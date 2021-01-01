It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.



The draw with Ipswich supposedly proved that their squad just wasn't up to it, because Amorim is the best thing since sliced bread and the only reason they didn't thrash Ipswich is because the players are crap and need replacing.A couple of wins and suddenly they're wetting themselves over Onana having the most clean sheets in the league, so that must mean he's the best keeper, that bishop Muzowera fella being the best in multiple positions based on the fact he can actually trap a ball, Amad is now their 9th new Ronaldo, they're going to win the Europa League and they're "only 6 points off second".Good that they've learned the lesson of the last 10 years.