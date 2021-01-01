https://www.premierleague.com/news/4055060



I mean, it's fucking unbelieveable with this lot. They hype players beyond all imagining, setting standards they could never hope to reach. This porcine fool is set up for a fall as much as Kobe "nearest thing I've seen to Zidane / Seedorf" Mainoo and Phil "Duncan Edwards" Jones.



Then there's the other type - when they invent player categories to have the "best one of those" in the world, like Wan Bissaka as "best defensive right back in the world" or when Ole called Dan James "best defensive winger in the world"











My personal fave is when they claim certain "Stars" have turned the rest of the world down in order to sign for Manch Yernited. Mason Mount, Lenny Yoro, Jason Sancho etc..What happens is United put the biggest paypacket in front of them that no other club would entertain even getting close to. And then claim the player chose them.And they stink Old Trafford out for the duration of their fat contracts (usually signing another in order to protect their "value"). The fact these players are choosing the biggest wages is never a red flag to them, when it should be.United are stuck in a time warp, throwing money around, massive wages on shite like it's some indication of their status. Trying to buy stars, rather than create them, like they are THE destination in world football.As soon as they missed Champions league football they needed to reset, start signing hungry young talent and stop this dick swinging of trying to sign big names who arrive there for the paypacket.