Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1003230 times)

Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

  From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,235
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:15:09 pm
Onana's antics at the end:

https://streamin.me/v/be3e2f0e

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Jezuz what was he even trying at 95th min, when they are 2-3 down at home?!
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,820
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 10:09:06 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Jezuz what was he even trying at 95th min, when they are 2-3 down at home?!
trying to get one of those marginal gain thingees?
Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,561
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 10:13:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:07:14 pm
the Bournemouth CB Huijsen is the same age and looked about 150x better in their game last night.

He was also only 1/4 of the transfer fee.
Online keyop

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,970
  Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 10:22:48 pm »
What's the opposite of a new manager bounce? Even Ole got Utd playing better than this.

Amorim's getting a real wake up call to what he's inherited.
Offline Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,364
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:53:35 pm
When Pogba comes in the front you move him out the back and get rid on a discount, you take a £90m midfielder and let him go on a free, it doesn't matter, it's all profit

 ;D ;D

And then finally when there's nothing left, you bust the join out, light a match!

« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:03 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Online GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,080
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 10:24:46 pm »
"Forest stun Man Utd, reads the BBC Football headline.

It was 5th beating 13th!
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,390
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:22:48 pm
What's the opposite of a new manager bounce? Even Ole got Utd playing better than this.

Amorim's getting a real wake up call to what he's inherited.

New manager rimming?
Online BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,448
  PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 10:37:43 pm »
Never realised how much of a doppelgänger Amorim is for Bruno.
Online FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,523
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:37:43 pm
Never realised how much of a doppelgänger Amorim is for Bruno.

Frank?

Looks fuck all like him
Online BobPaisley3

  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,448
  PGMOL fanboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:39:13 pm
Frank?

Looks fuck all like him
Brookes
Online Piggies in Blankies

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 97,657
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 09:43:18 pm
Come on, it's been weeks since he joined and we still haven't had a condom head pic. Where are all the photoshop geniuses?

Here are a few of the previous incumbants:








Quite profound.

Like a modern day ascent of man.

Only backwards
W

Online William Regal

  Kopite
  Posts: 986
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17691 on: Today at 10:45:36 pm »
Genuine question, does anyone think Borat will turn them around?
