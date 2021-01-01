INEOS first 10 months at #MUFC



- Extend ETH contract & sack him, costing £millions

- Appoint Ashworth & sack him, costing £millions

- Unprecedented ticket price rise

- Mass redundancies

- Overseeing worst on-field results since 1980s (28 league games, 35 points from takeover)



Did they also buy out Amorim's contract to get him in?I think its safe to say Sir Dave Brailsford is yet to find any marginal gains. I imagine the atmosphere inside the club is toxic at the moment. 200 non-playing staff made redundant whilst the club throws money down the drain on manager/director compensation, shit signings, and overpaid players. 13th in the PL table averaging 1.2 points per game, and 12th in the Europa League table - a competition they might not even qualify for next season.They have Spurs away in the League cup, and Arsenal away in the FA cup, plus some tricky league fixtures in between including us at Anfield. Things could go from bad to really bad in the next 6 weeks.I think the whinge brigade on the main forum need to realise how well we are run compared to some other clubs. I'm not using Utd as our barometer, but the outrage over some of our our own missteps certainly needs some context.3 of our 4 biggest title rivals over the last 10-15 years are either cheating, or are making big losses with unsustainable debts, or a total shitshow. Only Arsenal can be deemed to be anything close to 'normal', and they look no closer to winning a PL or CL title.#perspective