Onana's antics at the end:https://streamin.me/v/be3e2f0e
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Jezuz what was he even trying at 95th min, when they are 2-3 down at home?!
the Bournemouth CB Huijsen is the same age and looked about 150x better in their game last night.
When Pogba comes in the front you move him out the back and get rid on a discount, you take a £90m midfielder and let him go on a free, it doesn't matter, it's all profit
What's the opposite of a new manager bounce? Even Ole got Utd playing better than this.Amorim's getting a real wake up call to what he's inherited.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Never realised how much of a doppelgänger Amorim is for Bruno.
Frank?Looks fuck all like him
Come on, it's been weeks since he joined and we still haven't had a condom head pic. Where are all the photoshop geniuses?Here are a few of the previous incumbants:
