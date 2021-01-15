I find it quite difficult to comprehend how they've managed to spend so much money and end up with such an abject squad. It's just really bad. It's also totally unsuited to Amorim's system. But it's really bad quality wise. Hilarious. And downstream of much horrific decision making.
That's their whole squad
https://xcancel.com/TimesSport/status/1865476370786046156
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uc-5g2dMNgAlice is a sensible Man Utd fan. But man her standards aren't very high when defending some of the players like Ugarte, Mainoo and Yoro.
Yeah they're put together like a Liverpool supporter owns them and is just signing shit on purpose, comical. You'd have thought given the sheer amount of money spent and the number of players signed they'd have stumbled across a few quality players or one world beater to cling their hopes on but there's.....nothing.
She's sensible in the sense that she's realised she gets a lot more views by begrudgingly complimenting us.
Remember when we used to take the piss out of them being 76th.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
