fuckface. Thats all this story is missing at this point.

 ;D

All-time golden moment...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Devastatin' Dave

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17863 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
United took the same approach to hiring their management team as they have done with players, no real thought of cohesion. Its about wanting to be seen to doing something
.

If you take this to another business setting, theyve made multiple key exec hires before a new the CEO is in place to understand the requirements.

Im hindsight, feels like at least one new appointment wouldnt work out.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,887
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17864 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:49:20 am
Notice all those redundancies and not a peep from their fanbase? Notice the dead silence from the players, manager, fans and their cheerleaders in the media when the team unite behind a homophobic player and refuse to acknowledge the Rainbow armband campaign? Notice Brexit Jim and his practices of hollowing out all his institutions and throwing the most vulnerable on to the scrap heap, yet idolised by the media (Simon Stone , Gary Neville, et.al.) as the saviour to the club? Notice all the poverty chants?

No wonder the atmosphere is toxic at the club.

Everyone and everything associated with the club - owners, fans, players - are filthy rotten Tories.

There's the attitude of 'we'll build this Wembley of the north and be top dogs again'. Cheered on by the likes of Neville who wants his pound of flesh from the development.

They only want quick fixes on the pitch.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,798
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17865 on: Today at 12:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:02:02 pm
They refused to wear rainbow based jackets few games ago as solidary to Mazraroui not wanting to wear one and they didnt want him to stick out.


Team mates supporting Mazraroui instead of LGBTQIA+ community - Fine
Team mates supporting Luis Suarez by wearing t-shirts - Not Fine
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17866 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,672
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17867 on: Today at 12:14:26 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:12:36 pm


Team mates supporting Mazraroui instead of LGBTQIA+ community - Fine
Team mates supporting Luis Suarez by wearing t-shirts - Not Fine

He claimed it was on religious grounds, yet wears a devil on his shirt.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17868 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:08:24 pm
Comments :lmao

He wanted Southgate - jobs for the boys. :lmao

Southgate has been part of a radical restructuring of the English FA systems. The youth team success for example.
He may be a negative coach but in terms of what United need, he might just have been the one to do it.
But they wanted an exotic foreign coach to get instant success.
I guess Amorims warnings about it being a 5year job were supposed to be in alignment with the Senior Management view. Trouble is Jimbo wants success and he wants it now.
I'm sure a big part of the escalating panic is they see their "aura" fading fast.  and they know damn well that as soon as their traditional fans either die off or finally walk away in disgust, they're done - they won't be attracting new fans at all, certainly from diverse global locations.
Logged

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17869 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Knew Brexit Jim was going to be a laugh and it's safe to say he's not disappointing
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17870 on: Today at 12:25:32 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:13:32 pm
:lmao

What a fucking cock

Tony Adams' son  ;D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17871 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm »
They wont be able to spend much now with PSR
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,823
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17872 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm »
Give it to Neville
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 442 443 444 445 446 [447]   Go Up
« previous next »
 