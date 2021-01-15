Watched the second half of their game. Absolute garbage. The only noticable pattern I spotted in their game was the ball being flicked over to Diallo or Dalot with the hope either one leaves his marker behind and then crosses in the penalty area. It rarely happened as Diallo was trying the same trick over and over again with next to no luck while Dalot was even worse if that's even really possible. If that's them playing to their strenghts the future is anything but bright.