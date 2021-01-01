« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1005356 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 02:38:16 am »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
https://www.premierleague.com/news/4055060

I mean, it's fucking unbelieveable with this lot. They hype players beyond all imagining, setting standards they could never hope to reach. This porcine fool is set up for a fall as much as Kobe "nearest thing I've seen to Zidane / Seedorf" Mainoo and Phil "Duncan Edwards" Jones.

Then there's the other type -  when they invent player categories to have the "best one of those" in the world, like Wan Bissaka as "best defensive right back in the world" or when Ole called Dan James "best defensive winger in the world"





My personal fave is when they claim certain "Stars" have turned the rest of the world down in order to sign for Manch Yernited. Mason Mount, Lenny Yoro, Jason Sancho etc..

What happens is United put the biggest paypacket in front of them that no other club would entertain even getting close to. And then claim the player chose them.And they stink Old Trafford out for the duration of their fat contracts (usually signing another in order to protect their "value"). The fact these players are choosing the biggest wages is never a red flag to them, when it should be.

United are stuck in a time warp, throwing money around, massive wages on shite like it's some indication of their status. Trying to buy stars, rather than create them, like they are THE destination in world football.

As soon as they missed Champions league football they needed to reset, start signing hungry young talent and stop this dick swinging of trying to sign big names who arrive there for the paypacket.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 05:32:12 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:38:16 am
My personal fave is when they claim certain "Stars" have turned the rest of the world down in order to sign for Manch Yernited. Mason Mount, Lenny Yoro, Jason Sancho etc..

What happens is United put the biggest paypacket in front of them that no other club would entertain even getting close to. And then claim the player chose them.And they stink Old Trafford out for the duration of their fat contracts (usually signing another in order to protect their "value"). The fact these players are choosing the biggest wages is never a red flag to them, when it should be.

United are stuck in a time warp, throwing money around, massive wages on shite like it's some indication of their status. Trying to buy stars, rather than create them, like they are THE destination in world football.

As soon as they missed Champions league football they needed to reset, start signing hungry young talent and stop this dick swinging of trying to sign big names who arrive there for the paypacket.

But this is Manchester United we're talking about!
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 07:50:13 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:58:55 am
Conte won a PL title playing 3 at the back.

And following from him, Tuchel won the European Cup with a Back 3 and wingbacks.

Another notable Back 3 win is Alonso's unbeaten German season last year with Leverkusen.

Outside of those examples, basically no team wins the Premier League or the European Cup with a Back 3 this century. I know this is correlation, not causation, but I still think it's notable.

Regardless of formation, the best teams commit men forward and leave their defenders pretty isolated, and they count on midfield and front line pressure and structure to prevent the lightly manned defence being exposed too much. At United it's just two enormous lumps and a jockey at the back with Diogo Dalot filling in another position he's passable without being good at and someone else unsuited or unfit as the other wingback. The amount international break thinkpieces forecasting how United's squad would fit into Amorim's 3-4-3 was hilarious. Basically, while many of them fit loosely, none of them (at all) fit well, and mostly, they're not very good, and have a bad attitude and have been poorly coached under different managers for years and years.

Love to see it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 08:08:11 am »
I dont think 343 is objectively worse than other systems. Some of the way elite teams setup these days can look quite like a 343 in possession. So Trent inverting under Klopp made it 3 at the back, Trent and Mac as DMs, Salah and Diaz as the wingbacks pushed high, with Nunez down the middle as the 9 and our 2 8s pushed quite high up. Thats prett close to what a 343 will look like in possession.

I think the issue with it is bringing in personnel to make it work. Obviously your GK, 2 DMs and 9 are all standard positions. 10s are making a comeback but thats a little tricky. Wingbacks are a huge issue because wide players are either fullbacks or wide forwards - finding wingbacks is very difficult. Then CBs able to play in a 3 is a little unusual. Although the rise of defensive fullbacks (city/ Arsenal playing CBs at fullback) probably makes this is a little easier.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 08:48:36 am »
The 2nd goal they conceded was laughable. Onana is a liability
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 08:52:19 am »
Onana I would suggest was one of their better performers of late.
People saying hed turned a corner.
Problems is if you say that 3 times you are back where you started. Shite!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 09:01:10 am »
United simply doesn't have the right players to play this formation.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 09:05:19 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 09:07:41 am »
Didnt they spend a fortune and wait ages to get him out of Newcastle?

Arf.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 09:07:49 am »
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ashworth leaves #MUFC after 5months as sporting director. Sir Jim Ratcliffe pivotal to call. Parting agreed in meeting with Omar Berrada at Old Trafford post Forest. Presented as mutual ⬇️

w/ @David_Ornstein @AdamCrafton_






I was reading a lot about how Ineos would bring about a renewed seriousness in their running of the football club. Clown show continues.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 09:08:03 am »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA fucking hell, they are even more of a mess with brexit guy in charge. Brilliant
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 09:09:16 am »
he's gonna make himself Sporting Director isn't he
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Leaving already? Wonder what's gone on there?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 09:16:12 am »
Another few million on compensation and leaving fees well spent, amongst the ticket price hikes and cost cutting.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 09:17:22 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:22 am
Didnt he cost them £20 million ?

I thought it was 2-3 million?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 09:20:29 am »
Sounds like they really know what theyre doing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 09:23:34 am »
Thats filicking hilarious. Wasnt he in gardening leave for ages before he could join?

I asked a few weeks ago what all that backroom team did. Too many chiefs and seems he was the fall guy. Funny stuff.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 09:23:48 am »
don't forget he was "best in class"
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 09:24:15 am »
Pretty sure Ashworth spent longer sat on gardening leave because they were too cheap to pay his compensation than he did actually employed at Manchester United :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 09:25:42 am »
What a mess.  Hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 09:18:06 am
I thought it was 2-3 million?

You are right. I just read they negotiated it.

Brexit Jim is going to take over isnt he ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17742 on: Today at 09:26:15 am »
Is he getting the blame for the Zirkzee signing ?
