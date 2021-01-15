« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 1002306 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,807
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 08:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:14 pm
I find it quite difficult to comprehend how they've managed to spend so much money and end up with such an abject squad. It's just really bad. It's also totally unsuited to Amorim's system. But it's really bad quality wise. Hilarious. And downstream of much horrific decision making.

Zero structure at the club and no idea how to build.

Why would you keep Ten Hag and allow him to spend £200 million after interviewing his replacement ?

Then you sack him and bring in a lad who plays a different system.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm »
The four points off the top four trophy is on its way to being four points of the top half
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,846
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:13:14 pm
I find it quite difficult to comprehend how they've managed to spend so much money and end up with such an abject squad. It's just really bad. It's also totally unsuited to Amorim's system. But it's really bad quality wise. Hilarious. And downstream of much horrific decision making.

Yeah they're put together like a Liverpool supporter owns them and is just signing shit on purpose, comical. You'd have thought given the sheer amount of money spent and the number of players signed they'd have stumbled across a few quality players or one world beater to cling their hopes on but there's.....nothing.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
Do many teams play 3 at the back. Seems very unusual in modern football and was normally played on a 3 5 2 formation and not 3 4 3. It's a bit of a top out for the centre backs. Maybe they should play one as a sweeper?
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 08:33:54 pm »
Watched the second half of their game. Absolute garbage. The only noticable pattern I spotted in their game was the ball being flicked over to Diallo or Dalot with the hope either one leaves his marker behind and then crosses in the penalty area. It rarely happened as Diallo was trying the same trick over and over again with next to no luck while Dalot was even worse if that's even really possible. If that's them playing to their strenghts the future is anything but bright.  ;D
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 08:34:54 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uc-5g2dMNg

Alice is a sensible Man Utd fan. But man her standards aren't very high when defending some of the players like Ugarte, Mainoo and Yoro.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,426
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:19 pm
:D

https://xcancel.com/TimesSport/status/1865476370786046156

yeah the Glazers never let them spend a penny did they!

Unlucky Brexit Jim
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,426
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:34:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uc-5g2dMNg

Alice is a sensible Man Utd fan. But man her standards aren't very high when defending some of the players like Ugarte, Mainoo and Yoro.
our midfield was unbelievable! WTAF, did she even watch the game! Sky will have her on as a pundit soon...
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:26:39 pm
Yeah they're put together like a Liverpool supporter owns them and is just signing shit on purpose, comical. You'd have thought given the sheer amount of money spent and the number of players signed they'd have stumbled across a few quality players or one world beater to cling their hopes on but there's.....nothing.

Totally. The  whole transfer thread knew Ugarte can't pass like 18 months ago. And yet Utd blew £42 million on him.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 08:43:11 pm »
Somebody please tell me they have a video of that Dalot shot near the end?
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 08:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:34:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uc-5g2dMNg

Alice is a sensible Man Utd fan. But man her standards aren't very high when defending some of the players like Ugarte, Mainoo and Yoro.

That's an oxymoron
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,589
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17652 on: Today at 08:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:34:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uc-5g2dMNg

Alice is a sensible Man Utd fan. But man her standards aren't very high when defending some of the players like Ugarte, Mainoo and Yoro.

She's sensible in the sense that she's realised she gets a lot more views by begrudgingly complimenting us.
Logged

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,655
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:14:59 pm

Of course, Lovejoys father did actually play for them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 08:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:49:35 pm
She's sensible in the sense that she's realised she gets a lot more views by begrudgingly complimenting us.
Haha, spot on. She releases videos about our games a couple of hours after theyve finished. And quite often when theyve kicked off at the same time as we have and shes done your standard YouTube watchalong of the United game.

No better than the usual ranting YouTube bullshit blaggers.
Logged
AHA!

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,590
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 09:03:16 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:04:47 pm
Remember when we used to take the piss out of them being 76th.  ;D
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,177
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm »
Don't mess with Forest! Typical top-4 contender vs midtable team performance. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,177
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 09:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:19 pm
:D

https://xcancel.com/TimesSport/status/1865476370786046156

What previous management is he talking about? They handed it over to the Glazers in relatively good health?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 437 438 439 440 441 [442]   Go Up
« previous next »
 