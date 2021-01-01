Conte won a PL title playing 3 at the back.



And following from him, Tuchel won the European Cup with a Back 3 and wingbacks.Another notable Back 3 win is Alonso's unbeaten German season last year with Leverkusen.Outside of those examples, basically no team wins the Premier League or the European Cup with a Back 3 this century. I know this is correlation, not causation, but I still think it's notable.Regardless of formation, the best teams commit men forward and leave their defenders pretty isolated, and they count on midfield and front line pressure and structure to prevent the lightly manned defence being exposed too much. At United it's just two enormous lumps and a jockey at the back with Diogo Dalot filling in another position he's passable without being good at and someone else unsuited or unfit as the other wingback. The amount international break thinkpieces forecasting how United's squad would fit into Amorim's 3-4-3 was hilarious. Basically, while many of them fit loosely, none of them (at all) fit well, and mostly, they're not very good, and have a bad attitude and have been poorly coached under different managers for years and years.Love to see it.