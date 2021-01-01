« previous next »
Least people are finally seeing the English Joe Allen for what he is. Mainoo is still the most overrated player potentially of all time

He's dreadful, lots of them finally realising it too. Very little ability and has zero athletic ability to fall back on either, they'll probably give him 200k a week before the season is over  ;D
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:40:13 am
Least people are finally seeing the English Joe Allen for what he is. Mainoo is still the most overrated player potentially of all time

People who really know football maybe. Fans.

But even yesterday, the pundits were talking up MUFC players like they were the 'new Zidane' etc., etc.

They never learn.
Its going so well under Sir Jim  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/08/dan-ashworth-to-leave-role-as-manchester-united-sporting-director?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Probably wanted to spend Sir Jims money which as we all know is a fatal error as an employee of Ineos.

How long until the Norwich shirts and scarves are out again?
Ligt and Martinez are so hopeless they're begging for Maguire to start again. Brilliant. A squad of 25 dreadful footballers and the answer is always the one not starting and round and round we go.
Ligt and Martinez are so hopeless they're begging for Maguire to start again. Brilliant. A squad of 25 dreadful footballers and the answer is always the one not starting and round and round we go.

His contracts up in the summer. Hope they extend him.
Ineos's sacking (and financial) record at OGC Nice isn't great either.

Win-win for the Glazers: if Ratcliffe does well, the revenues and value of the club rise, so they earn more money, and can ask an even higher price to sell some more of their shares; if he does badly, his aura as club saviour will be undermined and the Glazers can quietly take control again - they might even offer to buy back Ineos's shares at a lower price.
INEOS first 10 months at #MUFC
 
- Extend ETH contract & sack him, costing £millions
- Appoint Ashworth & sack him, costing £millions
- Unprecedented ticket price rise
- Mass redundancies
- Overseeing worst on-field results since 1980s (28 league games, 35 points from takeover)
Did they also buy out Amorim's contract to get him in?

I think its safe to say Sir Dave Brailsford is yet to find any marginal gains. I imagine the atmosphere inside the club is toxic at the moment. 200 non-playing staff made redundant whilst the club throws money down the drain on manager/director compensation, shit signings, and overpaid players. 13th in the PL table averaging 1.2 points per game, and 12th in the Europa League table - a competition they might not even qualify for next season.

They have Spurs away in the League cup, and Arsenal away in the FA cup, plus some tricky league fixtures in between including us at Anfield. Things could go from bad to really bad in the next 6 weeks.

I think the whinge brigade on the main forum need to realise how well we are run compared to some other clubs. I'm not using Utd as our barometer, but the outrage over some of our our own missteps certainly needs some context.

3 of our 4 biggest title rivals over the last 10-15 years are either cheating, or are making big losses with unsustainable debts, or a total shitshow. Only Arsenal can be deemed to be anything close to 'normal', and they look no closer to winning a PL or CL title.

#perspective
